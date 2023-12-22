10 Things To Do in New York for Christmas

New York City takes its holiday celebrations very seriously. Whether indulging in Valentine's Day's romanticism or offering city-wide parties for New Year's, NY is a phenomenal place to visit at any point of the year—especially during the holiday season.

1. Visit the World-Famous Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree

A Christmas in New York is incomplete without visiting the iconic (and massive) Christmas Tree adorning Rockefeller Center. The unofficial mascot of NY's Christmas festivities, Rockefeller's Christmas Tree has become a national emblem of the holiday season in general, featuring over 50,000 lights and a star top that weighs a whopping 900 pounds. In addition to an annual tree-lighting ceremony held on November 29, the tree is lit from 5 a.m. to 12 a.m. daily.

2. Take in a Show With the Radio City Rockettes

Next to the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, New York has no greater Christmas attraction than the Radio City Rockettes. Performing their world-famous Christmas Spectacular in Radio City Music Hall, the Rockettes have been delighting audiences with their seasonal kicks since 1933, making them a tried-and-true staple of New York's holiday season.

3. Stop by Some Seasonal Window Displays

An easy (and free!) winter activity for Christmas in New York involves simply strolling past some of the many window displays decorated for the holidays. In most cases, shops like Bloomingdale's, Macy's, and Bergdorf Goodman design one-of-a-kind displays to commemorate Christmas. If you're swinging by Macy's, be sure to head inside and take a look at Santaland, a redecorated area of the shop made to look like the North Pole.

4. Dine in at a Christmas-Themed Restaurant

The Big Apple has many restaurants worth visiting throughout the year, with some of them tending to truly indulge in the holiday spirit. In terms of unique venues for Christmas-themed dinners, Rolf's German Restaurant maintains a Bavarian-style architecture with atmospheric holiday decorations hanging overhead. Fan-favorite pop-up bars like Miracle on 9th Street and Tinseltown will also be making their long-awaited return this Christmas in New York. If you're in the mood for hot cocoa, order a cup at either Sant Ambroeus, Venchi, or Bar Pisellino.

5. Skate Over to Bryant Park's Winter Village

NY has no shortage of excellent ice skating rinks, but one of the best can be found at Bryant Park's Winter Village. An attraction that caters to every visitor's respective interests, you'll find plenty of activities to hold your attention at Bryant Park, including a large ice rink, numerous independently-owned market stands, and more than a few restaurants and bars.

6. Spend a Few Hours at Hudson Yards

A brand-new attraction that's been garnering widespread attention from visitors, The Shops & Restaurants at Hudson Yards has one of the most impressive decoration displays out of any venue in New York. Visitors will look upon over two million decorative lights throughout this upscale shopping mall, more than 700 Christmas sparkling trees, and two light-strewn hot air balloon replicas dangling over The Great Room.

7. See New York City Ballet's the Nutcracker

Next to the Radio City Rockettes, New York City Ballet's production of The Nutcracker remains a stand-out show that should be at the top of every New York visitor's bucket list. Between the carefully choreographed dance numbers, Tchaikovsky's endearing score, and a Christmas tree that rockets from 12 to 41 feet in height, it's a theatrical production you need to see to believe.

8. Fawn Over New York Botanical Garden's Holiday Train Show

You don't have to be a railroad enthusiast to fall in love with New York Botanical Garden's Holiday Train Show. Within the garden's greenhouses, you'll come across breathtaking miniature replicas of New York's most famous sites, each composed of plant-based material. Trust us, there's nothing quite like seeing a mini Statue of Liberty or the Empire State Building made entirely of tree bark.

9. Stroll Through the Brooklyn Botanic Garden

While the Brooklyn Botanic Garden offers plenty of wondrous sights throughout the year, the garden has become known for its seasonal LightScape attraction. Strolling along the garden pathways, visitors can marvel at over one million lights, illuminating the park grounds with vibrant colors and awe-inspiring designs.

10. Shop at the Local Holiday Markets

As one of the biggest cities in the world, it's easy to assume New York is brimming with fantastic marketplaces. In terms of Christmas, however, NY offers more seasonal shopping opportunities, including several market locales where you can buy holiday-related items. In particular, holiday markets can be found at Union Square, Columbus Circle, and Astoria, each bringing its distinct flair to the holiday season. You may even find some gifts and stocking stuffers for your friends and family back home!