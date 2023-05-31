10 Worst Disney Movies Ever Made. Just Why?

While Disney is known for creating wonderful classics like The Lion King (1994) and The Little Mermaid (1989), the media icon is also responsible for some big flops. Some of Disney's terrible movies are because of lousy storytelling, while others contain offensive stereotypes. No matter the reason why, some Disney films are just awful.

One user on a popular online forum asked Disney fans to share their insights into the worst Disney films they've ever seen. They replied with suggestions in the comments.

1. The Black Hole (1979)

This sci-fi adventure film follows the crew on board the USS Palomino as they come across a spaceship lost long ago. When they board the mysterious ship, they discover its crew on a mission to be the first to enter a black hole. While the film's premise sounds fun, it was poorly executed, and every twist in the movie was much too predictable, according to one user.

2. Planes (2013)

What many call a rip-off of Pixar's popular film Cars (2006), Planes is about a small-town plane with big dreams of competing as an air racer. Commenters believe this film is unoriginal and boring.

3. Mars Needs Moms (2011)

As the film that caused Disney's most significant financial loss, Mars Needs Moms completely flopped at the box office. And for good reason. Many criticize the film's animation, claiming it felt so unrealistic that it took people out of the story while watching.

4. The Fox and the Hound 2 (2006)

Dubbed one of the worst Disney sequels of all time, fans of The Fox and the Hound (1981) were disappointed with this useless movie. It does nothing to develop the characters further and feels more like a money grab than anything. Copper the dog joins a band in this sequel.

5. Artemis Fowl (2020)

Based on the popular book series of the same name, Artemis Fowl the movie did not do the magical story justice. It's about a twelve-year-old boy-genius who struggles to win a battle against fairies who caused his father's disappearance. “Even without reading the books, I could see how they bungled the basic aspects of cinematic storytelling,” one respondent claims.

6. The Lion King (2019)

While the original version of The Lion King, released in 1994, is one of Disney's greatest films of all time, their 2019 remake is a mess. The lifelike animation gives uncanny valley, the voice acting is flat, and the writing could be much better. You might as well rewatch the original.

7. Inspector Gadget (1999)

When a man is injured in an explosion, a robotics surgeon replaces his missing limbs with incredible tools that help him fight crime. Many call this film charmless and boring and blame terrible directing, so-so acting, and mediocre writing for its flop.

8. Home on the Range (2004)

Mostly criticized for its sub-par animation, Home on the Range is a Disney movie about three cows trying to prevent their farmers from being evicted to save their home. Users on the forum think the characters are flat, and the story is an overdone cliche.

9. Dinosaur (2000)

While many applaud the CGI dinosaur design in this film, some find the design unappealing. On top of that, the storytelling is bland and unoriginal. It's about a young dinosaur whose world faces a natural disaster and must seek out refuse in a hidden land.

10. Mr. Magoo (1997)

Mr. Magoo is a live-action Disney film about an idiotic millionaire who accidentally steals a bunch of valuable gemstones. It's full of cringeworthy attempts at slapstick humor and perpetuates harmful stereotypes about the visually impaired.

What other Disney movies are so terrible they belong on this list?