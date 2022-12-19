10 Best Eerie Atmosphere Movies Set by The Water

Are you searching for films with water settings? You've got company. Someone recently asked, “Hey folks, I am looking for movies with an eerie atmosphere in fishing villages or small towns by the water. No matter if lighthouses, strange fishermen, ominous villagers, that kind of thing.” Here are the top-voted responses.

1. The Lighthouse (2019)

The Lighthouse has been interpreted as a survival film, horror movie, psychological thriller, and character study, defying categorization in media. It stars Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe as nineteenth-century lighthouse keepers stranded at a remote New England outpost by an intense storm.

2. Shutter Island (2010)

Shutter Island is a neo-noir psychological thriller following two Deputy U.S. Marshals (Leonardo DiCaprio and Mark Ruffalo). They are investigating a psychiatric facility on Shutter Island after one of the patients mysteriously disappears. The film has plenty of twists and turns.

3. Midnight Mass (2021) Miniseries

Midnight Mass is a supernatural horror streaming miniseries following a former venture capitalist (Zach Gilford) returning home after serving a four-year prison sentence for killing someone in a drunk-driving incident.

He arrives simultaneously as a mysterious, charismatic young priest (Hamish Linklater) who starts revitalizing the town's declining faith. This series is part of the Mike Flanagan universe on Netflix.

4. The Fog (1980)

The Fog is a supernatural horror John Carpenter film following a strange, glowing fog sweeping over a small coastal town in California. The Fog is consumed by vengeful ghosts of mariners killed in a shipwreck there 100 years before. It stars scream queen Jamie Lee Curtis.

5. The Wicker Man (2006)

The Wicker Man is a horror remake of the 1973 film of the same name. It follows a police officer (Nicolas Cage) who is informed by his ex-fiancée (Kate Beahan) that her daughter has disappeared. So he travels to the island in the Pacific Northwest, off the coast of Washington state. There, he suspects the neo-pagans living there of foul play.

6. Blow the Man Down (2019)

Blow the Man Down is a black comedy thriller following two sisters (Morgan Saylor and Sophie Lowe) attempting to cover up a brutal run-in with a dangerous man. While covering their crime, they delve into the seedy underbelly of their town while uncovering its deepest, darkest secrets.

7. What Lies Beneath (2000)

What Lies Beneath is a supernatural horror thriller following a couple (Harrison Ford and Michelle Pfeiffer) living in a haunted home. Despite the appearance of a seemingly perfect marriage, the voices and sightings of a young woman in their home reveal a sinister truth.

8. Cape Fear (1991)

Cape Fear is a psychological thriller and remake of the 1962 film of the same name. It follows a convicted violent rapist (Robert De Niro) who exacts his revenge on a former public defender (Nick Nolte), whom he blames for using fraudulent tactics to secure a longer prison sentence.

9. I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

I Know What You Did Last Summer is a slasher film following four friends who hit a fisherman with their car and cover it up. A year later, they are stalked by a hook-wielding maniac threatening to kill them one by one. It stars Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, and Freddie Prinze Jr.

10. The Ring (2002)

The Ring is a supernatural horror film starring Naomi Watts as a Seattle journalist. She is investigating a cursed videotape that seemingly kills anyone who views it seven days after watching it.

We hope you enjoyed this Reddit picks list of eerie movies set by the water. Also, check out these incredible movies that fans only watched once and refused to watch again.

