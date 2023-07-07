15 Obscure Facts About the Life of Luke Skywalker

The story of Luke Skywalker is known to even the most casual Star Wars fans. He’s the son of Anakin Skywalker and Pamdé Amidala, his twin sister is Princess Leia, and he found out Anakin was Vader during the whole “No, I am your father” scene.

Luke would begin training the next generation of Force users like Ben Solo, Grogu, and Rey. He became a legend in the Rebel Alliance as the man who destroyed the Death Star. The legendary Mark Hamill portrayed him in the films.

While being the franchise's most well-known hero, much information about Luke Skywalker's life is in the ancillary materials or reference books. Here are 15 more obscure facts that you might not know about Luke Skywalker.

1. The Prophecy

Luke and Leia’s birth was prophesied to Yoda by a mystical source. During the Clone Wars, the Jedi Master traveled to the Wellspring of Life to learn how to become a Force Ghost. One of the Force Priestesses named Serenity spoke of another Skywalker, indicating the coming births of the Skywalker twins.

2. Empire Day

Luke and Leia were born as the Republic fell and became the Empire. One common misconception is that they were born on the day the Empire was made. This isn’t true, as two days had passed after Palpatine declared the end of the Republic.

Fun side fact: Star Wars Rebels‘ protagonist, Ezra Bridger, was born on Empire Day, making him only two days older than the twins.

3. Tough and Loving

Sent into hiding by Obi-Wan Kenobi, Luke was raised by his Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru. Owen was tough and created false stories about Anakin to help protect Luke. Beru encouraged her nephew’s more adventurous side, taking him into town to show him images of other planets with oceans and forests.

4. Ben Kenobi

Prior to the series Obi-Wan Kenobi, when Luke was a toddler, he first met Obi-Wan when a group of raiders attacked the Lars homestead. Called by the Force, Obi-Wan fought back the raiders with his lightsaber. The baddies were defeated, but Owen punched Obi-Wan for threatening to reveal Luke. Obi-Wan kept his distance after that.

5. Lifelong Friend

Rebel pilot Biggs Darklighter reunited with Luke on Yavin 4’s base before the battle to destroy the first Death Star. Biggs was Luke’s lifelong friend from Tatooine, where they learned how to be pilots together, flying through Beggar’s Canyon.

6. Thrill Seeker

Stuck on Tatooine, Luke became an adventure seeker. He would often climb dangerous cliffs, ride on dewbacks, and swipe his Uncle’s skyhopper to teach himself how to fly. On one adventure, he crashed the skyhopper but was forgiven when he used the ship to help save Owen’s life.

7. Runaway

Constantly feeling like there was more to his life, Luke would often run away from home, even as a child. Every time, the Force would call him back to the homestead, or he would get in trouble for his relatives or Kenobi to rescue and bring him back.

8. A Very Good Pup

In the novelization for A New Hope, Luke had a pet dog which was one of many real-world animals author Alan Dean Foster mentions in the book. This is the only mention of Luke ever owning this pet which is a shame; there should be more pets in Star Wars.

9. Romance or Not

When it comes to romance, Luke has varied among different choices of partners. In the Legends timeline, he was famously married to fan-favorite Mara Jade. In the current canon, Luke has shown interest in both women and men, making him one of the many queer characters in Star Wars. There is speculation that he might be asexual as he hasn’t acted on these feelings.

10. Almost an Imperial

Fans give Uncle Owen a lot of gruff for being tough on Luke in A New Hope. It’s often overlooked that Owen is stopping Luke from joining the Empire. While Luke doesn’t believe in the Empire, he wants to join the Imperial Academy to get off Tatooine.

The delightful special LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales did an alternate universe take on Luke in the short “The Wookie’s Paw,” where he joined the Empire and Darth Vader.

11. Red Five

Upon arriving at Yavin Base in A New Hope, Luke joins Red Group and takes on the callsign Red Five. The reason for the opening is covered in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, where the previous Red Five, Pedrin Gaul, perished days earlier at the Battle of Scarif.

12. Force Shattered

After discovering Darth Vader was his father, Anakin Skywalker, Luke conflicted with the realization. Filled with anger, he struggled for some time to use the Force in Light Side ways as it would only manifest for him through bouts of rage. With more training and the search to craft his green lightsaber, Luke began to heal from the knowledge and could use the Force again.

13. The High Republic

In the Sequel Trilogy, Luke goes into isolation at the first Jedi Temple on Ahch-To, but how he finds out about this place is a wild revelation. While trying to learn about the Jedi, Luke falls into a trance thanks to mushrooms on the planet Gazian. He meets a Force echo of Jedi Master Elzar Mann from the High Republic era, who shows him a vision of Ahch-To.

14. The Next Generation

In The Book of Boba Fett series, Ahsoka Tano tells Din Djarin that Grogu would be the first student for Luke’s new Jedi school. Though, Grogu would not be Luke’s first student. That would be his sister, Leia, who would be Luke’s Padawan. Luke would guide Leia and help her craft her lightsaber, eventually going to Rey.

15. Secrets of the Jedi

Later in his life, Luke compiled everything he had learned about the Jedi Order into a book called Secrets of the Jedi. This book included journal entries from Jedi like Kanan Jarrus and information about previous masters like Mace Windu and Qui-Gon Jinn. Also, it contained lessons, lightsaber forms, and more.

This is a real-world book that can be purchased titled Star Wars: The Secrets of the Jedi. It's a fun and interesting read.