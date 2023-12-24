10 Things To Do This Winter In Vermont

Vermont is known for its idyllic New England beauty—rolling hills, covered bridges, farms with postcard-like red barns, and maple syrup galore. It’s as if someone waved a magic wand and brought a Norman Rockwell painting to life. This is especially true in the winter when people flock to the area for skiing and hunkering down in the state’s many inns and cabins—usually by a warm, crackling fireplace.

Things To Do in Vermont This Winter

It’s not hard to find the famous ski mountains in Vermont, but if your goal is a cozy Vermont town that’s quiet yet bustling with life, that takes a bit more effort. Luckily, there are plenty of unique experiences in Vermont this winter, including miniature dining room-style gondolas, snuggly Vermont alpacas, snowshoeing, and even glamping with an old-fashioned wood-burning stove. Sleep in a restored schoolhouse and adventure through the snow on a fat bike—all of this, and more, await.

Try Farm-Fresh Goat Milk Caramels

One nugget of advice for staying at Big Picture Farm is to prepare for squeals with delight and know that the many goats are equally excited to see you. This working farm is something so exceptional; they’re busy making fabulous goat milk caramels, chocolates, and cheeses, after all. Regarding accommodations (no, you can’t just sleep with the goats), they offer a 9-bedroom farmhouse, a 2-bedroom Colt House, and a single-bed Solar Cabin. You’ll see the goats living their best goat life, but you can also pay a small fee for a private goat hang-out session, and what’s more Vermont than that?

Enjoy Heated Gondolas and $20 Snowshoe Rentals

The perfect, cozy winter day awaits at The Hermitage Inn—one of the area’s most beloved properties. Those looking for things to do in Vermont this winter will be delighted that The Hermitage offers snowshoe rentals for just $20, and their trails are the idyllic winter wonderland your soul has been craving. Afterward, warm up in one of the inn’s cozy heated gondolas for the Piedmont Gondola Apres experience, and take in the views of Haystack Mountain and the Hermitage Inn Grounds.

Snuggle Alpacas or Après All Day

Located near the skiing hubs of Bromley, Stratton, or Magic mountains, Hill Farm offers rooms in the immaculate farmhouse inn or their private cottages. The folks at this working farm are passionate, so if you’re eager to hear about the benefits of ecotourism or their many local partnerships, just ask. You can have an adventure on the ski slopes, check out the nearby Orvis shopping opportunities, or take a snowy walk on the farm’s trail. The onsite restaurant is as fabulous a farm-to-table experience, and you can pre-arrange a farm tour. Plus, be sure to leave time to feed the farm’s incredibly photogenic alpacas.

Experience the Perfect Winter Glamping Experience

Hunker down, reading, while lounging in the velvet armchair—occasionally, look up to watch the snowfall. If rebooting is your winter goal, there’s no better place than Highwood Retreat in Springfield, Vermont. The safari-style tent is a one-of-a-kind experience and one you’ll treasure. The wood-burning stove will keep you warm and cozy, but feel free to bring your dog and just wile away the days and nights, journaling, looking for animal tracks in the snow, and indulging in the pour-over coffee your hosts replenish each day.

Indulge in Sleep Tourism and Nostalgia

Let’s say you have a few days of vacation time and want to dip your toe into the latest sleep tourism trend. The Weston, located in its namesake—Weston, VT, awaits a few luxurious touches to indulge in (after your nap, of course). Slumber in elegant rooms, draped in seriously heavenly blankets and bedding. Later, get a spa treatment and indulge in the inn’s fine dining restaurant and wine cellar selections.

Top off your day of restorative travel by catching a show at the Weston Theater Company. The next day can be luxury on repeat or splurge on wholesome, old-timey shopping at The Vermont Country Store, just down the street.

Ski, Nap, and Nosh in Manchester, Vermont

The free hotel shuttle at Manchester, Vermont’s KIMPTON TACONIC HOTEL will get you to and from Bromley Mountain and Stratton Mountain Resort each day. Grab a room with a fireplace to ensure the highest quality nap between ski sessions, or just hang out in the hotel’s famed tavern, the Copper Grouse. You’ll find Wagyu burgers, elevated main dishes, and cocktails inspired by American history or literature, like the Mixed Metaphors—a dark rum and ginger beer creation.

Watch-Over Sheep From a Restored Schoolhouse

Among the countless things to do in Vermont this winter, add talkin’ shop with a regenerative farmer to the list. The generations-old Studio Hill Farm raises grass-fed Katahdin sheep, and the farmers are happy to share the farm’s heritage stories. Named for an old borderline-magical little art studio at one of the highest spots on the farm, the farm offers stays in the restored schoolhouse (with outdoor sauna), with breathtaking views of the Taconic Mountain range—or opt for the larger Hilltop House. Nature lovers will have a dreamy vacation in the Cliffside Yurt, tucked in the woods with a heavenly bed and kitchenette.

Enjoy Snowy Days and Handcrafted Wood Puzzles

Although some prefer skiing in Vermont, plenty of us just want to be cozy on a cold wintery day. Among the big claims to fame for the Rabbit Hill Inn is its extensive collection of Stave Puzzles, widely regarded as the finest handmade puzzles. When the urge for adventure calls, grab your fat bike and head to the nearby trails of Vermont’s famed Northeast Kingdom. The inn has two dogsledding partners ready to woosh you away on a winter adventure you’ll never forget. As day turns to night, hunker down at The Snooty Fox or 24 Carrot, the inn’s fabulous restaurants—always one of the best things to do in Vermont this winter.

Go on an Authentic Vermont Adventure

If you visit enough inns, you’ll eventually find that rare gem—that place where you truly feel at home. The folks at The Inn at Manchester approach hospitality like an art form, and their lovely inn feels comforting and welcoming—especially after a day on the slopes. Those looking for a break from skiing and cross-country skiing can contact the inn’s local guide service partners at Backroad Discovery Tours, who are the go-to experts for experiencing all of Vermont’s winter adventures. Plus, the art lovers of the bunch will be delighted that the inn is close to Taconic Music and its wonderful, intimate performances.

Fat Bikes Are Perfect for Vermont This Winter

Vermont is famous for its many idyllic inns and outdoor adventures, and the Woodstock Inn & Resort offers all that and more. Choose from Alpine skiing, snowboarding, fat bikes, and snowshoeing; Saskadena Six awaits and is beginner-friendly. However, just because the area is known for nature-loving outings doesn’t mean you can spend the whole day at the spa. Winter in Vermont is a dreamy wonderland; you can spend your days adventuring or relaxing. Along the lines of being spoiled with options, the inn boasts five restaurants and culinary experiences. After a day of Vermont's best, you’ll sleep like a little snow angel.