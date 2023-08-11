Critics: they have opinions, and sometimes they are wrong. Many films have been panned on Rotten Tomatoes as Rotten but are actually at least marginally Fresh (over 60%).

Below are some of the movies classified as rotten that are actually good. They are listed from the highest (but still low) Rotten Tomatoes score down to the absolute nadir of critical contempt.

Spaceballs (1987)

Rotten Tomatoes 56%

First of all, how can anyone make fun of Star Wars?! It’s Star Wars, the pinnacle of art. Cut it out with the Schwartz stuff!

Now that we're older, maybe wiser, and certainly less Star Wars idolatrous, we can better appreciate the joys of slathering hyperspace in schtick (and/or plaid.) We love the gag about the villains capturing the stunt doubles and, of course, “What’s the matter, Colonel Sandurz? CHICKEN!”

More generally, though, it’s pretty great to watch Jewish people finally get a chance to conquer all of space, especially while recognizing that (with notable Jews like Harrison Ford and Carrie Fisher) they’d been there all the time.

The Last Dragon (1985)

Rotten Tomatoes 55%

What's not to love about The Last Dragon? The film, about Leroy Green, a young Black man (Taimak) who embraces his inner Chinese martial arts hero, is a joyful, pre-Wu Tang celebration of cross-cultural identification and self-actualization. The film imagines a world of African-American-owned authentic Italian pizza parlors and jive-talking Chinese-Americans, in which love defines a character, rather than the niche they’re supposed to occupy. Plus, it’s got martial arts battles and Vanity 6. You’d think that would be Fresh enough for anyone.

Today, it is. As with other films on this list, early reviewers were confused by the genre shuffling. In the 36 years since its release, though, The Last Dragon has become recognized as a classic. Or, as Vanity says with a sultry smile, “You sure look like a Master to me.”

The Black Cauldron (1985)

Rotten Tomatoes 55%

Also known as the movie Disney would like the world to forget, The Black Cauldron marked the company's attempt to compete with more young adult-oriented action and high fantasy. We concede that the movie doesn't quite qualify as an overlooked masterpiece, but it does have its moments.

The Black Cauldron features some glorious hand-drawn animation. That includes scenes of dragons, daring swordfights, and a zombie army. It also has one of Disney's most frightening villains–the Horned King, played with oozing menace by John Hurt. The movie doesn't feature the usual toe-tapping showtunes associated with Disney animation, though it does have an epic score from the legendary Elmer Bernstein. Flawed and uneven, we still recommend it as a most unusual Disney fantasy.

Tron: Legacy (2010)

Rotten Tomatoes 51%

The long-anticipated sequel to the cult film Tron doesn't get enough credit as one of the most influential movies of the past 20 years. Everybody steals from this movie: the hexagonal patterns, the circuit lines, and the tendency to de-age older stars using computer technology. Daft Punk should have snagged an Oscar nomination for their score, and the action sequences rival anything in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

On the other hand, Tron: Legacy does suffer from messy plotting. The movie doesn't have a sense of set-up and payoff; stuff just kind of happens instead. Male lead Garrett Hedlund lacks charisma, and the story doesn't quite live up to its potential. Still, we find a lot to enjoy here, starting with the visual splendor of it all. Tron: Legacy could have been better, but we still have a good time watching.

Underwater (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes 47%

There’s little backstory or buildup in Underwater; five minutes after the credits, the deep ocean station starts to collapse, and a shaven-headed Kristin Stewart races through ever-narrowing claustrophobic spaces to escape the rush of water.

Viewers that need a backstory or character development will throw up their hands here. Audiences tired of action movies chock full of quips or meaningful interpersonal drama though, will love this stylish adrenaline rush. Alien and Godzilla are obvious predecessors, a duo mismatched enough to be entertaining. The metaphor of carbon extraction coming like a giant monster to bury us all in the deep adds an ominous, crushing weight.

Salome’s Last Dance (1988)

Rotten Tomatoes 44%

But Ken Russell’s adaptation of Oscar Wilde’s Salome’s Last Dance might actually qualify as a masterpiece. Russell uses the framing device of Wilde watching a surprise production of his own play in a brothel (“they say sex is the theater of the poor”). The director's own fascination with decadence, gender-bending, morality as aesthetics, and aesthetics as morality fit perfectly with the source material. The brothel casts Bosie (Douglas Hodge), Wilde’s lover, and ruination as John the Baptist in the play within the play, a fabulous choice. So is the actual casting of the incandescently, sensually eerie Imogen Millais-Scott as a serving girl playing Salome.

Critics hated the camp, the cheesecake, the beefcake, and the insistent theatrical stylization. The movie is, in short, a complex, jewel-bedecked, leather-encrusted, scandalous garment for straining out Philistines.

Mr. Right (2015)

Rotten Tomatoes 44%

Critics took Paco Cabezas’ Mr. Right to task for mixing incompatible genres; it’s a rom-com and a Tarantino-esque violent hitman narrative. For us, that makes the movie fun.

Rom-coms tend to use generic protagonists: rich people with a few quirks who need to self-actualize through love. Martha McKay (Anna Kendrick) seems to fit the mold at first. But as the film progresses, it turns out that, actually, she is a cat-ear-wearing weirdo who needs to self-actualize by discovering her inner assassin. Francis Munch (Sam Rockwell), the not-exactly-reformed hitman, helps her on the path. Talk about two characters perfect for each other!

Kingdom of Heaven (2005)

Rotten Tomatoes 39%

Director Ridley Scott butchered his own masterpiece to satisfy theatre owners back in 2005. Moreover, the movie's story about Europeans invading the Middle East and fighting off Muslims might have hit a nerve in the midst of Bush's War on Terror.

Thank goodness, then, that audiences today can see Scott's Director's Cut, which restores Kingdom of Heaven to its majesty. The longer version spends more time explaining character relationships and motivations, thus making the story easier to follow. More importantly, though, the movie's politics also come into focus in the Director's Cut; Scott uses the movie to comment on European/Christian dabbling in the Muslim World, the financial reasons behind it, and how it never ends well, to say the least. Viewed in full form, it emerges as one of the best movies Scott has ever made.

The Descent (2007)

Rotten Tomatoes: 35%

(Note well: this is not the acclaimed 2005 cave-in film, also called The Descent.)

Rape/revenge tend to divide audiences, so it shouldn't surprise anyone that Talia Lugacy’s Descent has such a low score on Rotten Tomatoes. It is undeserved, though.

Maya (Rosario Dawson) spirals into a long, grinding depression following a date rape. Eventually, a friend, Adrian (Marcus Patrick), agrees to help her heal by raping her assailant. The film dwells much more on sadness than on the catharsis of revenge, though. It’s a heartbreaking movie about how sexual violence severs survivors from themselves and the desire for retribution as an expression of trauma. Descent is a hard movie to watch. But that’s not because it’s a failure, no matter how uncomfortable it’s made many of its critics.

Venom (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes 30%

We did a whole list of underrated superhero films, but we somehow missed this one. We can't argue that Venom is a great movie. But it's oozy squoosh of superheroes and horror does have its moments.

Tom Hardy plays Eddie, a loser possessed by devouring alien glorp, and gives a hilarious performance as a man wrestling with the growly-voiced head devourer who has become his symbiotic life companion. When Venom reveals that it was a loser on its home planet, too, the parallel/romance is complete. A mainstream movie that wants viewers to root for the self-actualization of a devouring fork-tongued slime probably doesn’t want to be Fresh.

Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)

Rotten Tomatoes 29%

Ok, so Dawn of Justice doesn't quite hold up to the standards set by the best of Superman or Batman films. The movie also deserves all the criticism that it seemed like Warner Bros. way of setting up the DCEU with devil-may-care speed.

That said, we've seen far worse. Warners gutted the theatrical version of the film in the name of more showings in cinemas per day. The longer version, dubbed the “Ultimate Cut,” doesn't have the same issues of continuity and story clarity. Yes, it still has ultraviolent action, and Jesse Eisenberg's Lex Luthor-as-tech-bro will still irritate some viewers. Still, as Lois Lane (Amy Adams) uncovers Luthor's plot and as the billionaire's motives come into better focus, Dawn of Justice reveals itself as a provocative and thoughtful action picture. Moreover, the Ultimate Cut clarifies the story that began with Man of Steel and concludes with Justice League of Superman (Henry Cavil) as a rising symbol of hope.

Showgirls (1995)

Rotten Tomatoes 22%

Ever-controversial director Paul Verhoeven helmed this campy love/hate letter to show business. Nomi (Elizabeth Berkley) and Cristal (Gina Gershon) engage in one of the great melodramatic soap opera catfights as they claw, backstab, and sleep their way toward trashy Las Vegas showgirl success. Verhoeven can't decide if he adores or despises thes women for their crass sexuality and crasser ambition. The movie also raises the question of whether he realizes he also adores and despises himself for those same qualities. Either way, it’s worth watching for the hyperactive, hyperbolic pool sex scene and the gratuitous miscasting of Kyle MacLachlan alone.

Sucker Punch (2011)

Rotten Tomatoes 22%

Ah, yes, another entry from the ever-divisive Zack Snyder. This movie, however–an original creation on the part of the director–doesn't have the baggage that comes with all his superhero fare.

Critics dismissed Sucker Punch on release as a noisy, violent exploitation picture. Though we can't take issue with that description, we would also point out the movie's post-feminist underpinnings, the appeal of its leading ladies, or its tongue-in-cheek style. Schlock impresario Russ Meyer, the mind behind Faster Pussycat, Kill, Kill, would have made a movie like Sucker Punch if he'd had access to advanced special effects and a massive budget. Here, as with Faster Pussycat, Snyder has crafted a subversive, very funny comment on the self-contradictions in the way society honors and judges women. He also, for all intents and purposes, made a musical. We suspect that if Snyder had actually done full-on musical numbers, rather than wild action scenes set to a soundtrack performed by the cast, audiences might have better understood this exercise in excess. Still, we manage to get the point, and find Sucker Punch a masterpiece of goofiness.

Friday the 13th Part V: A New Beginning (1985)

Rotten Tomatoes 18%

Slashers don’t have much critical cachet, and Friday the 13th films have even less than that. This movie was loathed even by fans of the series because it doesn’t feature hockey-masked murderer Jason Voorhees. He died in Friday the 13th Part 4 (though wasn't he dead already?) at the hands of a boy named Tommy Jarvis. Part 5 is devoted to the question of whether Jarvis, now an adult (John Shepherd), has become a killer himself.

The result foreshadows the much-lauded Scream. Friday the 13th Part V: A New Beginning plays with the idea that Jason is not a person but a potential. Victims, viewers, passersby, mourners: everyone is punished, and anyone can pick up the knife, put on the mask, and become the bloody punisher. Genre products that pursue their themes at the expense of their fandom should get more credit.

Walk of Shame (2014)

Rotten Tomatoes 15%

We have no idea why director Steven Brill’s delightful screwball-ish comedy is universally loathed. Some critics labeled it unbelievable. Walk of Shame is supposed to be an anxiety fever dream about the impossible Madonna/sleaze double bind women face in the workforce and in life.

Self-described “good girl” news anchor Meghan Miles (Elizabeth Banks) loses her fiancé and her dream job and, after a one-night stand, finds herself phoneless and penniless in the wrong neighborhood in LA wearing the wrong dress. Stripped of privilege, she endures shame from everyone she meets. That includes the cops, who, she discovers, aren’t actually there to help anyone.

Banks projects charm whether she’s heartbroken, flirting drunkenly, trapped in a spiral of escalating frustration and panic, or delivering a perfect plastic smile while screaming inside. Everyone decided Meghan shouldn’t have a job or career or boyfriend because she wore a tight dress. Viewers are supposed to want her to thwart her critics—and she finally does. What’s not to like?

Final Thoughts

We tried to pick only movies that we could honestly recommend. Exorcist II, for example, should have a better than 10% on RT. But we can’t really say it’s good. So it’s not on the list.

Also, we must report that Highlander 2: The Quickening does indeed appear to deserve its 0% rating, based on the 10 minutes we could stomach before turning it off.