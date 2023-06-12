Instagram’s 10 Most Influential Interior Designers

Instagram is the perfect platform for interior designers. The highly visual nature makes showcasing design inspiration, before and afters, trends, and DIYs easy. There are thousands of interior design accounts across the platform, but only a few have the highest engagement rates.

Research conducted by Pacific Palisades realtors analyzed the Instagram data for 97 influencers. They then ranked them by engagement rate to find who makes the best content.

According to their engagement rate, here are Instagram's ten most influential interior designers.

#10. @Modernly_you

Followers: 199.8K

Engagement Rate: 3.37%

Modernly_you built her platform on the minimalist aesthetic. Her profile bio states her niche is minimalist DIY & design. Scroll through her feed, and you’ll find a highly curated profile primarily focusing on decor. However, you’ll also catch glimpses of her family, including her husband and son. Additionally, you can check out Modernly_you for DIYs, room transformations, inspiration design items from local stores, and more.

#9 @Thekwindyhome

Followers: 377.8K

Engagement Rate: 3.39%

Wendy of thekwindyhome is a home decor blogger. She’s taking you along on her IG profile as she upgrades her builder-grade home. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg. You’ll find delicious recipe videos, her favorite products that make a house a home, and more. Recently, Wendy introduced us to her husband, who regularly appears in her content.

#8 @Cynthia_harper_

Following: 337.5K

Engagement Rate: 3.49%

Cynthia Harper’s interior design account highlights her “blurring the line of modern & vintage.” She features a lot of DIY photos and videos to inspire you to make improvements to your home. If you’re interested in how she mixes vintage thrifts with a modern aesthetic, you’ll want to check out her account.

#7 Vintagerevivals

Following: 207.4K

Engagement Rate: 3.55%

As her username states, Mandi Gubler of Vintagerevivals enjoys everything vintage. She’s converting a Mercantile shop built in 1928 into a dream home for her family. Her work is so influential that they were featured on a show on Magnolia Network and Discovery Plus. You’ll also catch glimpses of her husband, kids, and furry family members on her page.

#6 Heatherbullard

Following: 91.6K

Engagement Rate: 3.87%

One thing Heather Bullard shows is that follower count doesn’t impact engagement. She has the lowest follower count on this list. However, her engagement rate tops others with more than 2x her following. Her aesthetically pleasing timeline features tan, brown, cream, and green earth tones. You’ll also find details about her travels to exotic locations like France and Cancun and road trips throughout the US.

#5 Angelarosehome

Following: 1.5M

Engagement Rate: 4.06%

DIY Influencer Angela Rose is fifth on the list. She also has the highest following of these ten featured accounts. Rose shows original DIY hacks and tricks to renovate your home. She also encourages you to stop looking and start doing! According to her profile bio, you’ll find her projects easy to follow and implement. All you need are power tools, design, and heart. Follow her for amazing inspiration!

#4 Amyepeters

Following: 1.5M

Engagement Rate: 4.06%

British-Canadian Amy E Peters is behind this account. She has the fourth-best interior design profile to follow for home inspiration. Her account offers infinite ideas and a particular eye for details. Follow Peters if you’re a detailed-oriented homeowner and interior enthusiast who loves neutrals.

#3 Drivenbydecor

Following: 294.9K

Engagement Rate: 4.72%

Kris is the blogger and design influencer behind Driven by Décor. Her account has the third-highest engagement. Her bio boasts that she turns dated “befores” into stylish “afters.” She also features the best decorating tips and tricks. This is the perfect account for room décor inspiration and hacks to simplify your life.

#2 Remingtonavenue

Following: 775.4K

Engagement Rate: 6.42%

Mysha is the brains behind Remingtonavenue. Her account has the second-highest engagement rate for interior designers. Remington Avenue is the ideal account for DIY home projects. If you’re comfortable using power tools, she shows you how to create the home of your dreams on a budget.

#1 Livingwithlady

Following: 286.2K

Engagement Rate: 7.84%

Finally, at our top spot, we have Livingwithlady. Shannon is the interior design influencer behind this account, boasting the highest engagement rate. Her content is fun and diverse, from delicious healthy recipes to home transformation tutorials. She also regularly shows her family, including her husband, three children, and their dog.

Find Ideas to Suit Your Home

You can look at these interior design accounts or seek inspiration elsewhere. Either way, now is the perfect time to find ideas for your home.

A spokesperson for Pacific Palisades realtors stated, “There is no better feeling than making the home of your dreams real. Social media offers a range of DIY hacks and inspiration that suits any budget and style.”

You can choose a project, big or small, to turn your house into the home of your dreams.