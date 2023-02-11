10 Popular Shows That Got So Bad by The End

Even the most beloved television shows can go downhill, and Reddit users have been engaged in a fiery debate over which hit shows lost their luster midway through their run. From sitcoms to prestige television to fantasy series – and everything in between – here are ten shows that got so bad many people didn't even bother finishing them.

1. The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead still stands as one of AMC's greatest hits, but the series lost a lot of fans along the way.

“The end of the line for me was how they were painfully dragging out the whole Negan saga. I don't remember what season it was but I just quit in the middle of it,” one Reddit user said.

Another user admitted to making it through the entire series, although with one rule: “My wife and I made a rule: ‘Don't ask logical questions.' I wasn't surprised that the series finale was completely uninspired and very mediocre,” the user said. “For us it became more of a comedy because we kept breaking our rule and the other would correct the rule break. It happened a lot every episode.”

2. Heroes

The NBC hit Heroes reached a wide audience when it debuted in 2006, but it couldn't keep up with the lofty expectations it set for itself.

“Well, the main villain of the show was the writer's strike. When they fired it up for season 3 it's as if no one knew what had happened in the first 2 seasons. It had potential,” lamented one user.

“Season 1 and 2 were well paced and interesting, then it took a huge dive off a cliff,” professed another.

3. American Horror Story

For many people, American Horror Story making this list is no surprise, as it seemingly has many detractors for fans.

One particular user pointed out the problem: “It always starts out strong and interesting, and then usually halfway through, Ryan Murphy consistently shows that he can’t finish a story and I realize what’s going to happen and just decide to quit. Around Roanoke, I stopped even giving him a chance,” he said.

4. Westworld

Westworld took the world by storm in 2016, becoming a worldwide sensation for HBO due to its thrilling script and top-notch acting by its ensemble cast. The show never made it past its fourth season, and Redditors have plenty of reasons why that happened.

“Loved the first season. Then it started going downhill. Haven’t seen the latest season and I don’t plan on it,” one said. Another added some interesting tidbits to the conversation, saying, “My cousin worked on the set of Westworld. Apparently the writers for season two were reading fan theories online and tried to write the opposite of what fans were predicting. It didn't go so well.”

5. Shameless

Shameless became one of the all-time most popular shows on Showtime, but many have opinions on the downward spiral the show allegedly had.

One Reddit user put it plainly: “Just an over the top soap opera towards the later seasons. Still haven’t finished the last six episodes and probably never will,” they said. Although the show still has its fans and it's definitely binge-worthy, many people didn't make it to the end of the series. “Sucks because it started out so strong. I think I got to season 4/5 and bailed,” one Redditor said.

6. Weeds

Not many people can deny that Weeds had a great storyline that fans could be invested in. Like many other shows on this list, the quality of the writing dipped in later seasons.

As one Redditor put it: “The first couple seasons were great. Then they decided to make all the characters completely unlikable.”

7. Dexter

Although Dexter was a gigantic hit for Showtime, this user summed up the series' decline expertly: “Dexter gradually went from being a calculating genius to a complete moron,” he wrote. “In Season 1, he was carefully picking out his targets, tracking their every move and making sure that no one would even miss them. By the end, he was racing the Homicide division to kill their biggest suspect! Then he’d mutter something about how he had to follow ‘Harry’s code' even though he ignored it all the bloody time.”

8. The Handmaid's Tale

“The first season starts so strong but as the seasons go on the story refuses to move forward. It was just an endless cycle of failed escapes. Or when characters finally have the chance to escape they either change their mind or go back inside. It’s like the writers were too afraid to shake up the status quo. After a few seasons I just gave up,” one user on Reddit said.

Others chimed in with agreement – one user actually said, “Agree so hard. Eventually became unwatchable torture p*rn, as far as I’m concerned.”

9. Sons of Anarchy

Sons of Anarchy was a staple on FX for seven seasons, but fell victim to falling viewership over time.

“Man, I was so into this show! Then Clay starts beating up on Gemma and someone kidnaps Jax's kid so now we have to go to Ireland?? It felt like when an 80's sitcom would introduce a cute kid when the ratings were slipping and the show should just end,” one user said.

However, not all hope is lost, according to another commenter who passed along some words of wisdom: “If you can make it through though, just know there's like 2 more seasons of shirtless Jax and Jax's a** waiting to reward you.”

10. The Office

Not many shows can touch the high bar that The Office set during its run on NBC. As one of the most popular shows of all time, it comes as no surprise discovering that many viewers believe the show peaked in its middle seasons.

“After Michael left…just didn't have the same vibe and felt like a let down,” one user said, while another Redditor added: “I'm mainly disappointed with how badly they undid all of Andy's character development.”

