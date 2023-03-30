10 Best Films Where the Villain Interacts With Every Single Character

In many movies, the villain's interactions are limited to only a few key characters. However, some films have managed to create memorable villains by having them interact with every single character in the story. These villains leave a lasting impression on the audience and contribute to the overall success of the film. These are the top 10 films where the villain interacts with every single character, making for a captivating and unforgettable viewing experience.

1. Scream (1996)

In this horror movie that trailblazed an entire subgenre of meta horrror, a killer known as Ghostface terrorizes the small town of Woodsboro, targeting high school students. The villain's interactions with every central character create an atmosphere of fear and suspicion, keeping the audience guessing until the shocking reveal of the killer's identity. This holds for the entire franchise, but the first film is the most iconic and forever transformed the horror genre.

2. The Dark Knight (2008)

Batman faces off against his arch-nemesis, the Joker, in this superhero film. The Joker's interactions with every character, including Batman and the citizens of Gotham City, make him one of the most memorable and compelling villains in cinematic history. The Joker doesn't just interact with characters — he torments them and forces them to engage in ethical dilemmas.

3. Knives Out (2019)

In this modern murder mystery, a detective investigates the death of a wealthy novelist while unraveling a web of family secrets and betrayal. The villain's interactions with every character provide crucial clues and misdirection, leading to a satisfying and surprising conclusion.

4. The Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

Freddy Krueger, a burnt and scarred killer, terrorizes teenagers in their dreams, causing them to die in real life. Freddy's creepy appearance in each of the central character's dreams creates such a terrifying atmosphere of dread and fear. The use of dreams as the vehicle this villain uses to gain access to the characters is haunting to viewers who watch this film at night and are expected to fall asleep afterward.

5. The Usual Suspects (1995)

A group of criminals is brought together for a heist, but their plans are complicated by the enigmatic criminal mastermind, Keyser Söze. The villain's interactions with every character, including his own henchmen, make him a memorable and unpredictable antagonist.

6. The Shining (1980)

A writer and his family become caretakers of a remote hotel during the winter, but the isolation and supernatural forces drive the writer to madness. Jack's slow descent into madness creates a chilling and menacing atmosphere as he becomes increasingly unhinged in his interactions with his family and the ghosts of the hotel.

7. Girl, Interrupted (1999)

A young woman is admitted to a psychiatric hospital and befriends a group of fellow patients, but the manipulative and unstable Lisa threatens to unravel their progress. While the film doesn't have a particular villain in the traditional sense, Lisa, played by Angelina Jolie, is the central antagonist. Lisa's interactions with every character, including the vulnerable protagonist, create a tense and emotional story.

8. Die Hard (1988)

An off-duty cop battles terrorists who have taken over a skyscraper led by the charismatic and ruthless Hans Gruber. The villain's interactions with every character, including the hero John McClane, create a thrilling and action-packed movie.

Gruber is depicted as a highly intelligent, sophisticated, and ruthless criminal mastermind who is capable of executing a meticulously planned heist with precision and brutality. He is also shown to be a skilled manipulator, able to deceive the hostages and law enforcement with his calm demeanor and smooth talking, while his true intentions are far more sinister.

9. One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest (1975)

A criminal feigns insanity to avoid prison and is sent to a mental institution, where he clashes with the tyrannical Nurse Ratched. The villain's interactions with every character, including the vulnerable patients, create a powerful and thought-provoking drama that tackles the struggle between individual freedom and institutional oppression.

10. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022)

This ‘whodunnit‘ murder mystery is not as satisfying as its predecessor, but it continues the first film's fun premise in a different setting with a new cast. Taking place on billionaire Mile Bron's private island, the killer is among them, and you get to play along throughout the film's 2-hour and 19-minute runtime, attempting to keep track of who is interacting with who and doing what.

This thread inspired this post.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.