Almost everyone knows anime of the Yuri genre. Some people are fans of the genre, and others don't quite like them. Today we present you the 10 best Yuri anime according to Japanese fans.

The site Akiba Souken has asked 4000 anime fans which series they think is the best Yuri anime. The result of this survey is, of course, in this article!

The 10 Best Yuri Anime

Without further ado, here are the 10 Yuri anime series that Japanese fans think are the best ones out there:

10. Simoun

Studios: Studio Deen

Genres: Military, Drama, Magic, Romance, Fantasy, Shoujo Ai

In the peaceful theocracy of Simulacrum, everyone is born female. At age 17, each maiden undergoes a special ceremony where she chooses her sex. However, only the Pairs of maiden priestesses can synchronize with the ancient flying ships known as Simoun needed to defend Simulicram. These Pairs refrain from undergoing the ceremony as long as they wish to keep piloting their Simoun.

9. Valkyrie Drive: Mermaid

Studios: Arms

Genres: Action, Fantasy, Shoujo Ai

In a world where five artificial islands exist, Mamori is a “mermaid” transferred to one of those islands. When Mamori is attacked, a newly transferred girl named Mirei saves her. However, the enemy doesn't stop, and the two are soon cornered. Just when they think all hope is lost, Mirei kisses Mamori, and Mamori turns into a sword. Mirei then wields the sword and launches a counterattack against their enemies.

8. Yuri Kuma Arashi

Studios: SILVER LINK., Lapin Track

Genres: Psychological, Drama, Fantasy, School, Seinen, Shoujo Ai

Humans have created a Wall of Severance between themselves and the violent bears determined to attack them, but two manage to sneak through and disguise themselves as human to attend school.

7. Kannazuki no Miko

Studios: TNK

Genres: Supernatural, Drama, Magic, Romance, Mecha, Shounen, Shoujo Ai

The highborn Himemiya Chikane is cool and aloof, the perfect young lady of good breeding. Kurusegawa Himeko is devoted to her and secretly her friend. Their lives are undisturbed in their school until an ancient evil suddenly rears its head. To combat it, Chikane and Himeko must take on the roles of shrine maidens of the Moon and Sun.

6. Aoi Hana

Studios: J.C.Staff

Genres: Romance, Shoujo Ai, Slice of Life

Fumi and Akira were close childhood friends until Fumi had to move away. Ten years after losing touch with each other, the two girls meet again as high school freshmen. The two struggle to reconnect after so much has changed, and both deal with the trials and tribulations of high school, sometimes independently and sometimes with each other’s help.

5. Strawberry Panic

Studios: Madhouse, Imagin

Genres: Drama, Romance, School, Shoujo Ai

Aoi Nagisa, a young reddish-haired girl, transfers to an all-girls catholic school, the Strawberry Dorms. The school is divided into three sections (Lulim, Miator, Spica), all of which have their own president, uniforms, and activities.

Assigned to Miator, Nagisa attracts the attention of the whole school through a series of incidents involving the Student Etoile (representative of all three parts of the school), Shizuma, a long, silver-haired beauty that is the idol of all the other girls. Nagisa and Shizuma begin to fall for each other, but slowly a love triangle is unleashed. Soon Nagisa discovers a sad secret of shizuma's recent past which will bring them even closer to each other.

4. Maria-sama ga Miteru

Studios: Studio Deen

Genres: Slice of Life, Drama, Romance, Shoujo, Shoujo Ai

At Lillian Girls’ Academy, a renowned all-girls Catholic school, pairs of girls become soeurs, or “sisters,” to support and guide each other during their time at school. The shy Yumi Fukuzawa thought she was far too ordinary to attract a soeur as popular and beautiful as Sachiko Ogasawara.

Still, for some reason, Sachiko has set her sights on Yumi — but why does she want to become Yumi’s soeur, anyway, and just what will becoming Sachiko’s soeur entail?

3. Pandora in The Crimson Shell: Ghost Urn

Studios: Studio Gokumi, AXsiZ

Genres: Action, Sci-Fi, Comedy, Ecchi

A super-powered terrorist has threatened the island of Cenancle. To fight him off, Nene Nanakorobi, a cybernetic girl next door, will have to team up with famous inventor Delilah Uzal and her adorably grumpy cyborg assistant, Clarion.

2. Sakura Trick

Studios: Studio Deen

Genres: Slice of Life, Comedy, Romance, School, Seinen, Shoujo Ai

Haruka and Yuu are best friends. But after starting high school together and realizing the need to meet new people, they decide to share a special moment most other friends would not: a kiss. From there, their relationship blossoms.

1. Yuru Yuri

Studios: Doga Kobo

Genres: Slice of Life, Comedy, School, Shoujo Ai

Right after starting middle school, Akari Akaza joins the Amusement Club, which is composed solely of her two childhood friends, Kyouko Toshinou and Yui Funami. Chinatsu Yoshikawa, Akaza's classmate, becomes a member after discovering the Tea Club's dissolution.

The Amusement Club, situated at the tea room facility since the Tea Club disbanded, has no clear purpose, being free for the girls to do whatever they want.

Are you satisfied with the list? What do you think is the best Yuri anime? Let us know in the comments!

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.