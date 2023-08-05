10 Surprising Ways Airtable Can Make Your Life Easier

If you have information to organize, you can organize it in Airtable. Keeping your house plants healthier, making the most of trips, running your household smoothly, and managing your scouting troop are just a few ways to put the easy-to-use cloud-based platform to work for you.

According to Airtable, companies like TIME, Netflix, Intuit, Spotify, Shopify, and Dropbox use their platform for project management. The cloud-based app can make your life easier, too.

Airtable for Everyday Life

Picture a bunch of interconnected spreadsheets on steroids—that's a simplified explanation of how Airtable, a relational database, works. The platform is a powerful online tool for organizing ideas, plans, events, content, etc. With simple, easy-to-use interfaces, you can share Airtable's advanced features with even the least technically-inclined people.

Here are a few examples of how Airtable can make your life easier.

1 – Trip Plans and Travel Journals

Whether planning an RV trip, a family get-together in a neighboring state, or a multi-country tour of Europe, Airtable has got you covered. Make your next trip successful by keeping track of cities, flights, routes, people to see, places to visit, restaurants to try, and even travel documents all in one place.

With Airtable, you can create a table for each bucket of information related to your trip and make forms to let your travel companions insert their favorites. With all the information in the database, connecting it to create an itinerary is easy.

For backup security, you can attach copies of tickets and passports and display them all in easy-to-understand visual records that contain everything you need for the day. This powerful collaboration tool gives everyone access to the information they need when they need it.

2 – House Plants and Gardens

Did the plant you purchased last year look great when you brought it home but could look healthier now? This House Plant Tracker template can help you treat your plants right.

Track your plants, their light needs and moisture requirements, fertilizer recommendations, where and when you got them, and propagation instructions. You can record when you last fertilized or divided a plant, add links to resources like websites and articles, and upload photos.

3 – Homeschooling

The number of students whose parents chose to educate them at home doubled between the end of the 2019/2020 school year and the beginning of the 2020/2021 school year. Keeping track of everything while homeschooling is challenging, but Airtable's powerful and customizable features can take your homeschool organization to the next level.

You can corral curricula information, reading lists, assignments, grades, activities, co-op schedules, field trip destinations, projects, attendance records, to-do lists, deadlines, and more into Airtable, where it is conveniently available when needed.

A huge benefit of using an online database is all the information needed later for proof of progress or college admissions is in one place, and you can organize what you want colleges to see into project portfolios.

No more dealing with multiple spreadsheets, 3-ring binders, loose papers, and online assignments in different places. Track time spent, note milestones, share documents, create to-do lists, prioritize tasks, and simplify all record-keeping within your Airtable dashboard.

You can view calendars by due dates so you and your student always know what's coming up, automate email inbox notifications to track your child's work on projects or send reminders if they miss deadlines.

Set up the best homeschool system for your needs by using one of the existing Airtable templates, customizing a template for another purpose, or creating your own from scratch.

4 – Pet Records

Keep track of your pets' vaccinations, food preferences and serving sizes, weight, health, sitters, veterinarians, and more in a centralized database you can share with pet sitters, dog walkers, or others needing access. With images of registrations and certificates uploaded, they are always handy when you need them—even when traveling without the originals.

5 – Recipes and Menu Planners

Have you ever tried a recipe you found online and cannot find it again? Keeping track of all the recipes you make and their locations—whether on a recipe card from your grandmother, a page from a magazine, or a popular food blog—is simple with Airtable.

You can connect recipes, meal plans, ideas for using leftovers, ingredients, what's in your pantry, best ingredient prices, and more in a database to save time and money.

Next time you wonder what to do with leftover steak or what you can make with the three ingredients you have on hand, you will have relevant recipes readily available. Using what you have keeps you out of the grocery store, where merchandisers design everything to entice you to spend more.

This exceptional recipe-organizing template means you don't have to start from scratch to set up a well-organized recipe database.

6 – Gift Ideas and Purchases

Take the pain out of gift-giving by putting everything into a database. Include information about sizes, color preferences, recipients, gift ideas, and purchases, and you'll have all the information you need in the app while shopping. Keeping track of purchases means never buying the same gift twice or overspending on someone.

7 – Books and Streaming

With all the streaming services available, you can quickly lose track of your shows, movies, podcasts, and books. Track your current titles and lists of ones you want to get to and rate the ones you have completed. Remembering the one you want to recommend takes the strain off your brain.

8 – Collections

Whether you want to keep track of books, vinyl LPs, craft supplies, sea shells, or other collections, knowing what you have is easy when you keep it cataloged in a database.

Track items with a photo, description, location, valuation, and other relevant information. Have family heirlooms? Snap pictures and upload them to a database with the item's history. You could even include information about who should inherit the hand-crafted rocker or the pieced quilt Grandma made.

9 – Genealogy Research

Genealogy research produces vast amounts of data in the early stages of gathering information. Creating a database with tables for your sources, information, evidence, and citations can help sort research before its final entry into a family tree.

You can add people and sources to the database on the go using the Airtable app or on a laptop with notes about the information found in each. Later you can reorganize the information as you evaluate it.

10 – Home Maintenance and Upgrades

When did you last change the air filter in the HVAC or the batteries in the smoke detectors? Who was that contractor you contacted but didn't use? What wattage bulb goes in the chandelier?

With a database of your home maintenance and upgrades, you won't have to try to remember that information.

Tables for contractors, maintenance tasks, products used, and sources for supplies will make home maintenance and projects more organized than ever.

And More

Those are just a small sampling of uses—here are other ways people are using Airtable to make their lives easier and stay more organized:

Student planning

IEP tracking

College & scholarship application organization

Car buying

Couponing

Family chore tracking

Job hunting

Scouting, sports, and school club organizing

Event planning

House hunting

Since unlimited bases are available on all plans, you can create as many databases as you need for multiple projects.

Useful Airtable Features

Airtable's familiar spreadsheet-like data view makes entering information simple, and its features—like the ability to upload files, include links, interconnect tables, use forms, and present data in easy-to-use formats—make workflows powerful yet easy to manage.

Labels are a bit different—instead of workbooks, there are bases, and instead of spreadsheets, each Airtable base consists of tables.

With Airtable, you can add images and file attachments, create presentations or catalogs, and display information in attractive, easy-to-use formats. Planning, brainstorming, collaborating, and managing projects in Airtable is easy.

Here are some features that make Airtable an excellent tool for everything from planning a vacation to setting up workflows in professional projects with multiple team members.

Templates

Airtable's extensive template offerings can get you started with thoughtfully-created bases with or without data. In addition to the templates provided by the company, there is an extensive user-generated collection of templates in the Airtable Universe.

Direct Base View

You can easily access necessary information without distractions when searching, sorting, and filtering. You can save the sorted and filtered data as a view if you often use a particular sort or filter.

Since Airtable allows multiple views associated with each table, it is easy to switch between the ones you save. As of this writing, the free plan includes grid, kanban, calendar, list, form, and gallery views. Gantt charts are available in paid plans.

Interfaces

Interfaces are where the magic happens. Airtable's interfaces “translate” a database for people who don't “speak database.”

Interfaces are overlays that allow users to work with the data without working inside the database. You can create interfaces to present records in user-friendly ways. Add graphics or photos for visually-pleasing layouts, and arrange or hide fields in ways that make the most sense.

After initially setting up your database and adding the desired connections between the tables, drag and drop fields in an interface to create attractive and intuitive information displays. When using any one interface, other available interfaces are easily accessible in a sidebar on the left. With interfaces, needed information is available at a glance.

Automations

Automations are tasks Airtable does automatically for you when data meets certain conditions. Automate tasks on an “if this is true, then do that” basis can be as simple or complex as needed.

Automation examples include:

Sending email notifications when a task is complete.

Adding a record to a table when information meets a condition.

Checking a field with a link to an image and adding the file to the record as an attachment.

Sending a notification to Slack when a task is assigned or some other condition is met.

Forms

Forms are a powerful way for users to submit information to your tables without having access to the database. Form entries are saved to a table and can be emailed so you always know when you have a new submission. Forms allow individuals to register for an event, enter information for a roster, submit photos or information for a contest, request more information about a project or event, and more.

Extensions

Extensions are available from both Airtable and third parties in the Marketplace. Most extensions are more useful for business than personal needs.

The Page Designer extension is an exception, however. This extension allows you to present each record as a designed page that can be exported as a PDF, printed, or viewed as a presentation from within the page designer. It's useful for exporting data in a specific format, such as a catalog of team merchandise or a roster of team members.

Airtable Pros and Cons (Free Plan)

While anyone wanting to use the Airtable platform for small teams and employee collaboration might need to consider a premium plan, the free version is full of features.

The benefits to users of the free tier include:

Unlimited bases

Unlimited read-only users per base

Many features and plenty of file storage for casual use

Powerful automations

Customizable interfaces and views for visualizing information

Mobile Airtable apps available for Android and iOS

Integrations for connecting with outside apps

Multiple users for online collaboration

Attachments for easy file sharing

Tables that sync with other tables or Google Sheets

Ability to upgrade to premium options if needed

There are a few downsides:

No built-in export or backup feature

Limited to 5 contributors per base

Setting up table connections can be confusing

Interfaces are unavailable in the mobile app

Premium features on the Plus Plan and Enterprise Plan with multiple users are expensive

Connecting to external apps is not always intuitive

Airtable Integrations

Airtable can integrate with most apps you would expect (think Slack, Dropbox, Google Drive, Google Docs, Asana, Trello, Evernote, Gmail, WordPress, and more). Google Sheets and Microsoft Excel are especially useful for easily importing existing data. If the integration you need is missing, Zapier will probably be able to facilitate it.

Airtable FAQs

What Is an Airtable Used For?

Airtable is an online project management app that can organize any project. Bases in Airtable help store and display any information that needs to be saved and managed. Similar to spreadsheets but more powerful, Airtable tables can organize, sort, filter, upload and display content in customizable ways.

Is Airtable Free?

Airtable is a platform operating on a freemium model—many features are available to registered users for free, with increased capacity, more users, and additional features available in paid plans.

How Long Can You Use Airtable for Free?

Airtable's free plan is not a free trial and has no expiration.

How Do You Sign Up for Airtable?

Register for an Airtable account at airtable.com. You do not need a credit card to sign up for the free version.