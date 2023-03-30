10 Most Embarrassing Celebrity “I Need The Money” Advertisements in The UK

I lived in the UK most of my life, though now I get to watch it from afar. One of the things I don't miss at all is the TV commercials. From dawn till dusk. you cannot escape them: they come at you with idiotic slogans, cringe characters designed to be irritatingly memorable, and jingles that make my fists clench.

So, you can imagine my horror when big-name American stars began making cameos. Even Snoop-Dogg is in on the action — come on, Snoop! You've already made a fortune; have some dignity!

In any case, someone is asking who can recall the most embarrassing US celebrity cameos in British commercials — here are 10 of the best/worst.

1. Idris Elba – Everything

This person remarks that Idris Elba is in everything. Yes, Stringer Bell is appearing in some really bad ads all across British TV — anything from peddling hotels to advertising British satellite giant, Sky. He must be careful not to become overexposed, lest he lose his credibility as a heavyweight actor.

2. Kevin Bacon – EE

An observer points out that Kevin Bacon is guilty of the UK commercial cameo. What's worse, in one installment, he dances down the street in Brittany Spears' famous red spandex jumpsuit. However, a fan responds: “In Kevin Bacon's defense, he lost most of his retirement funds to the Bernie Madoff Ponzi scheme.”

3. Snoop Dogg – Just Eat

“Hey Snoop,” writes a fan in reference to his Just Eat cameos. “Give us one day of your time for filming an advert and we will feed your munchies for life.” To be fair, Snoop makes bank on these commercials, so who would begrudge him that kind of revenue?

4. Robbie Williams – Felix Cat Food

The man who signed one of the top-ten most lucrative record deals ever is now singing in a cat food ad, which I guess is okay. “Robbie Williams and cat food has [sic] to top the list surely,” adds one community member. The lack of a physical appearance saves Mr. Williams from the top spot here, I feel.

5. George Clooney – Nespresso

While many would balk at any suggestion Clooney's coffee ads are embarrassing. George — really? I thought you were worth $700 million. Oh, someone tells me he is part-owner of the brand. What is that? “He also gives all the money he makes from adverts to charity apparently,” notes another fan. Right, I take it back: George remains an absolute legend.

6. Burt Reynolds – Various

Bless his soul, but Burt was doing these British commercials a long time ago. Whether it was for British Gas or the glasses retailers, Dolland and Aitchinson, Reynolds was there. One individual says they never realized it was Reynolds, and another goes in for the burn. “Your comment is kinda ironic if you watched that and didn't notice it was Burt.”

7. John Lydon – I Can't Believe It's Not Butter

This one is shameful to watch for any hardcore Pistols fans out there. A contributor notes how the much-loved and erstwhile British punk-rocker, Johhny Rotten, is infamous for “shilling” a butter substitute spread. It's hardly punk, is it, Johhny? I still love you, though.

8. Ed Sheeran – Heinz

For a music artist worth $200 million, it is strange that he chooses to peddle ketchup. Heinz must be paying Sheeran handsomely, though his recent cameo wherein he recalls his dream Heinz commercial is nothing short of cringe.

9. Helena Bonham Carter – Sofology

The British actress is famous for playing dark roles, and her character choice has always been in step with her persona. So, when she appeared in a Sofology campaign, there were a few raised eyebrows. Nothing damages an actor's mystique more than draping oneself over an Ottoman.

10. Ryan Reynolds – BT (Formerly British Telecom)

Deadpool has a knack for witty, viral-ready advertisements, but his campaign for the British telecommunications megalith BT caused some concern. “When Ryan Reynolds did an advert series for BT,” shares a commenter, “all I could think was ‘Well this is why my line rental is so expensive…’”

