10 Celebrities With Terrifying Connections To Serial Killers

Celebrities have strange ties to serial killers, like shared prison sentences, taxi rides, and bloodlines. Since serial killers try to avoid attracting attention, they hope to blend in with day jobs and hobbies non-killers also have. John Gacy loved politics, and Michael Gargiulo wanted to be an actor. From ill-intentioned taxi rides to missed dates, here are the creepiest connections between celebrities and serial killers.

1. Ashton Kutcher and Michael Gargiulo

Ashton Kutcher asked out Ashley Ellerin in 2001, prior to her murder by Michael Gargiulo. Kutcher told Ellerin he'd pick her up at 10 p.m. that night. However, he messaged her hours before, and she didn't respond. He arrived a bit late and knocked on her door, waiting for her response. She never showed up since Gargiulo killed her that night. Thanks to Kutcher's experience, he testified and provided the court with a timeline.

2. Debbie Harry and Ted Bundy

Debbie Harry of Blondie claims she escaped a taxi ride with the murderer in New York City. Harry waited for a cab, and when Bundy pulled up, she ignored him, trusting the negative feeling plaguing her gut. He pleaded with her to get in the car, so she did, stating her destination a few blocks away. As she sat down, she noticed the removed backseat, the absence of handles inside the car, and an odious smell. She rolled the window down slowly and leaped out of the car, running away from the convicted killer.

3. Woody Harrelson and Charles Harrelson

Woody Harrelson's father worked as a hit man convicted of assassinating John H. Wood Jr., a federal judge. John H. Wood Jr. instituted strict punishment against drug crimes, so Jamiel Chagra, a drug lord from Texas, set Harrelson out on the job. Harrelson also mentioned his involvement in J.F.K.'s assassination. Though Woody didn't know much of his father as a child, he visited him in jail until he died in prison.

4. Travis Hollman and Randy Woodfield

The I-5 Killer, Randy Woodfield, murdered along Interstate-5, which runs through California, Oregon, and Washington. Besides killing, Woodfield enjoyed playing football; The Green Bay Packers drafted and dropped him before his murderous sprees, and years before those sprees, Woodfield babysat film producer Travis Hollman.

5. Sean Penn and Richard Ramirez

The Nightstalker, Richard Ramirez, and Sean Penn spent a brief time in the same prison, both for opposite spectrums of crime. Ramirez noticed Penn in the prison and fanboyed over the actor, sending him a note hand-delivered to the actor by the guard. Penn responded with, “You know, Richard, it’s impossible to be incarcerated and not feel a certain kinship with your fellow inmates. Well, Richard, I’ve done the impossible, I feel absolutely no kinship with you. And I hope gas descends upon you before sanity does, you know? It would be a kinder way out.”

6. John Stamos and Richard Ramirez

Tiger Beat editor Doreen Lioy—John Stamos‘ catalyst to the top and Richard Ramirez' wife— favored characteristics in both Ramirez and Stamos. To her, Ramirez showed kind, funny, and charming characteristics and mannerisms Stamos worried she saw in him, too. Lioy attended several family and holiday events with the Stamos', and later fostered a relationship with Ramirez, ignoring his convictions, standing by his innocence.

7. Rupert Everett and Dennis Nilsen

Actor Rupert Everett and Dennis Nilsen frequented the same pub, where Nilsen picked out a couple of victims. The police caught Nilsen after residents in his apartment building noticed the drains clogging and draining slowly. Nilsen disposed of his victims in the toilet, which clogged the pipes. Nilsen fears he would have been a victim if the drains didn't clog.

8. Rosalynn Carter and John Gacy

Jimmy Carter's wife, Rosalynn Carter, shook John Gacy's hand at the Polish Constitution Day Parade, where he served as the director. As he shook her hand and watched her sign their photo, “To John Gacy, Best Wishes, Rosalynn Carter.” Gacy had tortured and killed over 20 boys.

9. Dennis Wilson and Charles Manson

During the peak of Manson's cult, Dennis Wilson (drummer for the Beach Boys) scooped up two female members. At a party, the girls introduced Wilson to Manson and bragged about Manson's musical talents. Wilson listened to them and invited Manson into his world. The Beach Boys even recorded a song written by Manson. Eventually, Wilson cut ties with the cult leader.

10. Peter Lorre and Kenneth Bianchi and Angelo Buono

Catharine Lorre Baker's identity saved her in this situation. The Hillside Stranglers, or Kenneth Bianchi and Angelo Buono, walked up to Baker, expecting to kill her, until they noticed a small photo featuring her father, Peter Lorre. The cousins left the girl alone so they could continue to kill without the media's attention. The strangest part? Lorre played a serial killer in one of his famous films.