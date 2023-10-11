12 Castles for Sale That Even Non-Royals Can Afford

Forget about the pricey apartment in New York City because you can own a literal castle for almost the same price! Check out 12 sensational and monstrous castles on the market today that could be yours.

1. Elda Castle, New York

Elda Castle is a beautiful historical landmark in Ossining, New York. It has been through a lot, but the magnanimous mansion still stands today and is up for sale! It’s worth almost $3 million, and while it’s not the biggest on the list, it’s one of the most historic.

2. Cathar Castle, France

Cathar Castle is a 14-bedroom countryside mansion built in the 13th century. Also known as Chateau Des Cathares, this grand mansion can fit 29 guests extremely comfortably. The interior offers a classical vibe, while the exterior exudes extravagance.

3. Restored Venetian Castle, France

Venetian architecture is simply stunning, and it can all be yours for the low price of $2.9 million. The Restored Venetian Castle in France is one of the most unique mansions on this list, with eight bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

4. French Tudor Castle, New York

If you’re looking for a quaint castle, if there is such a thing, the French Tudor Castle in New York is a lovely option. It has traditional colonial elements with high ceilings and rustic brickwork, making it a lavish but cozy place.

5. Castle Schulhoff and Winery, Serbia

This place is a castle and winery, so wine lovers rejoice. With 226,000 square feet of vineyards, there is plenty of space to make some vino. This Serbian property has a delightful yellow exterior and elegant decorations that you’ll fall in love with.

6. Lohort Castle Replica, Florida

Lohort Castle was a stunning place in Ireland, and someone loved it so much that they replicated it in Florida. The castle has a fortress-like design with gray stone walls and grand towers on each corner, so you’ll be ready for war. Who would've thought Florida would be home to such a magnificent castle?

7. Pink Castle, Umbria, Italy

As the name suggests, this castle is a lovely shade of pink! It’s a classy villa with beautiful window arches and charming accents that make it all the more enticing. You can have this pretty pink castle for only $7.6 million! The color makes it one of the most unique castles on the list, but it's still up for grabs.

8. Thousand-Year Old Castle, France

This castle is a proper castle. It’s a huge property with towers, pillars, and impeccable stonework. The castle is surrounded by greenery and overlooks the rolling hills of the French countryside. Somehow, this incredible castle is only $720,000, making it the most affordable one on the list.

9. Castle on a Lake, Kansas

With only four bedrooms, this castle isn’t ideal for big parties and family gatherings, but it’s still grand and luxurious. It sits on Fossil Lake in Kansas, boasting giant windows and a lovely terrace that takes you to the water, where you can relax and enjoy the views.

10. Castle von Frandsen, Idaho

Another castle that offers you ravishing lake views is Castle Von Frandsen in Idaho. This $4.5-million-dollar castle overlooks the shores of Lake Pend Oreille, with a convenient dock for boating or swimming. It's a ravishing castle with views that will take your breath away.

11. 19th Century Chateau, France

“Chateau” is a reserved way of describing this property. It’s in a rural and secluded area surrounded by trees and vegetation, making it the perfect peaceful escape. The castle was erected in the late 1800s, with an opulent courtyard and enchanting antique elements.

12. Mirna Castle, Mirna, Slovenia

The Mirna Castle might be the most awe-inspiring on this list. The castle offers unmatched views of Slovenia and secure privacy. The medieval castle has an outer building that encircles the central building, creating an amazing architectural design for only $1.8 million.