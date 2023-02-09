10 Best Celebrities to Narrate Our Own Lives

Some celebrities have voices that transcend the film or show they appear in — and some feel like they'd be the perfect candidate to narrate our own lives. Reddit users tackled this question this week, collectively coming up with the 10 best celebrity narrators for your own life. Some of the selections are individuals who Wealth of Geeks can stand proudly behind — while others made us go, “Wait, what?!”

1. Christopher Walken

Taking the top spot on this list is none other than Christopher Walken, whose trademark stop-start style of speaking would make for the most interesting narrator of all time.

“This guy………………..thinks that the people on the internet………….are his friends,” one Redditor commented, doing his best Walken impression. That kind of narrator is fine if you're slowly picking groceries up at the store, but what if you're doing something that's, well, more active? We don't think Walken can keep up!

2. Samuel L. Jackson

Reddit really went all-in on Samuel L. Jackson, although as you could probably guess, exactly zero comments could make it past Wealth of Geeks' profanity filters. Let's just say that a lot of users on the site thought that Samuel L. Truckin' Jackson would be a great truckin' narrator for their own truckin' lives.

(And for the record? We agree wholeheartedly.)

3. Ron Howard

Ron Howard was another name on this list that we weren't surprised to see. However, Reddit was near-unanimous agreeing with one user who wrote, “Yesss but I want him to narrate Arrested Development style.” To which we say: Duh. Of course you want Ron Howard narrating your life in the vein of Arrested Development? His trademark deadpan style and comedic wit would make everybody's lives so much more entertaining.

(Speaking of Arrested Development, spoiler alert: Michael Cera shockingly doesn't make this list! And don't worry, we have plenty of thoughts on Arrested Development.)

4. Morgan Freeman

“Yep, this is the correct choice,” said a Reddit user. “I mean, is it really a choice?” responded another. This was another near-unanimous selection to the list, one that Wealth of Geeks completely agrees with. One viewing (or in our geeky cases, dozens of viewings) of The Shawshank Redemption should be enough for any human to come to the conclusion that Freeman would be an excellent narrator for our own lives.

5. Benedict Cumberbatch

If you want professionalism, a classy accent, and perfect vocal inflection from someone to narrate each moment of your life, you can do much worse than Benedict Cumberbatch. (We always pictured him more of a GPS navigator voice than life narrator, but hey, what do we know?) Reddit has one caveat about Cumberbatch taking over as narrator: “Unless he has to talk about penguins,” one user said, an allusion to a viral video of Cumberbatch butchering the pronunciation of the word ‘penguin' over, and over, and over, and…

6. Gilbert Gottfried

We'll be honest: our initial reaction to Gilbert Gottfried making this list was, “Oh God, no.” But after giving it some time, we have to say:

We're sticking with “Oh God, no.” We don't know what Reddit was thinking in including Gottfried in this list, but his trademark high-pitched voice would make everyone at Wealth of Geeks go insane in short order.

7. Snoop Dogg

“Snoop dog would be funny,” said one Reddit user, who may or may not have been stoned when he wrote that very matter-of-fact comment. We have to say, Snoop Dogg would be funny, but we're worried that he would suffer from being an unreliable narrator! Depending on how much Snoop, um, imbides that day, he'd more unreliable than Holden Caulfield on his best behavior.

8. Daniel Stern

The voice behind the narration of the all-time classic TV show The Wonder Years – the original, not the reboot – is a perfect addition to this Reddit-sourced list. While many babies of the 80s may recognize Daniel Stern for his work in the first few Home Alone films (someone at the Wealth of Geeks offices may or may not have a Wet Bandits tattoo on their body), his reliable narration in The Wonder Years makes him one of our favorite selections on this list.

9. Charlie Day

It seems that a lot of users on Reddit want the Charlie Kelly character from It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia to narrate their lives, as opposed to the actor who plays him, Charlie Day. “Oh look at that, the cheese isle,” one user giddily commented, clearly down with Day having full control of his life's narration. While Kelly can be all-over the place vocally, we're sure that he'd be a fine dark-horse candidate to narrate many people's lives.

10. Gordon Ramsay

As we round out this list, we realize that some people just want to be cursed at throughout their lives. Gordon Ramsay has made a career out of being the sultry, arrogant, and over-the-top chef who constantly demands perfection. He's also perfected the use of the curse word, as this Redditor reveals: I gotta hear “you [bleeping] donkey” at least a couple of times per day.”

What can we say? Sometimes people are just gluttons for punishment.

