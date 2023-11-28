1 Movie Out of 14 with a Budget Over $200 Million in 2023 Will Turn a Profit

Out of 14 movies released in 2023 with a production budget north of $200 million, only 1 is likely to turn a profit after marketing costs are taken into consideration. The 14th and final movie with a production budget over $200 million with a scheduled 2023 release is Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

It seems that studios have wildly overestimated the public's appetite for megabudget superhero flicks and nostalgic stars of yesteryear in this postpandemic world. The only superhero movie with a budget over $200 million — and only Marvel movie, period — to turn a profit this year is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The 32nd MCU movie with a plot about saving a CGI raccoon voiced by Bradley Cooper had a reported budget of $250 million and pulled in $845 million globally. Even though these Marvel movies sometimes cross the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 still turned a profit.

Marvel Studios and Disney shouldn't pop the champagne cork for that one success, however. According to box office data provided by IndieWire, Disney had six other movies with a production budget more than $200 million in 2023 that will end up losing money once all the beans are counted. Harrison Ford's final turn as the titular adventurer in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny cost approximately $300 million and grossed only $384 million worldwide, which is a substantial money loser for the Mouse House. The live-action The Little Mermaid might have made a little money if it didn't cost around $300 million to make, but it will struggle to break even. The Marvels cost $220 million and will fight to recoup even that cost globally, suggesting that Marvel is in serious denial about superhero fatigue. Other Disney movies with budgets more than $200 million each that will lose money this year or barely break even include Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantamania, Elemental, and Wish, the latter of which just had a lackluster opening.

Can Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Break the Superhero and $200 Million Budget Curse?

Marvel doesn't have a corner on the market of not-so-super superhero movies at the box office in 2023. The much-hyped The Flash starring Ezra Miller and featuring the return of Michael Keaton as Batman cost more than $200 million and ended up with a global box office of $270 million, a huge loss for Warner Bros. and DC. The upcoming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom cost $205 million and is the final installment of the DCEU. If it drowns at the holiday box office, studios might finally get the memo that the days of megabudget superhero flicks earning over $1 billion globally happened in an alternate universe.

Other movies with budgets north of $200 million that failed to make a notable profit in 2023 and caught their respective studios off guard include Fast X, Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One, and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. Two recent big-budget releases — Killers of the Flower Moon and Napoleon — may not make enough in theaters to turn a profit, but will still add new subscribers to their respective streaming channels and generate awards buzz.