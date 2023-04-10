The Exclusive Club: 10 Things Only 1% of People Haven’t Done

Eating pizza, using social media, and drinking alcohol are among common things the majority of society does on a daily basis, but with majorities comes minorities. “What is one thing that 99% of people have done, but you haven't?” a user from a widespread internet forum asks.

1. Ordered Delivery

For most people, the convenience of delivery counteracts the fees. For others, waiting for extraneous amounts of time for lukewarm food doesn't appeal to them. Individuals who have never ordered delivery claim they don't live where it makes sense to deliver, or the fees of the service add up to another meal.

2. Drank Soda

One person writes they've never guzzled a carbonated drink. Not because their parents restricted it but because they never felt the urge to indulge in the fizzy beverage.

3. Worn Nike Products

Nike holds the spot as the #1 shoe brand in the world, but even with a popular status, the swoosh doesn't reach everyone. Someone expresses they've never worn, owned, or tried on a Nike product. A few others chime in, stating they also remain Nike-free.

4. Joined TikTok

TikTok is the most downloaded app of all time, even though users claim it sucks you into a black hole and you spend countless hours scrolling mind-numbing content. However, through strong will and resistance to societal pressure, few manage to live a prosperous life without the video app.

5. Watched Game of Thrones

IMDb credits Game of Thrones as the most-watched television series of all time, yet, several people express that the show doesn't pique interest due to subject matter and gory content.

6. Drank Alcohol

“I don't know if it's all the way at 99%, but I'm in my mid-50s, and I've never had an alcoholic beverage or illicit drug. More power to the 99%—I noticed at a very early age that alcoholism and addiction, in general, run very strongly on both sides of my family and that the lives destroyed by addiction are very frequently the lives of the people who love the addict, not always just the addict themselves. So I figured that any enjoyment there might be in alcohol and drugs, the likelihood that I'd be the person who ruins my own or other people's lives is just way, way too high. It's just not worth the risk for someone like me. So I've been a teetotaler since I was born, although I definitely serve alcohol at my parties and buy my wife margaritas or wine when she wants them for dinner. My problem is not everyone's problem, so I want everyone else to feel comfortable drinking around me,” a user comments.

7. Eaten Meat

One internet user articulates since they grew up following a pescetarian diet, they never craved meat. They share, “I get grossed out by the sight of any egg thing ever.”

8. Eaten McDonald's

Big Macs, Fries, McFlurries? Not for these individuals. Someone writes, “I haven't been to a McDonald's or even eaten their food even though I lived over 30 years in North America.”

Another offers, “Not missing anything. I am in my 60s, and when I was a teen, the only thing I could eat there when my friends dragged me there was the fish sandwich.”

9. Had a Birthday Party

In school, if you announce you're having a birthday party to the class, everyone gets an invitation to prevent kids from feeling left out and to welcome all students. Sadly, someone confesses each year passes without a birthday celebration.

10. Chewed Gum

Chewing gum flavors encompass spearmint, watermelon, cinnamon, orange, and gingerbread; nevertheless, the chewing confectionery revolts a few people.

This thread inspired this article.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.