10 Best ”Brain Off” Movies for Entertainment Without All the Thinking

I love a complicated plot, but sometimes, all we want to do is sit back, relax, and enjoy a movie without using too much brainpower. Whether it's been a long day at work or just a lazy weekend, “brain-off” movies can be a great way to unwind and escape into another world without all the thinking. We've compiled a list of the ten best “brain off” movies that are entertaining but less intellectually demanding.

1. Happy Death Day (2017)

A college student wakes up on the same day, which happens to be her birthday, only to be murdered every time she tries to live through it. She must keep reliving the day until she can figure out who her killer is and stop them. You can think of this movie as a fun slasher/horror take on Groundhog Day. It also combines some elements from the Scream franchise, such as a masked killer and a meta screenplay.

2. Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

A heartbroken musician travels to Hawaii to get over his ex-girlfriend, only to find that she's staying at the same resort with her new boyfriend. He tries to move on and find love again, but things don't go as planned. This is my go-to comfort movie. The setting, characters, and hilarious screenplay put me at ease and makes me feel like I'm vacationing in Hawaii.

3. The Breakfast Club (1985)

Five high school students from different cliques are forced to spend a Saturday together in detention. As they spend the day together, they begin to understand and appreciate each other's differences. Who doesn't like a good John Hughes movie on a Saturday? They're feel-good 80s movies that are simple but relatable. Some of the outdated tropes in The Breakfast Club are also pretty amusing.

4. Ratatouille (2007)



A rat named Remy dreams of becoming a chef and ends up in a famous Parisian restaurant. He befriends a young cook, and together, they create culinary masterpieces while keeping Remy's identity a secret. Despite being a lighthearted PG-rated animated movie, this film is unironically one of the most brilliant movies ever made. The monologue Anton Ego delivers in the film's final act is poetically astute. It's no wonder this movie won an Oscar for Best Animated Film.

5. Clerks (1994)

Kevin Smith's directorial debut features a day in the life of two store clerks, Dante and Randal, as they deal with unruly customers, their love lives, and other everyday problems in their small town. This film quickly became a cult classic among fans of indie films and helped launch Smith's career. Hilarious, relatable, and made with a budget of just $27,000, the film doesn't pull any punches. It's simply about two ordinary men working terribly unrewarding jobs — something not previously done in Hollywood movies.

6. Clueless (1995)

A wealthy high school student, Cher, takes on a new student as a pet project to give her a makeover and make her popular. Along the way, Cher learns important lessons about friendship and love. This film's charm lies in its charismatic characters, 90s vibes, and coming-of-age storyline.

7. Shrek (2001)

A grumpy ogre is forced to rescue a princess and falls in love with her along the way. The movie is a humorous take on classic fairy tales and features lovable characters like Donkey and Puss in Boots. If there's one thing all of humanity can agree on, it's that Shrek is a modern classic. It's not possible to have a bad time when Shrek is in. If you ever need cheering up, Shrek is the perfect animated comedy to perk up your mood.

8. Pineapple Express (2008)

Two stoners, Dale and Saul, get caught up in a series of misadventures when Dale witnesses a murder, and they end up on the run from dangerous drug lords. This is your classic fun stoner movie that doesn't require much thought or analysis — just good vibes, humor, and likable characters.

9. Taken (2008)

A retired CIA agent, Bryan Mills, must use his skills to rescue his daughter after she's kidnapped by sex traffickers while on a trip to Paris. I don't recommend watching this one before taking a trip to Paris, but it's a satisfying action thriller with an uncomplicated plot. Liam Neeson's performance is satisfying, and you feel sympathetic to the character's violent retribution.

10. Scary Movie (2000)

Scary Movie is a parody of classic horror movies that features a group of teenagers who are terrorized by a masked killer. The movie is filled with slapstick humor and references to popular horror movies. It single-handedly popularized an entire genre of parody movies and is laugh-out-loud funny.

This thread inspired this post.

