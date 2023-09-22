Celebrate Hobbit Day With 12 Fun Facts About the Hobbiton Movie Set

Starved for more Lord of the Rings? Chomping at the bit for new seasons of Rings of Power?

We feel you. As we try to quench our thirst for more Middle Earth, we've decided to take stock of some fun tidbits from Tolkien lore as an appetizer before our next meal.

An adventure to one of the series' most famous filming locations in New Zealand might be just the thing to lure fans out of their Hobbit Holes. In honor of Hobbit Day, the birthday of Bilbo and Frodo Baggins, let's have a look at some fun facts you may not have known about Hobbiton.

Yes, It’s a Real Place.

Though practical considerations often require the use of a soundstage, that simply wouldn’t do for the idyllic home of Middle Earth’s most peaceful beings. While location scouting in the late ’90s, an aerial search drew Peter Jackson and co. to Alexander Farm, a 12-acre sheep farm in Waikato, a region just south of Auckland on the North Island. With lush pastures and rolling fields for miles around, they knew at once that this was their Hobbiton.

It’s Been Open Since 2002

After most of the set was struck when filming concluded on the Lord of the Rings trilogy, a few structures were left standing and this formed the basis of the initial Hobbiton tours, which began sometime after Fellowship of the Ring was released.

When the crew returned to work on The Hobbit films, the village was reconstructed and made into the stunning Hobbiton movie set you see there today.

A Fellowship Is Required for This Particular Journey

Unfortunately, Hobbiton has a “no admittance except on guided tour business” policy. As tempting as it might be to venture into Hobbiton, only Gandalf the Grey gets to ride in on his own personal horse and cart. For the rest of us mere mortals, the only way to experience Hobbiton is with a guided group tour. Private tours are available as well, though, for a merry band of travelers to a small group of up to six.

Second Breakfast Is a Very Real Thing in Hobbiton

Had second breakfast yet? Hobbiton has visitors covered by offering a tour of the movie set first thing in the morning followed by breakfast at the brand-new Millhouse on select weekends. At only an hour longer than the standard tour, it still gives you plenty of time to make sure you get in another 5 square meals that day.

They Brew Their Own Ale

Ale, beer, cider. The ABCs of brewing are all here, and all locally made. Drinks from Hobbiton’s very own Southfarthing Range are included with every tour, but for those who might like to sample more than one beverage, the Evening Banquet tour gives you the opportunity to do just that.

The evening tour not only includes dinner and drinks at the Green Dragon Inn, but also the chance to walk around the set by lantern-light.

You Can Visit for the Holidays

Not content to just be a set tour that serves food sometimes, Hobbiton also hosts several celebrations throughout the year, from their beer festival, to Christmas, to the Summer Harvest Festival in February. But before you think they forgot the biggest celebration of them all…

You Can Celebrate International Hobbit Day

When is International Hobbit Day, you ask? And what is it, for that matter? International Hobbit Day, September 22, is also the birthday of none other than Bilbo Baggins himself, as well as his nephew Frodo Baggins. At five hours, this is the longest of the tours offered, though granted most of that time will be spent partying, Hobbit-style, including a large cake.

You Can Get Married There

If you’ve ever wanted to live out your Samwise Gamgee/Rosie Cotton fantasies, Hobbiton actually offers wedding packages to give your special day that Middle Earth flare.

There Is No Gift Shop on the Premises

At least not quite. While Hobbiton itself is confined to the movie set and the dining experiences, there a gift shop sits a short distance away at Shire’s Rest. Fortunately, Shire’s Rest also happens to b

e the pick-up and drop-off point for the busses that carry all would-be Hobbits into town. As the busses are no longer picking up from Rotura or Matamata, all tours depart from Shire’s Rest, which features not only a gift shop, but a café and a meeting space known as The Hub.

Take a Banquet Tour

Fans interested in learning more about Hobbit cuisine or dining rituals will want to check out the evening banquet tour. Every tour pass includes a special tour of Hobbiton by day, a two-course meal, a drink at The Green Dragon, and a special moonlight tour of the set.

It's an Ecological Refuge

Hobbits–and the New Zealand locals that aid them–have designated Hobbiton and the surrounding area an eco refuge, and to date, have planted more than 3000 trees and other plants in a quest to keep the area ecologically sound for local flora and fauna.

It’s Not the Only Thing the Area Has To Offer

The convenient location of the Hobbiton set, and the fact that the tour only takes between two to four hours depending on your experience, means that there’s plenty of time to experience the other wonders and beauties of New Zealand. For those interested in maintaining a fantastical tone to their trip, consider making the relatively short drive over to the Waitomo Glowworm Caves, home to a species of glowworm found only in New Zealand.