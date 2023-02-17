Stand-up comics are a dime a dozen. Whether a comic employs observational humor, scathing satire, clever irreverence, or anything in between — the ability to make people laugh always manages to resonate. The all-time great stand-up comics, however, stand in a class of their own.

A recent Reddit thread posed the question: “Who are the best stand-up comics ever?” and the resulting discourse created a list that is composed of arguably 10 of the best ever to hold a microphone.

Wealth of Geeks proudly presents the 10 timeless stand-up comics who still crack everyone up:

1. George Carlin

One glance at the Reddit discussion over the best comics ever reveals one truth: George Carlin was truly ahead of his time. We here at Wealth of Geeks would be hard-pressed to disagree with nearly every comment about Carlin and his place in stand-up comedy history.

“There are very good comedians and then there is George Carlin. And almost none of the very good ones exist without him. Lenny Bruce laid a foundation and then George built two Hearst Mansions on top of that,” said on Redditor.

If you ask us, his stand-up skills notwithstanding, George Carlin will forever be in our hearts for his unforgettable performance in the 1989 cult classic Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure.

2. Richard Pryor

Many on Reddit rightfully gave Richard Pryor credit in a big way. One user wrote, “This is the correct answer. No one did more to advance the art form than Richard Pryor, period,” which is high-praise for a comic. Another Redditor chimed in with a similar opinion, grouping Pryor together with George Carlin: “You would be hard pressed to find a successful stand up comic who doesn't consider them influences.”

Talk about an exercise in creativity: imagine where the stand-up comic world would be without both Carlin and Pryor paving the way for modern stand-up acts? We agree with the overwhelming Reddit sentiment that they were both pioneers who will truly stand the test of time.

3. Mitch Hedberg

Nobody delivered a joke like Mitch Hedberg. He innovated a stand-up style that has stood the test of time – and we argue that his matter-of-fact delivery took his rather mundane jokes and made them legendary. It sure seems like Reddit agrees with us, too – one user channeled Hedberg in his comment, “You know, I used to be a fan of Mitch Hedberg. I still am but I used to too.”

Another Redditor took a somber tone, indicative of the staying power that Hedberg has had over the years. “Of all the celebrities that died of drug abuse, he is the one I'd like to see get a second chance,” they said.

4. Billy Connolly

We have to be honest, we here at Wealth of Geeks weren't totally familiar with the stand-up comedy stylings of the late Billy Connolly, but a quick trip down a YouTube rabbit hole made us nod our heads in agreement with tons of users on Reddit: Billy Connolly was a national treasure.

One user in particular put it perfectly: “In terms of the modern style of standup – that is, stream-of-consciousness and storytelling, as opposed to delivering a succession of one-liners in sequence – he was hugely influential in bringing that to the fore and for that reason alone he has to rank up there.”

Do yourself a favor and check out some of Connolly's work, pronto.

5. Robin Williams

As a stand-up comic, Robin Williams shook up the status quo with his unique style and delivery while never shying away from taboo topics like sex. While many people may be more familiar with Robin Williams' timeless films he starred in, he got his start in the stand-up world, and his inclusion on this list is completely warranted.

“For me? Robin Williams. I'll admit, I didn't care for him at first but his speed and whit drew me in. Absolute genius,” one user said. His stand-up work is actually quite shocking if you only know Williams' work in movies like Aladdin and Patch Adams!

6. Rodney Dangerfield

For many, Rodney Dangerfield is synonymous with the world of stand-up comedy. “You just can't beat his cadence and the creativity that poured out of the man,” one Redditor mused. Indeed, Dangerfield was capable of reaching a wide audience due to his stilted delivery and memorable routines. Still, one user on Reddit lamented the fact that Dangerfield didn't rank higher among his peers, noting that, “Even in this thread he gets no respect” – a clear homage to one of Dangerfield's most timeless bits. We can imagine the user's loosening his own tie as he wrote that comment, in true Dangerfield fashion!

7. Norm MacDonald

Not many comics can brag they successfully carried most of their stand-up routine over to Saturday Night Live – but that's exactly what Norm MacDonald did. His brazen, deadpan delivery style was wholly unique. In fact, it's a style that no other comic has been able to successful replicate. Reddit seems to be in agreement, too – one user called him a comedian's comedian with this particular comment: “If you asked most of the comedians already mentioned, there's a really good chance they'd say Norm Macdonald. So, Norm Macdonald.”

However, MacDonald still had his detractors, like this particular Redditor: “Do people really think that? He's a funny guy but in like a conversational way. I've never seen him do some amazing stand up routine that had an arena laughing hysterically.”

8. Eddie Murphy

The reverence shown to Eddie Murphy wasn't surprising. Comments from Reddit users ranged from calling Murphy “my introduction to comedy” by one user, and “I wish I could watch ‘Raw' again for the first time” by another. Eddie Murphy helped put the then-fledging cable network HBO on the map with this stellar stand-up specials based around his uncanny ability to talk about topics in his zany yet honest manner. Although he went on to achieve Hollywood fame as an actor, it's clear fans still have a soft spot for his legendary comic performances on stage.

9. Louis CK

Although Louis CK has been embroiled in controversy over the last five years outside of the world of stand-up, he still has his fans who support him: “Louis CK is just different, he has the best delivery by FAR and his jokes are some of the best i've ever heard. GOAT no doubt,” said one Redditor.

Another user went on to put Louis CK on a higher level than comics like George Carlin: “Weird to me how slighted he is in this thread. He has all the observational wisdom of Carlin but waaaaay more vulnerability AND he's funnier.” Whether Louis CK reaches the heights he reached in the late 2000s remains to be seen, but to many of his fans, his stand-up legacy is beyond reproach.

10. Dave Chappelle

We close out our list of 10 timeless comics with none other than Dave Chappelle. Whether you love him or hate him, his calm and easygoing demeanor lends itself to big laugh – as long as you agree with his particular political views. Users across Reddit were quick to support Chappelle, with one person in particular complaining that Chapelle should be higher on the list. “Took way too damn long to see him on here,” the user commented. “He's the GOAT hands down.” Being called the greatest of all time is no small feat for any comic, and it seems that others agreed with the sentiment and generally upvoted the comment.

