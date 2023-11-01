12 Famous US Politicians Who Went Broke

From former presidents to founding fathers and recent assemblymen, bankruptcy has proven as common in political America as it has in its main streets. We all make bad financial decisions occasionally, and politicians are not exempt from them. Here’s a comprehensive list of U.S. politicians who went broke.

1. Abraham Lincoln

In 1832, Abraham Lincoln and his business partner had an eye on a general store in New Salem. However, they purchased the store on credit but, sadly, couldn’t turn a profit and ended up in serious debt. After his business partner died, Lincoln filed for bankruptcy. It took him more than 20 years to pay off the debt.

2. Thomas Jefferson

The nation's 3rd president also had financial problems. According to those around him, Thomas Jefferson didn’t know how to manage his money well. He went into debt while building and furnishing his plantation home. Even after his death, his estate was in debt, and they chose to sell it to pay creditors.

3. Horace Greeley

Greeley’s story will always tug on our heartstrings for many sad reasons. He was the Liberal Party’s Republican presidential nominee. He lost in a landslide despite incredible support even from the Democrats. His wife died five days before the election and he passed on a month after. His failed campaign rendered him broke and bankrupt.

4. David Crockett

Serving the U.S. House Of Representatives, David Crockett experienced significant losses from a land venture and filed for bankruptcy in 1830. But he didn’t let his financial struggles slow him down as he continued to serve in office and became a renowned politician.

5. Henry Clay

Henry Clay wore many hats: lawyer, politician, and businessman. He invested heavily in land and suffered huge losses that made him go broke in 1828. He sold his property and filed for bankruptcy so he could remain afloat.

6. Benedict Arnold

Benedict Arnold didn’t receive any favors from his peers. They branded him a traitor to his country, and then he went bankrupt after The Revolutionary War. It ultimately caused him to worry about his reputation and what the debt would say about him.

7. George McGovern

After an unsuccessful bid for the presidency but a long career in the United States House Of Congress, George McGovern went into business. In 1991, he couldn’t sustain his hotel and declared bankruptcy.

8. William McKinley

Ohio’s governor proves that mixing friendship with business turns into sticky situations. When he lent his friend money to start a business, and the business failed, the bank came after him to clear the debt. He almost abandoned his political career to practice law and pay off the debt. But three years later, he became the president of the United States.

9. Tom McMillen

The former Maryland congressman suffered a handful of debt problems. His business, McMillen Communications Corp., was sinking and due to this, he couldn’t save his assets from doing the same. McMillen filed for bankruptcy in 1992.

10. Ruben Hinojosa

He was a Texas representative who went broke after a family business loan went awry. When he lent money to a family meat company, he thought the returns would be significant, but they could not repay the loan due to Alabama's economic status. He stated $2.9 million in liabilities and $2.6 million owed to Wells Fargo.

11. Ron Stephens

The Illinois assemblyman served 27 years in the House of Representatives. He didn’t have his house in order (pun intended), as he filed for bankruptcy three months after his resignation. He noted $615,000 in debt and $482,000 in mortgage.

12. William Jefferson

A former Louisiana representative also found himself on the wrong side of the law when he faced corruption charges. With $470,000 and 30 million shares at stake, he filed for bankruptcy and admitted to going broke in an effort not to pay the money back.

Sources: The Stock Dork and Grunge.