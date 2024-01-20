10 Restaurants With Vegan Options Across the US

When I asked for a vegan menu at any restaurant a few years ago, waiters often glared at me or gave me questionable looks. Their sad eyes met me with remorse, and they'd point to miserable options like a side salad or a side of corn. They would often shrug at the menu, hoping that lack of sustenance would humble my ego enough to resort back to consuming meat.

Restaurants With Vegan Options Across the US

Today, you can pop into many restaurants and order vegan steaks made out of mushrooms that sear like cows. Every imaginable menu item can be transformed into a vegan or vegetarian alternative, and many more hold hands with vegan and gluten-free combos. For those who travel frequently and either adopt vegan diets or hope to find the best vegan-friendly restaurants and vegan fast food staples in major cities, these are the best spots for foodie globetrotters.

1. Nics on Beverly- Los Angeles

Nic's on Beverly almost closed, but thanks to its excellent food and prime location in Los Angeles, its loyal customers pleaded with the owner to keep the restaurant doors open. The fine establishment spreads hours between brunch, lunch, dinner, and dessert with a smorgasbord of drinks to keep guests at the table. Nic's specializes in crafting the perfect “oyster” mushroom dish with a fried “oyster” mushroom tossed on a delectable, fluffy waffle for brunch and a crispy mushroom sandwich complete with a helping of slaw for lunch or dinner. Other fabulous options include wood-fired pizza covered in toppings ranging from melted leeks to black truffle vinaigrette.

2. Thai Vegan, Los Angeles

On a recent trip to Los Angeles, I took my friend to Thai Vegan after she confessed to never experiencing the tasty treat that is Thai food. We arrived at Vegan Thai, a cute establishment tucked in a plaza in sunny Santa Monica. She browsed the menu, overwhelmed with the possibilities. I informed her she would not regret the Pad Thai with vegan chicken—I wanted her to keep it basic for her first exploration into Thai food—and to this day, she sends me messages that she's craving Thai Vegan.

The restaurant keeps its menu simple, fresh, and traditional, spanning across fan favorites like Sweet and Sour Tofu, Stir-fry, and Tom Kha Soup. Their soy chicken introduced me to a universe of flavors I adore.

3. GABS, Atlanta

This acronym stands for Good As Burgers because when you grill a burger with a health-conscious and environmental mindset, instead of pouring as many buckets of grease as you can into your meat, you get a Good As Burger that tastes great and makes you feel even better. Each burger has two lightly grilled, browned, butter-toasted buns, juicy Beyond Meat burger patties, and satiating toppings.

If you aren't a burger fan, check out the grilled cheese, gooey Philly cheesesteaks, sloppy joe sliders, or pile of loaded Philly cheese fries. GABS also features its own Krabby Patty secret formula for its GABS sauce. You won't know what's in it, but you will crave it when it's gone.

4. Life Bistro, Atlanta

Life Bistro's website names itself as “Atlanta's Only Fine Dining Vegan Restaurant.” Strings of plants and gorgeous light fixtures hang from the dark ceiling, casting an intimate glow over the wooden tables set throughout the dining room, proving the website's statement. After appreciating the ambiance and decor, peruse the menu for appetizers like black bean chilaquiles and shrimp skewers, and main meals starting with seafood rasta pasta— an assembly of mango salsa, chimichurri, jerk pasta, and shrimp—and finalized with quinoa stir fry a collection of veggies over quinoa all doused in garlic butter and served with a side.

5. Monster Vegan, Philadelphia

Monster Vegan morphs the two best things ever created: vegan food and Halloween haunts. The company's logo features The Creature From the Black Lagoon holding a vegan Philly cheesesteak, and the menus portray horror icons occupying each section, pleading with customers to pick the spookiest meal. Grab an order of General Tso's Wings—a tasty vegan version of the traditional Chinese plate that substitutes chicken for seitan—and for your second plate, humor horror hounds with The Cronen-burger—impossible meat patty dressed with granny apple slaw, a meal sure to satisfy the master of psychological horror, himself. On Thursdays, Monster Vegan shows two horror movies back to back, with weekly drink and food specials.

6. Primary Plant-Based, Philadelphia

Vegan restaurants may cater toward turning every meat lover's favorite food into a vegan delight without regard to the health benefits and content in the dishes. Primary Base cares first about health than catering to former (or current) carnivores. Chef Mark McKinney ensures that he sources ingredients from local farms and gardens, nurturing and giving back to the local food scene with stellar flavors modeled after international dishes.

Patrons enjoy the rustic flavors packed into McKinney's buckwheat cornbread appetizer, an homage to the Catalan region in Northeast Spain; customers also delight when indulging in cauliflower pakoras and vegetable fritters from India. Main courses consist of Yuba (China) with a splash of Kansas City Barbecue sauce and kool aid pickles, Banh Mi (Vietnam) stuffed with oyster mushrooms, cashew paté, and spices, and Gochujang Broccoli, a Korean specialty McKinney situated over kimchi mashed potatoes and tamarind butter.

7. Le Botaniste, New York City

“Le Botaniste is the only organic, plant-based, and carbon-neutral restaurant in New York City,” the website's about page states. For New York City, that is saying something. The founder, Alain Coumont, actualized the restaurant after jetsetting across the globe and struggling to find sustainable, plant-based food. He did what any eager vegan would and opened his own sustainable, organic, plant-based eatery.

Consumers choose between bowls, spreads and dips, soups, sushi, rolls, and salads, but each item comes in reusable bowls or eco-friendly to-go containers. Regulars enjoy the Tibetan Mama bowl, a dish including a brown rice base, toppings of steamed veggies, kimchi, and a decorative coconut peanut butter curry dressing. Another fan favorite is spicy chili sin carne, a hot amalgamation of chickpeas, kidney beans, lentils, quinoa, and soy protein.

8. Vegan Ginger Root, New York City

A black door opens into a quaint, narrow room filled with booths and tables in New York's Upper East Side. Vegan Ginger Root offers all your beloved asian fares from Indonesian Satay Tempeh, Japanese Agadeshi tofu, Malaysian Curry stew, and Oolong Tea. Other notable items on the menu range from mango rolls—a rice paper wrap circulating compacted mango slices—pumpkin soup, black pepper vegan beef, vegan seafood, and shumai—Chinese dumplings.

9. Beach'N SF- San Francisco

Beach'N SF implemented the naturalistic beach and outdoorsy vibe into their restaurant's motto: House Made Everything. This beachside business focuses on the foods that bring the same feeling that waves lapping into the sandy shores bring: comfort. You won't find suit and tie-clad diners in Beach'N SF, nor will you see mushroom steaks and fancy pasta; instead, you'll pick between breakfast burritos, hash cakes, and plant-based sandwiches to bring to the beach.

10. The Vegan Hood Chefs- San Francisco

The Vegan Hood Chefs founded their business in 2017 “To honor the heritage, sacredness, and practices of cultural foods. Our goal is to increase health education and access for disenfranchised communities (particularly black and brown) through our culinary work.” The Vegan Hood Chefs divide their menu into four categories: brunch, salads, small bites, and big bites. Brunch hosts a plethora of choices like a chickpea omelet and a sweet potato skillet, while small bites present stuffed mushrooms and cajun crab cakes, and big bites offer cajun mac n' cheese, fried chicken, and jambalaya.

