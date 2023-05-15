10 Best Quotes from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story was an exciting new direction for the franchise as it was Lucasfilm’s first step away from the numerical Star Wars films.

The film spun off the critically acclaimed prequel series Andor featuring the titular character Cassian Andor’s rise into the Rebellion. The movie resonated with audiences and featured some of the most memorable quotes in the franchise used years later.

1. I Rebel

This quote is an interesting case as it was slapped on a lot of the promotional material for Rogue One. This quote is fascinating because it wasn’t actually in Rogue One.

The line is from the film’s trailer when Rebellion leader Mon Mothma says to Jyn Erso, “On your own from the age of fifteen; reckless, aggressive, and undisciplined.” Jyn responds, “This is a rebellion, isn’t it? I rebel.” This dialogue didn’t make it to the final film, but it still became iconic in its own right.

2. Rebellions Are Built On Hope

If the film had a thesis statement, it would be this line. The dialogue is often attributed to Jyn as she says it in her big speech to the Rebellion leaders, but it first came from Cassian Andor. The duo is making their way to the keep of Saw Gerrera.

Cassian states, “We’ll give her your name and hope that gets us a meeting with Saw.” Jyn asks, “Hope?” which Cassian follows up with, “Yeah. Rebellions are built on hope.”

3. Don’t Look Up

Jyn’s character arc starts with her rather uncaring towards the Rebellion’s efforts. The change didn’t indeed start for her until Saw Gerrera challenged her.

He asks, “You can stand to see the Imperial flag reign across the galaxy?” Jyn answers, “It’s not a problem if you don’t look up.”

4. The Luxury of When to Care

One of the tensest scenes comes after the death of Jyn’s father, Galen. It’s revealed that Cassian had orders to kill Galen but disobeyed them. In his anger, Cassian says a monologue that no doubt helped set up his character’s story in Andor. It’s also one of the movie’s best quotes, “We don’t all have the luxury of deciding when and where we want to care about something.

Suddenly the Rebellion is real for you. Some of us live it. I’ve been in this fight since I was six years old. You’re not the only one who lost everything. Some of us just decided to do something about it.”

5. Cassian Said I Had To

Rogue One isn’t known for its humor as it is one of the more dour films in the franchise. When there are jokes, they often come from Cassian’s droid companion, K-2SO.

After a small group of people chooses Jyn’s side to steal the Death Star plans and swear their allegiance to her, K-2SO adds, “I’ll be there for you. Cassian said I had to.”

6. You’re Confusing Peace With Terror.

Setting the tone for the film, Rogue One opens with Galen Erso’s once friend Orson Krennic invading his home to work on the Death Star.

Being part of the evil empire, Krennic tries to persuade Galen, stating, “We were on the verge of greatness. We were this close to providing peace and security for the galaxy.” Galen rebuttals coldly, “You’re confusing peace with terror.” Always needing the last word, Krennic shrugs, “Well, you have to start somewhere.”

7. Oh, It’s Beautiful

After the Death Star runs an initial weapon test by partially blowing up the moon of Jedha, Director Krennic looks on in wonder at the horror.

He wistfully murmurs, “Oh, it’s beautiful.” In the movie context, it’s a terrible moment that showcases how completely vile Krennic is. That said, this moment has become one of the more meme-able moments on social media.

8. Choke On Your Aspirations

Anakin Skywalker was known in the Prequel movies and The Clone Wars for his sass and quips. That side of him is rarely seen once he changes into Darth Vader.

Rogue One gives us a peek at who Darth Vader once was as he gets fed up with Director Krennic, and Force chokes him while saying, “Be careful not to choke on your aspirations, Director.” Love or hate the line, it became one of the more memorable moments in the movie.

9. What Choice Do We Have?

Jyn Erso’s monologue to rally the Rebellion’s leaders behind her is a highlight of the film.

She passionately declares, “What chance do we have? The question is ‘What choice?’ Run? Hide? Plead for mercy? Scatter your forces? You give way to an enemy this evil with this much power and you condemn the galaxy to an eternity of submission. The time to fight is now!”

10. I Am One With the Force

If one piece of dialogue from Rogue One impacted Star Wars, it’s Chirrut Îmwe’s phrase, “I am one with the Force, and the Force is with me.” It is repeated in the High Republic era, books, comics, and television series, such as Ahsoka Tano saying the mantra in season seven of The Clone Wars.

