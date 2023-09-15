100 Disney Classics Are Being Bundled in The Ultimate Aminated Blu-Ray Collection This Fall

Disney has announced a massive Blu-Ray collection to commemorate the House of Mouse's 100th anniversary, which includes a film for every year the media behemoth has been in business.

The Disney Legacy Animated Film Collection, available in November for an eye-watering $1,500, features every theatrical animated movie the company has ever released, all packaged in a three-volume set that unfolds into a storybook adorned with original poster designs.

As well as 100 Blu-Ray discs, the set includes:

Digital codes for every movie.

A lithograph from Disney's upcoming feature Wish.

A certificate of authenticity.

Crystal Mickey Mouse ears engraved with the “Disney 100” logo

The limited-edition collection will be available on November 14, with pre-orders opening on Monday (September 18).

The collection is home to a wide selection of classic animated films from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar, and even a few from the short-lived DisneyToon Studios that include direct-to-video sequels like Tinker Bell, Return to Neverland, The Jungle Book 2 and both Planes films.

It also includes several beloved classics initially published under Disney's Touchstone Pictures brand, like Henry Selick's The Nightmare Before Christmas, his adaptation of Roald Dahl's classic James and the Giant Peach, and Tim Burton's Frankenweenie.

It's a comprehensive collection showcasing the company's varied output from all of its studios and partnerships for almost a century.

It also has physical copies of several movies you may not have in your Blu-ray collection, thanks to them going straight to Disney+, like Pixar's Soul, Luca, and Turning Red.

What's in The Disney Legacy Animated Film Collection?

The complete list of titles included in the Disney Legacy Animated Film Collection are as follows.

1. Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs (1937)

2. Pinocchio (1940)

3. Fantasia (1940)

4. Dumbo (1941)

5. Bambi (1942)

6. Saludos Amigos (1943)

7. The Three Caballeros (1945)

8. Make Mine Music (1946)

9. Fun And Fancy Free (1947)

10. Melody Time (1948)

11. The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad (1949)

12. Cinderella (1950)

13. Alice in Wonderland (1951)

14. Peter Pan (1953)

15. Lady and the Tramp (1955)

16. Sleeping Beauty (1959)

17. One Hundred and One Dalmatians (1961)

18. The Sword in the Stone (1963)

19. The Jungle Book (1967)

20. The Aristocats (1970)

21. Robin Hood (1973)

22. The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh (1977)

23. The Rescuers (1977)

24. The Fox and The Hound (1981)

25. The Black Cauldron (1985)

26. The Great Mouse Detective (1986)

27. Oliver & Company (1988)

28. The Little Mermaid (1989)

29. The Rescuers Down Under (1990)

30. Beauty and the Beast (1991)

31. Aladdin (1992)

32. The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

33. The Lion King (1994)

34. A Goofy Movie (1995)

35. Pocahontas (1995)

36. Toy Story (1995)

37. James and the Giant Peach (1996)

38. The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996)

39. Hercules (1997)

40. Mulan (1998)

41. A Bug's Life (1998)

42. Tarzan (1999)

43. Toy Story 2 (1999)

44. Fantasia/2000 (2000)

45. The Tigger Movie (2000)

46. Dinosaur (2000)

47. The Emperor's New Groove (2000)

48. Atlantis: The Lost Empire (2001)

49. Monsters, Inc. (2001)

50. Return to Never Land (2002)

51. Lilo & Stitch (2002)

52. Treasure Planet (2002)

53. The Jungle Book 2 (2003)

54. Piglet's Big Movie (2003)

55. Finding Nemo (2003)

56. Brother Bear (2003)

57. Home on the Range (2004)

58. The Incredibles (2004)

59. Pooh's Heffalump Movie (2005)

60. Chicken Little (2005)

61. Cars (2006)

62. Meet the Robinsons (2007)

63. Ratatouille (2007)

64. Wall•E (2008)

65. Tinker Bell (2008)

66. Bolt (2008)

67. Up (2009)

68. The Princess and the Frog (2009)

69. Toy Story 3 (2010)

70. Tangled (2010)

71. Cars 2 (2011)

72. Winnie the Pooh (2011)

73. Brave (2012)

74. Frankenweenie (2012)

75. Wreck-It Ralph (2012)

76. Monsters University (2013)

77. Planes (2013)

78. Frozen (2013)

79. Planes: Fire & Rescue (2014)

80. Big Hero 6 (2014)

81. Inside Out (2015)

82. The Good Dinosaur (2015)

83. Zootopia (2016)

84. Finding Dory (2016)

85. Moana (2016)

86. Cars 3 (2017)

87. Coco (2017)

88. Incredibles 2 (2018)

89. Ralph Breaks the Internet (2018)

90. Toy Story 4 (2019)

91. Frozen 2 (2019)

92. Onward (2020)

93. Soul (2020)

94. Raya and the Last Dragon (2021)

95. Luca (2021)

96. Encanto (2021)

97. Turning Red (2022)

98. Lightyear (2022)

99. Strange World (2022)

100. Elemental (2023)

Source: (TheWrap).