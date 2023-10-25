11 Best Bargains in English Premier League History

Another English Premier League season is underway, and once more, the league shines with expensive new signings. The English soccer media is up in arms about the growing financial influence of the Saudi Premier League, yet once again, the English Premier League smashed all spending records. The 20 clubs spent a combined $2.9 billion during the summer transfer window. Realistically, that is 19 clubs, as Luton Town spent next to nothing.

Clubs in the English Premier League spend money like it is going out of fashion, but the league’s history suggests that quality will always trump quantity. Some of the most influential transfers in league history have been relative bargains, with small transfer fees producing impactful players who won titles and saved clubs from relegation. Some have even had statues built in their honor. These transfers show that even in the madcap world of modern soccer, value for money is of optimum importance.

1. Eric Cantona – Leeds United to Manchester United, $1.5 Million

Where else to start than with King Cantona? Transfer norms were very different in the early days of the English Premier League, but the fees didn’t take long to skyrocket. That Manchester United was able to buy the league’s first absolute superstar for $1.5 million was an incredible piece of business. Cantona was a true difference-maker for Alex Ferguson’s side, bringing flair and quality that helped United establish dominance in the league. Cantona also helped change the culture at the club, gaining a reputation as the hardest worker in the team despite being its most prominent name.

2. Sol Campbell – Tottenham Hotspur to Arsenal, Free Transfer

No talk of bargains or free transfers is complete without mentioning the most controversial in Premier League history. Players rarely play for both Tottenham and Arsenal, but even fewer move directly between the two clubs, but that is precisely what center-back Sol Campbell did in the summer of 2001.

Campbell moved because of his desire to play at the highest level, and he soon became a real titan for the Gunners, winning the Premier League twice (2001/02, 2003/04) and scoring a Champions League final goal in Arsenal’s 2006 defeat to Barcelona. Arsenal came up short in that final, but Campbell was the linchpin of the most frugal defense in tournament history.

3. Jay Jay Okocha – Paris SG to Bolton Wanderers, Free Transfer

It still feels like a fever dream. Jay Jay Okocha playing for Sam Allardyce and Bolton? Really? Furthermore, Okocha didn’t just turn up and go through the motions for the club; the Nigerian playmaker almost single-handedly kept Bolton up in 2002/03. The midfielder quickly became a fan favorite and was made club captain in 2003, leading Bolton to a cup final the following season. Not bad for a free transfer.

4. Nicolas Anelka – Paris SG to Arsenal, $600,000

Nicolas Anelka was a talented but relatively unknown 17-year-old when he joined Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal in 1997, but the French speedster soon became one of the most feared strikers in the league. The statistics don’t jump off the screen (23 league goals in 65 games), but Anelka’s presence at Arsenal helped establish Wenger’s revolution, making the Gunners the most exciting team in the league. Anelka moved to Real Madrid in 1999 for a $27 million fee, a healthy profit for Arsenal.

5. N’Golo Kante – Caen to Leicester City, $7 Million

N’Golo Kante only spent a single season at Leicester City, but what an incredible year it was. The Foxes were favorites for relegation in 2015/16, yet somehow pulled off the ultimate miracle, winning the Premier League despite being 5,000-1 outsiders at the beginning of the year. Much of the team’s success was down to the tireless work of N’Golo Kante, as the Frenchman redefined expectations of a defensive midfielder. Such was the box-to-box midfielder’s influence Sir Alex Ferguson proclaimed him the best player in the entire league.

6. Vincent Kompany – Hamburg to Manchester City, $7.3 Million

Everything changed for Manchester City in 2008 when Sheikh Mansour’s Abu Dhabi United Group completed their takeover of the club. City spent $100 million in the first season of the new era, but a relatively quiet transfer completed ten days before the takeover was far and away the most influential. Vincent Kompany went from talented youngster to lynchpin and icon, leading City to four Premier League titles and even getting a statue outside the Etihad Stadium. When you look at the money City has spent since the takeover, Kompany was bought for peanuts and produced caviar.

7. Seamus Coleman – Sligo Rovers to Everton, $75,000

His name might not hit the headlines like others on this list, but it is hard to argue against Everton’s Seamus Coleman as the best value-for-money signing in Premier League History. The Toffees paid Sligo Rovers just $75,000 for the right back’s services in January 2009. The Irish international has since made over 400 appearances for the club, becoming club captain in 2019. A dependable presence both on and off the pitch, Coleman has been a beacon of consistency in an otherwise tumultuous 15 years for Everton Football Club.

8. Tim Cahill – Millwall to Everton, $1.8 Million

Seamus Coleman might be the best bargain in Everton history, but Australian icon Tim Cahill isn’t far behind. Signed from Millwall for just $1.8 million in 2004, the Aussie midfielder was player of the season in his debut year and even became Everton's first Ballon d'Or nominee in 18 years. Cahill made over 200 appearances for the club in eight seasons before moving to New York Red Bulls in 2012. He is still missed by Everton fans today, although corner flags are likely happy to be free of his shadow-boxing goal celebration.

9. Joe Hart – Shrewsbury Town to Manchester City, $120,000

As seen with Vincent Kompany, the most important transfers of the new Manchester City era were often unheralded at the time. Joe Hart was a young goalkeeper with potential when the club paid Shrewsbury Town $120,000 for him in 2006, a fraction of the fee City paid for other goalkeepers like Shay Given and Andreas Isaksson. Hart soon became a rock for the club, City’s undisputed number one between 2010 and 2016, playing over 250 games and winning two Premier League titles.

10. Lucas Radebe – Kaizer Chiefs to Leeds United, $300,000

According to legend, Lucas Radebe wasn’t even supposed to move from Kaizer Chiefs to Leeds United in 1994. The center-back was only included in the $300,000 deal to keep striker Phil Masinga happy. Four years later, Masina was floundering in Italy while Radebe had become Leeds club captain and a cult hero among the passionate fanbase at Elland Road. Radebe was an absolute titan for Leeds during the club’s most successful recent period, leading the club to the Champions League semi-finals in 2000/01 before injuries brought his career to an end.

11. Ole Gunnar Solskjær – Molde to Manchester United, $1.8 Million

Manchester United is one of the biggest soccer clubs on the planet, and it is a weird juxtaposition that one of its most beloved icons was a bargain-basement striker plucked from obscurity in the Norwegian league. Ole Gunnar Solskjær was banging in the goals for Molde before Sir Alex Ferguson paid $1.8 million for him in 1996, and the Baby-Faced Assassin soon became the sport’s ultimate super-sub. His Champions League-winning goal against Bayern Munich in 1999 might be the most famous in Manchester United’s history.