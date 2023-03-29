10 Chores People Confessed to Honestly Loving

No matter where you live – house, apartment, or dorm room – like it or not, doing chores is a part of your routine. Some tasks can only be done with your full attention, and some can be done while multitasking. While many people (like me) can think of a million things they'd prefer to do than chores, some enjoy completing specific household tasks. Responders to an online question-and-answer forum described the household tasks they enjoyed doing.

1. Cleaning the Bathroom

Everyone loves a clean bathroom, but finding people who like cleaning it is a rarity. A commenter on the thread who enjoys cleaning the bathroom offers a reasonable explanation: it smells better, and once finished, you notice how much cleaner it is. I can't argue with that logic.

2. Cooking

There's a difference between cooking basic meals to feed yourself and your family because you need to eat versus all-out gourmet cooking when you treat your kitchen like a Michelin four-star restaurant. For some who like to cook , it includes creating a meal schedule and buying groceries. For others, it's preparing and cooking an elaborate homemade meal for everyone, including the family dog.

3. Vacuuming

Vacuuming the floor is a chore that can be fun if you have the right tools. This is undoubtedly the case for one user on the thread, whose wireless Dyson stick vacuum cleaner has made vacuuming enjoyable because it's so much easier now.

4. Folding Clothes

The sight of freshly laundered and folded clothes is incredibly satisfying. The process of neatly folding them, not so much. However, one person uses their time folding clothes to multitask by calling the activity a “great excuse to watch tv.” That's one way to make the job less tedious and more enjoyable.

5. Washing Dishes

For some, washing dishes is a chore they dislike with a passion. For others, it's a great way to get their energy up, or it feels therapeutic. Either way, I'll take a clean empty sink over a sink full of dirty dishes any day.

6. Mowing the Lawn

Another task that can be fun if you have the right equipment is mowing the lawn. I hated cutting the lawn using gas-powered and old-fashioned push mowers. But I probably would have loved cutting the grass with a riding mower like this person, who says, “The first time I used mine, I was laughing like an idiot the whole time because I was having so much fun.” I'll bet!

7. Ironing Clothes

I only heard of people who liked to iron clothes once I read this thread. One contributor finds the sense of organization most appealing when they iron their clothes, while a second contributor sees the activity as a way to watch movies and get off their cell phone.

8. Cleaning the Pool

I have to admit this is a new one for me. I've never owned a swimming pool outside of inflatable kiddie pools, but I know enough about them to understand they require considerable care and maintenance. According to one responder, they not only enjoy pool maintenance, but they also don't consider it a chore at all.

9. Shampooing the Carpets

A dirty carpet is the worst, but shampooing it can be labor-intensive and time-consuming. And having your carpets cleaned professionally can be expensive. Some insist they find a lot of satisfaction in cleaning their carpets and seeing the fruits of their labor.

10. Cleaning Everything in Sight

Surprisingly, there are quite a few comments from users who claim they love cleaning anything and everything. This individual on the forum enthusiastically states, “All the chores, man! I love cleaning, organizing, cooking, and everything!” I need their contact information and see if they're available to hire!

