12 Celebrities Who Have Had Amazing Hair Transplants

Hair transplants are becoming normalized in the modern age. Men and women now have plenty of options if they fear the worst for their hair, with treatments now affordable for most consumers.

There are several types of therapy, from follicle replacement to platelet insertion to laser therapy. Even micro pigmentation and therapeutic tonic treatment can yield great results. Celebrities rely on their image, so hair therapy is common — even if some stars prefer to keep their business private.

An online discussion is sharing some of the best hair transplants in the public eye. Here are 12 amazing celebrity hair transplants.

1. Elton John

I always thought Elton had a good head of hair since his hair was replaced in the '90s. However, according to our first commenter, Elton's first treatment “didn't take so he didn't bother trying again.” He allegedly wears a (Bernie) toupée.

2. John Travolta

Some agree that Travolta's follicle transformation began in the '90, though the actor didn't find success until the new millennium. Recently, “Travolta seems to have embraced the bald head look these days,” says a fan.

3. Andrew Garfield

The jury is out on whether the British actor had his hair refurbished, but recent before and after photos show a marked difference. Once receding at the temples, his hair is gloriously thicker in volume now. “Andrew's new hair has done wonders for him,” says one observer, while another believes he has used “Rogaine.”

4. David Beckham

Before and after photos of Beckham a few years ago show his hair was severely thinning. You wouldn't know by looking at the ex-England soccer player, now famous as the chairman of Inter Miami CF, whose thatch looks impressive these days.

5. Jude Law

British acting royalty Jude Law made his name with high-profile roles in the new millennium. During this time, his male pattern baldness became a subject of contention, with the star having a much-publicized ‘new look' in 2015.

6. Elon Musk

The next notable comment has the chief Twit in their sights. “The Elon before and after (photos) will never not be crazy,” says the contributor. Looking at images of Elon in his PayPal days compared to now, it is hard to disagree.

7. Daniel Tosh

Tosh. 0's funnyman host had a very different look in his earlier recordings than the final series of the popular show. “Daniel Tosh for sure got implants,” claims one thread member. This idea is seconded in a reply, stating that Tosh has “talked about doing [sic] medication on his show.”

8. Cheyenne Jackson

The famous Broadway star was forthright about his battle with pattern baldness, revealing five hair transplants since his first at 28. “He showed off the scars a few years ago,” comments a Jackson follower. People need to understand how traumatizing losing one's follicles can be!

9. Adam Levine

“Adam Levine with an entirely new jawline as well,” jokes another poster, with a burn aimed at the Maroon 5 singer's rumored plastic surgery. However, if we just focus on the hair, it is clear Levine looks remarkable compared to a decade ago.

10. Andrew Tate

The world's most Googled name made headlines this year when Romanian authorities placed him and his brother Tristan in police custody before allowing them to be under house arrest after four months. “I can tell you who didn't get a hair transplant: Andrew Tate,” notes a single thread. “He got out of Romanian prison with a head full of hair.”

11. Jason Alexander

“They forgot to mention George Costanza!” jokes our next contributor. Of course, who can forget Jason Alexander's transformation? His hair reappeared a few years ago, changing his entire look. I am torn on this one; he is so famous for being bald that it feels like he has almost lost some of his comedic charms.

12. Wayne Rooney

The current D.C. United coach and former England international soccer star famously had his thinning scalp relaid and looks much better. However, not everyone agrees: “If you Google some pictures of Wayne Rooney, you can see what happens when your hair loss progresses beyond the transplant line.”

