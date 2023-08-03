Don’t Let The Language Barrier Stop You: 14 Best Foreign Language Films You’ll Actually Enjoy

If you're a movie lover looking for new and exciting films, you should explore the world of foreign language cinema. From heartwarming comedies to gripping thrillers, countless foreign-language films promise to captivate and entertain you. Here are 12 of the best foreign language films that people promise you'll enjoy, each offering a unique and unforgettable viewing experience.

1 – City of Lost Children (1995)

The City of Lost Children is a dystopian film where the main character kidnaps young children to steal their dreams, in hopes to slow down the aging process. It has a version in French that is as phenomenal as the English one, if not better.

2 – The Handmaiden (2016)

In The Handmaiden, a woman is hired to be a handmaiden for a Japanese heiress, while secretly plotting to defraud her. This film is super interesting and delivered beautifully in Japanese.

3 – City of God (2002)

Set in Rio de Janeiro's notorious favela, City of God follows the lives of two young boys who take different paths—one becomes a photographer, and the other a drug dealer. This Brazilian film depicts the harsh realities of poverty and crime, as well as the power struggles that exist within these communities, and the dialogue is in Portuguese.

4 – Parasite (2019)

Directed by Bong Joon-ho, Parasite is a thrilling and suspenseful movie that explores social class and wealth inequality in South Korea. The story follows the Kim family, who live in a basement apartment and struggle to make ends meet as they infiltrate the wealthy Park family's lives. This South Korean film was the first foreign-language film to win Best Picture at the Academy Awards.

5 – Das Boot (1981)

Set during World War II, Das Boot is a German movie that follows the crew of a German submarine as they embark on a dangerous mission in the Atlantic Ocean. The film is a tense and gripping portrayal of the horrors of war and its effects on those involved.

6 – Life Is Beautiful (1997)

This Italian movie tells the story of a Jewish father who tries to protect his son from the realities of the Holocaust by convincing him that their time in a concentration camp is just a game. The movie is a touching and heartwarming portrayal of love, family, and hope in the face of adversity.

7 – Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon is a martial arts epic that takes place in 19th-century China. Directed by Ang Lee, the film follows the story of a legendary warrior searching for a stolen sword and the skilled female fighter who helps him in his quest. Along the way, they encounter a young noblewoman who dreams of adventure and falls in love with a bandit. This visually stunning film features breathtaking martial arts choreography and won multiple Academy Awards.

8 – Amélie (2001)

This French movie is a charming and whimsical romantic comedy that follows the life of a shy and introverted waitress named Amélie. Amélie is a celebration of life's small pleasures and the power of kindness and love. The film is set in Montmartre, and the characters speak French.

9 – Seven Samurai (1954)

Directed by Akira Kurosawa, Seven Samurai is a Japanese movie about a group of samurai hired by a village to protect it from bandits. The film is a masterpiece of action and drama and is widely considered one of the greatest movies ever made.

10 – Run Lola Run (1998)

Run Lola Run is a fast-paced German thriller that follows the story of Lola, who has 20 minutes to come up with 100,000 Deutschmarks to save her boyfriend's life. The movie is a dazzling and innovative portrayal of cause and effect and the power of choices. If you like the American film The Butterfly Effect, this is for you.

11 – Downfall (2004)

Downfall is a German movie that chronicles the final days of Adolf Hitler's life in his bunker in Berlin. It's a powerful and intense portrayal of the collapse of the Nazi regime and the end of World War II.

12 – Let The Right One in (2008)

This Swedish movie is a haunting and atmospheric horror movie that tells the story of a lonely and bullied boy who befriends a strange and mysterious girl who happens to be a vampire. Let the Right One In is a chilling and poignant exploration of adolescence, isolation, and the search for belonging.

One cinephile notes that it's crucial you get the proper subtitle file because there's an excellent one and one that is very subpar. Always check that you get the most accurate translations so this doesn't negatively affect your viewing experience.

13 – The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2009)

Based on the novel by Stieg Larsson, this Swedish movie is a thrilling, dark mystery that follows journalist Mikael Blomkvist and computer hacker Lisbeth Salander as they investigate a wealthy family's dark secrets. The film is a gripping and suspenseful portrayal of corruption, abuse, and revenge. While it was later remade into an American adaptation, most film enthusiasts prefer the Swedish version along with Noomi Rapace's depiction of Lisbeth Salander.

14 – All Quiet on The Western Front (2022)

This German movie is a remake of the classic anti-war novel by Erich Maria Remarque. The story follows a group of German soldiers as they experience the horrors and futility of World War I. It won an Oscar for Best International Feature Film at the 2023 Academy Awards.

Source: Reddit.