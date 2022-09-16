10 Movies You Want to Un-Watch to Re-Watch for the 1st Time

Do you have any movies that were so incredible that you wish you could un-watch them only to re-watch them?

Redditor u/Over_Height asked, “Movies you wish you could unwatch so you can watch them again for the first time? What are some movies that made you feel some sort of emotion that you wish you could feel again for the first time?

Reddit responded, and these ten movies were nominated!

1. Pulp Fiction (1994)

Thoraxe9456 answered, “Pulp Fiction all the way. I would love to watch it and then forget it on day 364 and then watch it for the “first time” again.”

Pulp Fiction is a classic Quentin Tarantino black comedy film starring John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson, Ving Rhames, Bruce Willis, Tim Roth, and Uma Thurman.

2. Halloween (1978)

AdviceInformal stated, “Halloween 1978. It's a movie I've loved since I was a child, and it's remained one of my favorite movies for about 15 years now.”

They continued, “But I never really appreciated the making of a movie and now realize how great that ending is. I wish I could have experienced it, realizing how great it was.”

Halloween is the first film in the beloved Michael Myer serial killer collection of Halloween horror movies.

3. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

Redditor wolflikehowl answered, “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind messed me up pretty good the first time I saw it. Definitely overdue for a rewatch. Redditor farroshus added, “The rewatch is even better, in my opinion, to which many people agreed.”

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind is a sci-fi comedy-drama starring Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet in a unique love story. It has an ensemble cast of Mark Ruffalo, Kirsten Dunst, Elijah Wood, and Tom Wilkinson.

4. The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

LefsaMadMuppet nominated “The Shawshank Redemption. I was channel flipping and stopped as the chess piece was being thrown. Nuff said.”

The movie is based on the 1982 Stephen King novella Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption. It tells the story of a wrongly-accused man sent to prison for murder. It stars Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman.

5. Interstellar (2014)

Professor Brand (Michael Caine), a NASA physicist, is working on a way to save humankind by transporting Earth's population to a new home through a wormhole in space.

However, he sends former NASA pilot Cooper (Matthew McConaughey) and a team of researchers through the wormhole to ensure habitability. The film co-stars Anne Hathaway, Matt Damon, Topher Grace, and John Lithgow.

Redditor 1–1—-1-1-1—1 expressed, “Interstellar – oh man, that film in IMAX without even having seen a trailer was EPIC. The scene on the water planet – is one of my favorites in cinema.”

6. Die Hard (1988)

Several Redditors agreed that the Die Hard movies were phenomenal first watches. Well, the first three.

Die Hard is the first film in the franchise starring Bruce Willis as detective John McClaine. Attending a Christmas work party for his wife from whom he's separated turns into an action thrill ride and staple Christmas film for many.

AengusK admitted, “I actually saw Die Hard 2 before Die Hard and was so confused about why people didn't like it.” They continued, “Then I watched the first one and realized they just made the same movie again but with snow.”

7. Die Hard With a Vengeance (1995)

Die Hard with a Vengeance is the third film in the franchise and was highlighted as an un-watch-to-re-watch movie by Reddit. It pairs John McClaine up with Zeus (Samuel L. Jackson) for a comical action-packed, edge-of-your-seat thriller.

A terrorist puts a giant bomb in one of the schools in New York City, and McClaine and Zeus have to follow the rules the terrorist places and jump through a series of hoops along the way. It co-stars Jeremy Iron and Graham Greene.

8. Zodiac (2007)

Zodiac tells the story of the pursuit of the infamous Zodiac Killer, a serial murderer who terrorized California's San Francisco Bay Area during the late 1960s and early 1970s. The killer taunted police with bloodstained clothing, letters, and ciphers mailed to newspapers.

It stars an ensemble cast of Robert Downey Jr., Jake Gyllenhaal, Mark Ruffalo, and Anthony Edwards. The Zodiac case is one of the United States' most infamous unsolved crimes.

9. Prisoners (2013)

Prisoners follows the story of two young girls abducted in Pennsylvania and the police search for the abductor.

After police arrest a young suspect and release him, the father of one of the daughters takes matters into his own hands. The movie stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Viola Davis, Maria Bello, Terrence Howard,

10. The Lord of the Rings Franchise (2001-2003)

The Lord of the Rings (LOTR) is a trilogy of epic fantasy films set in the fictional world of “Middle Earth.” It's based on J. R. R. Tolkien's novel of the same name.

The movies are subtitled: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001), The Two Towers (2002), and The Return of the King (2003). They have amassed a serious cult following.

The trilogy stars an ensemble cast, including Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen, Sean Astin, Cate Blanchett, Liv Tyler, Viggo Mortensen, Dominic Monaghan, Orlando Bloom, Christopher Lee, Billy Boyd, Sean Bean, and Andy Serkis.

