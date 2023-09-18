Man Forced to Ditch $115K EV Truck During Family Road Trip, ‘Biggest Scam of Modern Times’

Electric vehicles are ushering in a new era of transportation, promising cleaner energy, environmental benefits, and lower cost of ownership. But one man recently shared his nightmare experience with his $115k electric Ford truck, and now he's calling EVs the “biggest scam of modern times.”

Dalbir Bala is a seasoned truck owner of 15 years who has owned many pickup trucks throughout his life. His work requires him to travel up to 1,000 kilometers a day, and he thought that with gas prices as high as they are, maybe an EV would give his wallet a break.

He bought into the message of clean energy and reducing his environmental footprint and purchased a $115k Ford electric truck. He assumed he could seamlessly replace his pickup truck, but he couldn't have been more wrong.

Here's his full interview with Fox News:

Charging Cost vs. Gas Cost

Bala set out on a road trip with his family, and his first initial shock was the cost of public charging. He thought electric charging would be less expensive than filling up a gas tank, but this was not the case.

He used a level 3 charger, and it said that a full charge would take an hour, but two hours passed before the charge was complete, leaving him and his family waiting significantly longer than anticipated. And any frequent road tripper knows how frustrating those setbacks can be.

Road Trip Woes

After the extended charging stop, he and his family hit the road. But they encountered even more issues once his truck needed to be charged again. The second charging station they visited didn't have the needed charging levels, and most ports were broken. Frustrated and feeling stranded, he felt that he had no choice but to have his EV truck towed back to the dealership.

To finish the family road trip, he had to rent a gas-powered car to make sure they could finish and enjoy their vacation without annoying EV issues.

The Bitter Aftertaste

Bala ended up getting his truck back after his trip, but he said he was very far from satisfied with his EV truck and fell victim to the biggest modern-day scam.