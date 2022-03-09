10 Best Part-Time Remote Jobs in 2022

Remote work had become increasingly popular, even before the pandemic quickly demonstrated the technology to support it. Furthermore, the past two years of working from home have shown that remote work is both productive and cost-effective for organizations and individuals.

While you may not be ready to take the plunge fully, remote work has also increased by part-time remote jobs. With over a third of Americans working a side hustle, there’s never been a better time to find part-time remote work.

Read on to learn about remote work, the best part-time remote jobs out there, and where you can find part-time remote jobs.

Why Work a Part-Time Remote Job?

Estimates say that 22% of Americans will be working remotely by 2025, an 87% increase from pre-pandemic levels. For those looking to make extra money, part-time remote jobs offer some fantastic benefits. Plus, as a part-time job, many of the drawbacks of full-time remote work may be mitigated or eliminated.

Pros

There are many benefits to working a part-time remote job, including:

Flexible schedule

Work from anywhere

Time and money saved

Especially when fitting a side job into your busy life, having the flexibility to work from anywhere and on your schedule is a huge bonus. Additionally, you can cut out the time and money involved in commuting and the need to work set shifts.

Cons

Like anything, there are some drawbacks to remote work, including:

Challenging to build relationships with coworkers

Feeling isolated

Difficult to separate work from personal life

Some of these drawbacks are mitigated with part-time remote work because you likely have another full-time job where you have opportunities to build relationships and reduce isolation.

The caveat is working multiple part-time remote jobs or working a vast number of hours per week. You may also struggle to find time to rest and recharge if you’re working a full-time and part-time job simultaneously.

10 Best Part-Time Remote Jobs

Despite the drawbacks, if you’re looking to make extra money, then a remote side gig can be a great option. Here are the best part-time remote jobs available in 2022.

Teaching/Tutoring

Teaching/tutoring is one of the best part-time remote jobs available because one can teach online a wide range of things. You don’t need to be a licensed teacher to do many of these jobs.

Opportunities are available to teach English to kids and adults at the primary and college level. Additionally, there are tons of places to tutor kids and adults. You can even market yourself on platforms like Craigslist and Facebook Marketplace.

Learn more about online teaching jobs here.

Customer Service

All companies selling goods and services need people to interact with customers. Whether it’s answering questions or helping to solve problems, customer service representatives correspond via email, phone, live chats, and social media. You can do all of those modes of communication remotely, so if you enjoy working with people, a part-time remote job in customer service might be for you.

Writing

Blogs, businesses, and other organizations are always looking for content creators to help write website content, eBooks, advertisements, and other things. Put your writing skills to use as a part-time journalist, blogger, or freelance writer—work from anywhere and set your schedule. Self-publish and earn passive income!

Editing

So much of the content online and elsewhere is written, which means that many sites need editors. Thus, editing is an in-demand skill that can make a tremendous part-time remote job. Editors review written and other materials and make changes before the content is published. The position requires attention to detail and high proficiency in the language of the content.

Accounting

Every company needs someone to organize their books and take care of the finances. However, these jobs don’t always require full-time workers, or there may be times of the year when more help is needed. That’s why part-time remote jobs in accounting and finance are often in high demand. For example, workers may manage accounts payable and receivable, company records, prepare tax documents, or a host of other financial aspects of the business.

Data Entry

Yet another job in high demand is data entry. While entering numbers and other data may sound boring, it’s a vital role to ensure that data is accurate and up to date. The job involves adding, editing, and verifying electronic data, which can either be inputted from paper files or from one digital format to another. Data entry is also a job that doesn’t necessarily require a degree or other specific skillset other than being detail-oriented.

Virtual Assistant

A virtual assistant is the modern version of a personal assistant and is becoming an increasingly prevalent role. Virtual assistants help a company or individual who needs extra help to complete tasks or stay organized. A virtual assistant could fulfill several duties depending on the organization or person for whom they’re working. Look around for opportunities within industries and organizations you’re interested in to find a role that best fits your skill set and schedule.

Graphic Design

Graphic design is another sought-after skill that can quickly turn into steady part-time remote work. Graphic designers use computer software or hand-drawn methods to create visual products, including the layout and design for ads, brochures, magazines, websites, and many other things. Plus, graphic designers can either work for a few brands or freelance.

Social Media Manager

Every brand or organization in the modern world now has social media marketing and outreach. Companies must maintain a presence online, with the average person now spending hours a day on social media and often communicating concerns and questions through these platforms. If you’re technically savvy and proficient in media marketing, overseeing a company’s social media accounts may be a great part-time remote job.

Software Developer

Software developers are the masterminds behind computer programs of all types, from mobile apps and websites to video games. Some focus on creating networks or underlying systems, while others produce specific programs or apps. Software development could be an incredibly lucrative part-time remote job if you’re interested in games, websites, applications, or mobile apps.

How to Find Part-Time Remote Jobs

Here are some of the best places to find part-time remote jobs in 2022.

Indeed

Indeed pulls data from around the web, bringing together a list of jobs, including part-time remote jobs. You can search by job title, keywords, and location. Job seekers can also upload their resumes to get matched with potential employers.

FlexJobs

FlexJobs offers more than 50 career categories with remote, hybrid, and flexible jobs listings. The site also screens the jobs before posting, so you know the opportunities are legitimate. You can also access resume reviews, career coaching, and skills courses when you sign up.

We Work Remotely

Sponsored by the book Remote, We Work Remotely is a job board that seeks to list remote jobs from all industries and occupations.

Virtual Vocations

Virtual Vocations is another job board featuring only remote jobs. A frustrated stay-at-home mom started this site while looking for legitimate remote work. An entirely remote team still runs the site. Check out the blog for tips about remote work or browse the remote jobs by career category or keywords.

Dribbble

Dribbble is a job site specifically for graphic designers. You can create a profile, post your portfolio, and even search specifically for freelance work.

Fiverr

Fiverr is a great site for freelancers looking to build a clientele. It focuses specifically on gig work, and freelancers can easily create a portfolio and get started.

Upwork

Upwork is another job site that brings employers and job seekers together. Upwork also features remote jobs in a slew of categories. With Upwork claiming that over 5 million companies use the site to find workers, you’ll be sure to find part-time remote jobs that fit your skill set and schedule.

Freelancer

Freelancer claims to be the world’s largest freelance marketplace and is full of remote freelance work opportunities. Users can create profiles, upload their portfolios, and start bidding for freelance gigs.

Final Thoughts

With a labor shortage in full swing, there has never been a better time to switch careers, start a side hustle, or go remote. Especially if you’re looking to bring in some extra cash on top of your day job, part-time remote jobs can be both a convenient and lucrative option.

What are you waiting for? Check out part-time remote jobs in your field and speed up the timeline to your money goals!

