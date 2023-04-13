Find Your Next Family Movie Night Pick: 10 Comedies That Will Have You All in Stitches

There is a multitude of films that the whole family can laugh at and enjoy together. And no one era of the cinema is dominant. Comedy is boundless, and the abundance of choices is significant. Many discuss the possibilities for families of all age ranges on a movie forum.

1. Game Night (2018)

If your family includes older teenagers and young adults, Game Night is one of the best choices for your movie night. The story follows a group of highly competitive friends who engage in adventures that involve one of their friends getting kidnapped. But they think it's part of the game.

As they decipher clues, it's hilarious to see their carefree attitudes. It's also so funny when the light bulb finally lights up when they all realize the danger they're in is very real. Game Night is definitely an R-rated comedy for those looking for a mature movie. It's a laugh-out-loud gem with a terrific cast that includes Jason Bateman, Rachel McAdams, Jesse Plemons, Lamorne Morris, and Michael C. Hall.

2. Three Amigos! (1986)

Three Amigos is a classic for families with tweens, teenagers, and adults. A loose remake of The Magnificent Seven, the film takes place in the 1920s and the early days of film. Three hapless silent film stars are mistaken for real heroes. A humble Mexican village hires them to help rid them of the imposing El Guapo and his gang of bandits. It is goofy and clever, and the laughs are plentiful.

The dangers may be severe, but Three Amigos is raucous, riotous, and silly fun. It's part parody and adventure, with many laughs courtesy of Steve Martin, Chevy Chase, Martin Short (in his first film), and Alfonso Arau.

3. My Fellow Americans (1996)

My Fellow Americans is another movie that is an adventurous and exciting comedy that families with teens and adults can enjoy. In the movie, two former Presidents who despise each other become the targets of an assassination plot as part of a cover-up.

As dark as that sounds, this movie is truthfully hilarious as the two men make their way across several states, hilariously bickering and encountering all kinds of quirky characters. What makes this film so exceptional is this engaging story and the film's cast of legendary actors, including Jack Lemmon, James Garner, and Lauren Bacall.

4. The Sandlot (1993)

One of the finest baseball films ever made, The Sandlot is a movie that all ages can enjoy. It's a coming-of-age story set in the 1960s following a group of boys in one of the most unforgettable summers of their lives. It's an endlessly quotable and nostalgic family-friendly flick kids and adults alike will surely love so much that you'll be quoting, “You're killing me, Smalls,” from now until the end of time.

5. Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)

Mrs. Doubtfire is not only a hilarious film that features the comedic genius Robin Williams. It is also a heartwarming film that is great for families because it is about family. In the story, a recently divorced man without a steady job disguises himself as an elderly nanny to spend time with his children. It's one of the funniest films ever made. It works well because of Williams' abilities with hilarious dialogue, physical comedy, and genuine vulnerability.

6. Legally Blonde (2001)

Legally Blonde can be enjoyed by families with teens, but female viewers will gravitate toward this comedy. Elle Woods is unceremoniously dumped by her boyfriend, who says she's not intelligent enough for him. To win him back and prove herself worthy, she studies hard and gets into Harvard Law School. Of course, Elle proves to herself the greatness she is capable of. This is a light and colorful film with terrific themes about having faith in yourself, told through a highly comedic lens.

7. Duck Soup (1933)

The Marx Brothers classic is a film for all ages and my favorite from the legendary cinematic team. It's absurdist comedy at its best, with a plot involving the mythical countries of Freedonia and Sylvania going to war against each other. Political undertones are present but subtle. What is ever present is the endlessly clever and witty dialogue and riotous sight gags that only the Marx Brothers can deliver. It's a movie that I laugh so hard at that I cry.

8. Blended (2014)

The third collaboration between Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore is the most family-oriented of their films, but still just as funny as the previous ones. In truth, each of their movies tells a different type of story with characters at different stages in their lives. Blended tells the story of two single parents who are set up on a blind date that guess horribly wrong. But then they end up at the same luxurious resort with their kids. It's sweet and relatable, especially for blended families themselves.

9. Emma (1996)

If you're looking for gentler and more refined comedy, look no further than the adaption of Jane Austen's novel that stars Gwyneth Paltrow, Toni Collette, and Jeremy Northam. The story follows Emma Woodhouse, a self-appointed matchmaker who is often clueless about matters of the heart, especially her own. Young children may not be interested, but for families with kids ten or older, Emma is a witty delight.

10. Morning Glory (2010)

In this upbeat and often hilarious movie, workaholic Becky (Rachel McAdams) attempts to revive a struggling morning show by bringing in the infamous Mike Pomeroy (Harrison Ford), known for serious journalism. It presents a challenge to reel him in, make him cooperate, increase the show's ratings, and maintain a burgeoning romance.

Morning Glory is upbeat and uplifting, in addition to being seriously funny. It also features a scene my father thinks is one of the most hilarious. It involves a wild roller coaster and an unsuspecting anchor. This underrated charmer also stars Diane Keaton, Jeff Goldblum, and Patrick Wilson.

This thread inspired this post.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.