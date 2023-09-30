Here’s How Much a $10,000 Bill Sold for at a Texas Auction

Have you ever wondered what holding a $10,000 bill would be like? It's a sum that can make dreams come true or leave you in awe. But what if I told you that recently, at a Texas auction, one such rare and historic banknote changed hands for a staggering amount that will leave you utterly amazed?

Here's a remarkable tale about a $10,000 bill and the price it fetched in the Lone Star State.

What's The Deal?

A $10,000 bill dating back to 1934 made quite a splash recently when it went under the hammer at a Texas auction and snagged an eye-popping $480,000! Now, this wasn't your everyday bill; it featured Salmon P. Chase, who did some heavyweight duties as Secretary of the Treasury during the Civil War and later became the Chief Justice of the United States.

Bills like these were mainly used for large and significant transactions between Federal Reserve Banks. However, they were discontinued in 1969 because of changes in how banks operated and the rise of electronic transfers.

A Rarity Beyond Compare

The $10,000 bill and its high-denomination counterparts became increasingly scarce. When these bills were discontinued, they became collectible gems coveted by numismatists and currency enthusiasts.

Keep in mind that not all banknotes are created equal. The $10,000 bill fetched $480,000 at auction was not just any old bill; it was one of the highest-graded specimens ever assessed by the Paper Money Guaranty (PMG). The exceptional grade, combined with its historical significance, catapulted it into the realm of record-breaking auctions.

Are There Any Left?

Today, approximately 328 known $10,000 Federal Reserve notes from the 1934 series have survived the test of time. Interestingly, a significant portion of these notes can trace their origin to what is now known as the Binion Hoard. This term refers to the impressive collection of coins and paper currency that belonged to Ted Binion, a wealthy casino magnate with a penchant for showcasing his wealth through rare dollar coins and banknotes.

At one point, Ted Binion even had a striking display at his Las Vegas casino featuring one hundred $10,000 bills affixed to a board.

While many of these notes from the Binion Hoard bear minor imperfections due to their removal from displays, they still retain an impressive overall condition, making them highly desirable.

Reflecting on these high-denomination notes also provides insight into the evolution of banking and finance in the United States. From the days of physical currency to the digital age, it's a testament to how far we've come.