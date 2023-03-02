Don’t Settle For Less: 10 Job Offer Red Flags You Can’t Ignore

Let’s face it: we’ve all been through the job interview process with varying outcomes. Both sides are trying to figure out if the job is the right fit for the candidate from two different perspectives. Sometimes, though, after the interview is done, there are signs that you shouldn’t take the job.

The Attitude of The Interviewer/Hiring Manager.

This is a popular one. If you are bringing your best face forward for the job, the hiring manager should reciprocate. Member em_justforfun2 explains, “You are most likely going to work daily with them after being hired, so if you didn't like what they say during the interview, seriously ask yourself if you'll be able to deal with that every day for the rest of the time you work there.”

Another Actually_Avery said she once, “asked them what they liked about working there and they couldn't name anything.” If they can’t sell their workplace to you, then that’s for sure a sign.

When The Interviewer Speaks Poorly of The Previous Employee in The Position

Just as interviewees are recommended not to speak poorly of their previous employer, companies shouldn’t do the same thing. “Supervisor hiring me complained that the last seven women who had held the job were fired for being “terrible” workers,” shares Bebe_Bleau. “I didn't want to be number eight.” Smart thinking! Perhaps it was the supervisor who was the terrible one. And was any action taken to make it better? There are two sides to every story.

If They Tell You The Company Is Like “Your Family”

The use of the word “family” can bring about mixed feelings for many people. While companies probably think they are viewing it as a good thing, it often is not. “My experience is if they tell you that, it's a toxic company,” says user roseradered. Who wants to deal with your toxic Aunt Bertha all day at work? Work should be a productive space, not a stressful or emotional one.



When The Hiring Manager/ Process During The Interview Is Disorganized or Unprepared

Imagine if you’ve done your research on the company and the job being offered only to find the person interviewing you is not prepared or hasn’t even read your resume prior to meeting with you. “It’s pretty disrespectful for interviewers to show up unprepared after a candidate set aside a couple of hours for the interview,” laments Laucoinchi.

Going Through a Multiple Interview Process (Specifically Three or More)

“If they can't figure it out after the first or second one, they are either stupid or looking for the people pleaser that will do more work than they are getting paid for, “ shares user Avgirl10.

While that’s a little harsh, it does seem that nowadays put, candidates through a multi-step process to find their candidate. It’s understandable in some positions, but it can also make you wonder if they have trouble making decisions.

If The Job Seeker Is Not Allowed Time To Ask Their Own Questions.

Laucoinchi has insight on this one as well. “Some [interviewers] forget that you are interviewing & assessing the company, manager, and potential teammates as well.” Yes, it is definitely a two-way street, and this is something a career counselor taught me. I only wish I had the advice in my 20s when I would sit nervously sweating out whether or not I was giving them what they wanted.

When Personal/Illegal Questions Are Asked by The Interviewee.

Depending on the question, this could be illegal. Any questions such as marital status, religion, medical history, and family planning plans are not really allowed to be asked. They also really have no place in a job interview. SpokenDivinity offers, “I don’t want to work with a company that goings to pry into my life.” You should definitely think twice if any of these are asked.

If The Interviewer Acts Like They’re Doing You a Favor by Interviewing You

“They need you, not the other way around” is also shared by SpokenDivinity. They have a job to fill, plain and simple. No one should be made to feel as if a favor is being done to them by the meeting. Not only is that not professional, but it comes off as entitled as well. Who wants to work in that environment?

If You Don’t Feel a Good Connection With The Interviewers

This one is interesting. While most of us aren’t accepting jobs to seek friendship, a connection is still something we need on a daily basis. Member redonreddit24 says, “If I don't seem to connect with the people on the interview panel, especially the person who will be my boss, I won't take the job.” Of course, sometimes it takes time for that to develop, but an interview is like a first date in the career world and where the first impression comes.

The “Vibes”

Several Reddit users all shared how important the vibes are after an interview- good or bad. If the vibe was off, it was a hard no on the job, even if the salary and job duties might seem right. “I often get a vibe, I guess. How happy the interviewers seem about working there is a big hint in my opinion” comments destria. User doobert sums it up the best. “You just know. It’s a gut feeling inside of you. If you feel excited after the interview, that’s a good sign that it’s a good fit!.”

When considering a new position, the interview process can tell you a lot. Sometimes it doesn’t feel right, and oftentimes, it’s them, not you. Trust your gut, and don’t be afraid to turn down an offer that doesn’t feel right.

This article was inspired by this thread.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.