10 Romance Movies With Obscure or Weird Premises Without All the Mush

Romance movies have always been popular, but sometimes the conventional boy-meets-girl storyline can get repetitive. For those looking for something a little different, there are countless romantic films with strange, unusual, or even downright bizarre premises. According to cinephiles on a movie suggestions forum, here are ten movies with less conventional premises without all the sap.

1. The Lobster (2015)

In a dystopian society, single people are given 45 days to find a romantic partner or be transformed into an animal of their choice. The movie follows David, a man trying to find love but struggling to connect with anyone. When he meets a woman with a strange secret, he must decide whether to stay true to his desire for companionship or risk everything to be with her.

2. Wristcutters: A Love Story (2006)

After committing suicide, Zia finds himself in a strange afterlife reserved for those who took their own lives. He embarks on a road trip with his new friend, Mikal, in search of the girl he loves. Along the way, they encounter a number of bizarre characters and obstacles, but Zia remains determined to find his lost love.

3. Spring (2014)

After the death of his mother, Evan travels to Italy and meets Louise, a mysterious and beautiful woman. As they start to fall for each other, Evan discovers that Louise is harboring a dark secret that threatens to tear them apart. Spring is part of the same universe as Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead's Resolution and The Endless. It's not necessary to watch these films to understand or enjoy Spring, but if you can spot them, the easter eggs make the experience more exciting.

4. Warm Bodies (2013)

Set in a post-apocalyptic world where zombies roam the earth, Warm Bodies tells the story of R (played by Nicholas Hoult), a zombie who falls in love with a human girl named Julie (played by Teresa Palmer). As R begins to regain his humanity, he and Julie must fight against the forces that seek to keep them apart.

5. 500 Days of Summer (2009)

This romantic comedy-drama follows the ups and downs of the relationship between Tom and Summer. As they navigate their feelings for each other, Tom becomes increasingly convinced that Summer is the love of his life, but she may not feel the same way. This film cleverly uses split-screen imagery to divide Tom's fantasies from reality.

6. Punch Drunk Love (2002)

Adam Sandler stars as Barry Egan, a socially awkward man who runs a small business selling novelty toiletries. When he meets Lena, a woman who seems to understand him, his life begins to change. However, when a phone sex operator blackmails him, Barry must confront his fears and find the strength to stand up for himself and the woman he loves.

7. True Romance (1993)

Clarence (Christian Slater) falls in love with a call girl named Alabama (Patricia Arquette), and the two embark on a wild adventure to sell a suitcase full of cocaine. Along the way, they encounter dangerous criminals and must fight to stay alive and be together.

8. But I'm a Cheerleader (1999)

This comedy follows Megan, a high school cheerleader sent to a conversion therapy camp when her parents suspect she is a lesbian. While at the camp, Megan falls in love with another girl named Graham, and the two must find a way to escape and be together, all while challenging the rigid gender norms and societal expectations that have been imposed on them.

9. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

In Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Joel (Jim Carrey) undergoes a procedure to erase all memories of his ex-girlfriend, Clementine (Kate Winslet), after a painful breakup. However, as the memories begin to fade, Joel realizes that he still loves her and fights to hold onto the memories of their relationship, even as the procedure threatens to erase them forever.

10. Lars and the Real Girl (2007)

Lars is a socially awkward man who develops a romantic relationship with a life-sized doll he treats as if it were real. As the town rallies around Lars and his delusion, he begins to learn more about himself and what it means to truly love someone, culminating in a heartwarming and emotional ending.

