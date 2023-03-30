10 Movies People Confessed Made Them Cry the Hardest

Movies have the unique ability to evoke strong emotions in their viewers, whether it's laughter, fear, or sadness. Some movies are especially effective at pulling at our heartstrings and making us shed a tear or two. These are the ten movies viewers confessed to an internet forum that made them cry the hardest. Get ready to grab some popcorn and a box of tissues as we dive into the movies that have touched our hearts the most.

1. My Girl (1991)

Set in the 1970s, My Girl tells the story of 11-year-old Vada Sultenfuss (Anna Chlumsky) and her best friend Thomas J. (Macaulay Culkin). The film explores themes of loss, grief, and coming-of-age as Vada learns to cope with her mother's death and the changes happening in her own life. The movie is particularly emotional because it deals with the loss of a loved one, a universal experience many people can relate to.

2. Marley & Me (2008)

Based on the best-selling memoir by John Grogan, Marley & Me tells the story of a couple (played by Owen Wilson and Jennifer Aniston) and their beloved but mischievous dog, Marley. The film explores themes of love, loyalty, and the ups and downs of family life. Marley's eventual decline and death are particularly emotional because many viewers can relate to the pain of losing a beloved pet. We have witnessed Marley's character development and built a sentimental attachment to the dog.

3. Up (2009)

Up tells the story of Carl Fredricksen (voiced by Ed Asner), a retired balloon salesman who sets out on an adventure to fulfill his lifelong dream of traveling to South America. Along the way, he befriends a young boy named Russell and encounters various obstacles and challenges. The movie is particularly emotional because it deals with themes of love, loss, and regret and features a powerful opening sequence that sets the tone for the rest of the film.

4. Click (2006)

Click tells the story of Michael Newman (Adam Sandler), a workaholic architect who receives a magical remote control that allows him to fast-forward through his life. The film touches on the importance of family, work-life balance, and living in the moment. The emotional moments in the film stem from the realization that life can pass by quickly and the regret that comes from not appreciating the time we have with loved ones.

5. Ghost (1990)

Ghost is about Sam Wheat (Patrick Swayze), a man who is murdered and becomes a ghost that can communicate with his girlfriend, Molly (Demi Moore). The movie depicts love, loss, and the afterlife and features a memorable pottery scene that has become iconic. The emotional moments in the film stem from the tragic loss of Sam and the love he shares with Molly that transcends death.

6. The Green Mile (1999)

Based on the novel by Stephen King, The Green Mile follows a corrections officer named Paul Edgecomb (Tom Hanks) and his relationship with a convicted murderer named John Coffey (Michael Clarke Duncan). The film explores themes of justice, compassion, and the nature of good and evil. The emotional moments in the film stem from the injustice of Coffey's conviction and the bond that develops between him and Paul.

7. Selena (1997)

Selena is the biographical story of singer Selena Quintanilla (Jennifer Lopez), a rising star in the Tejano music scene who was tragically murdered at the age of 23. The movie explores themes of family, identity, and the challenges of pursuing one's dreams. The tragedy that strikes Selena's life and the impact she had on her fans and loved ones is heartbreaking, especially when you find out who betrayed her.

8. P.S. I Love You (2007)

Based on the novel by Cecelia Ahern, P.S. I Love You tells the story of Holly (Hilary Swank), a young widow who receives a series of letters from her late husband (Gerard Butler) that guide her through her grief and help her to move on. The film touches on themes of love, loss, and the healing power of friendship. Holly embarks on an emotional journey through grief and realizes that she can still find joy and happiness in life.

9. Interstellar (2014)

Christopher Nolan's Interstellar follows a group of astronauts who travel through a wormhole in search of a new home for humanity. The film explores themes of love, sacrifice, and the importance of human connection. The film beautifully captures the emotional sacrifices that the characters make for the greater good and the realization that love transcends time and space.

10. A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001)

Directed by Steven Spielberg and based on a story by Stanley Kubrick, A.I. Artificial Intelligence tells the story of a robot named David (Haley Joel Osment), who is designed to love and be loved. The film explores themes of humanity, artificial intelligence, and the search for acceptance and belonging. The emotional moments in the film stem from the deep bond that David forms with his adoptive mother and his longing for acceptance and understanding in a world that fears and rejects him.

This thread inspired this post.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.