12 Best Dry Humor Comedies To Laugh Out Loud

I like my comedy like I like my weather — dry. With so many slapstick comedies being churned out with weak jokes that try too hard or pressure the audience for cheap laughs, it's time to return to a subgenre that will always stand the test of time: dry comedies. These movies are hilarious to one person, confusing to another, and disturbing to your parents. These 12 recommendations will make you laugh, if not have to apologize to your entire social gathering for making things awkward. Enjoy!

1. The Menu (2022)

A young pair journeys to a secluded island to dine at an exclusive restaurant, where the master chef has meticulously crafted an opulent menu that is full of unexpected and startling surprises. This dramatic satire mocks the wealthy and “artists” who have lost their plot because they've become preoccupied with pleasing the unpleasable. This can be interpreted as a metaphor for American society or the film industry, depending on how you view it.

2. Death at a Funeral (2007)

A dysfunctional family gathers for the funeral of their patriarch, but chaos ensues when they discover that they have the wrong body and must scramble to fix the situation before the service begins.

3. Jojo Rabbit (2019)

A young boy in Nazi Germany who idolizes Hitler discovers a Jewish girl hiding in his attic. He must confront his own beliefs and prejudices with the help of his imaginary friend – a comical version of Hitler himself. This film offers a beautiful mixture of tear-jerking drama and hilarious dry satire.

4. The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)

Set in the 1930s, just before World War II, The Grand Budapest Hotel is a story of a legendary hotel concierge in the fictional Republic of Zubrowka and his friendship with a young employee who becomes his protégé.

5. Best in Show (2000)

Best in Show is a mockumentary that follows several eccentric contestants and their equally quirky dogs competing in a national dog show, revealing the absurdity of the competitive dog breeding world.

6. The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou (2004)

A famous oceanographer and his crew set out on a mission to find the mysterious “jaguar shark” that killed his best friend, but mishaps and misadventures plague their journey.

7. The Guard (2011)

An Irish police officer (Brendan Gleeson) with a penchant for drugs and escorts teams up with a straight-laced FBI agent to investigate a drug trafficking ring in rural Ireland.

8. Triangle of Sadness (2022)

Carl and Yaya, a social media influencer couple, embark on a luxurious cruise with a group of affluent individuals who are disconnected from reality. However, their journey takes an unforeseen turn when a violent storm hits the ship, resulting in a chaotic and perilous situation in Triangle of Sadness.

9. In Bruges (2008)

Two hitmen are sent to the medieval Belgian town of Bruges to lay low after a botched job, but their time in the quaint city is far from peaceful as they get caught up in a series of bizarre events.

10. Banshees of Inisherin (2022)

After a long-term friendship, one person suddenly terminates the relationship without explanation, causing alarming repercussions for both friends who are at a crossroads. The first half of the film is a hilarious dark comedy, but there is a stark tone shift in the second half, which becomes much more serious and poetic.

11. Seven Psychopaths (2012)

A struggling screenwriter (Colin Farrell) inadvertently becomes embroiled in a criminal underworld after his oddball friends kidnap a gangster's beloved dog. As Marty struggles to come up with a satisfactory ending for his screenplay, his friends inadvertently entangle him in a real-life criminal underworld.

12. Burn After Reading (2008)

Burn After Reading is a dark comedy that follows a motley crew of characters, including a gym employee, a sex-addicted federal marshal, and a pair of hapless blackmailers, as they stumble upon a CIA agent's top-secret memoir and try to cash in on it.

