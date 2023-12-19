Things To Make Instead of Buy This Winter To Make Your Budget Go Further

Americans spend nearly 12% of their disposable income on food, according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). With rising costs at restaurants and grocery stores alike, it’s more important than ever to take stock of your finances and find ways to cut costs in the kitchen and around the house.

Homemade Soups and Stews

Research from Forbes found that delivery from a local restaurant is typically five times more expensive than preparing meals at home. Embrace cost-effective living by cooking hearty soups and stews that keep you warm even as the temperatures plunge.

Buy meats in bulk and use seasonal vegetables to create nutritious, warming meals that are kinder to your wallet.

To extend your savings even further, consider making extra to serve as leftovers throughout the week or pop into the freezer for a later date.

Homemade Stock

Using the meat bones, vegetable peels, and other food scraps from your homemade soups to make DIY stock is eco-friendly and economical. You’ll reduce waste, all while saving money over store-bought versions that may contain unwanted sodium and preservatives.

As with your soups and stews, make larger batches of stock to save some for another day. Homemade broth that’s safe for humans and pets will keep in the refrigerator for up to three days and in the freezer for up to six months.

Baked Bread

Considering the high cost of buying artisan loaves from the store, it makes more financial sense to try baking bread at home. The internet has many easy, exciting recipes and tutorials that allow you to learn how to prepare everything from standard sandwich bread to more enticing options like focaccia and sourdough.

The aroma of fresh bread is also a delightful — and free — bonus during chilly winter days.

Baking Ingredients

Buying baking supplies in bulk and processing them at home can lead to substantial savings. For instance, homemade powdered and brown sugar are much cheaper than store-bought options and simple to make.

Blend two cups of granulated white sugar in a food processor for a few minutes to make one cup of powdered sugar. Add two tablespoons of molasses to one cup of white sugar and mix well to make brown sugar.

While the food processor is on the counter, make some delicious, homemade peanut butter with dry-roasted peanuts, or create oat flour for baking bread and more with oats.

Home-Brewed Coffee or Tea

Coffee shops are inviting, but they’re also expensive. For the cost of one cup of store-bought coffee, you can make many more right at home.

One way to mimic the luxurious experience of a coffee shop at home is to invest in high-quality beans. While they may cost more than your standard grocery store fare, each cup will still cost a fraction of what you’d spend on the go.

DIY Candles

According to the National Candle Association, a large jar candle costs about $35. You can cut this cost significantly by purchasing candle-making ingredients in bulk and making your own.

Homemade candles allow total customization — you can choose colors, sizes, and scents to match your tastes. You can also use your supplies to create thoughtful, heartfelt, cost-effective gifts for friends and family.

Homemade Cleaning Products

Switching to homemade cleaning solutions can save you lots of money each year. Utilize everyday items like baking soda, lemon, and white vinegar to create non-toxic, effective cleaners for the bathroom, kitchen, and beyond.

For example, commercially available glass cleaners generally cost several dollars, while a homemade solution of equal parts vinegar and water costs mere pennies.

Home-Crafted Holiday Decorations

The holiday season can be expensive for many reasons, but you can save money in several ways. Creating your own decorations is one option that adds a personal touch while keeping costs low.

If you have pine trees nearby, you can create charming pinecone ornaments with white paint, glitter, scrap ribbon, and glue. Sticking with a natural theme, use winter foliage from around your home to make a fresh wreath for your front door.

Handmade Skincare Products

Cosmetics industry research reveals that Americans spend between $244 and $313 monthly on personal care products. Making homemade scrubs, lotions, and other skincare products can save you hundreds of dollars annually. As a bonus, you also control the ingredients and formulations, ensuring they’re safe and skin-friendly.

Make a basic body scrub by combining one cup of granulated sugar with half a cup of coconut or olive oil. Mix a quarter cup of coconut oil and three tablespoons of baking soda to make a DIY deodorant. Store this mixture in a glass container and use your fingertips to apply a thin film to your underarms daily.

Sew or Repair Clothing

The Council for Textile Recycling estimates that Americans throw away an average of 70 pounds of clothing and other textiles yearly. By learning basic sewing skills, you can reduce waste and save money. Even simple repairs like mending holes and fixing zippers can extend the life of garments, leading to long-term savings.

What To Do When You Can’t DIY

While embracing the DIY spirit can lead to significant cost savings and a sense of personal achievement, there are times when doing it yourself isn’t practical or possible. Whether it’s due to a lack of time, skill, or resources, you may be unable to tackle a task on your own. Fortunately, you can employ several other strategies to save money on various items.

Shop During Sales

One of the most straightforward ways to save money is by timing your purchases to coincide with sales. Browse weekly sales ads to find bargains on groceries and other household essentials. Be sure to compare costs to be sure that one store’s sale price isn’t more expensive than a competitor’s regular price.

Use Coupon Apps

Numerous coupon apps and websites offer savings as cashback, promo codes, and other incentives for various stores and services. These tools can automatically apply discounts at checkout — both online and in stores — to help you save money effortlessly.

Buy Second-Hand

For items you cannot make yourself, consider buying second-hand. Holiday decorations are perfect examples of items that may have a high retail cost at the store but a low resale price at a thrift shop.

Platforms like eBay, Craigslist, and Facebook Marketplace can also be treasure troves for gently used items at a fraction of their original cost.

While the cost of everyday goods is skyrocketing with each passing day, you can wrestle back control of your money by tackling DIY projects whenever possible. Start with small steps like preparing more meals at home and switching to DIY cleaners and cosmetics. You’ll soon find that frugality makes perfect financial sense.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.