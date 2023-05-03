12 Fantastic Films With Outstanding Production Design

A recent online discussion is asking movie lovers to share films they believe have a great set or production design. So many movies let themselves down with how their movie looks, resulting in a sub-par end product.

However, some perfectionists soak their films in silky, professional brilliance. Ridley Scott is renowned for attention to detail, as is James Cameron, among many others.

Here are 12 slick films with first-rate production design achievements.

1. The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)

This film gets fewer mentions than expected, though I have to include it. I laughed through most of this movie, even when there was nothing funny happening. The production design is hilarious; Anderson's sense of playfulness is everywhere, and he can make real-life sets look like a toy town fantasy land.

2. Ex-Machina (2014)

The renowned sci-fi garnered much acclaim when it hit cinemas due to its minimalist set design, stylish musical arrangement, and slick camera work. It doesn't hurt that the cast is made of elite acting talent, with a grown-up plot galvanizing an almost perfect movie.

3. Legend (1985)

Ridley Scott has many fans in the thread, and although there are several obvious smash hits to pick, Legend gets the nod. “Legend is a visual masterpiece,” says one fan. “There was a lot of work done on it, and the artistry on display is astonishing.”

4. Dr. Caligari (1989)

This German remake of the horror classic creates a perfect visual landscape for the subject matter. A fan of the film cites the “minimalist nature of a low-budget movie imitating a stage show.”

5. Playtime, Jacque Tati (1967)

France's answer to Buster Keaton or Charlie Chaplin was a slapstick stunt-comedy genius, and his great work is on show in Playtime. “Playtime creates a sleek urban Paris with tall glass windows, fancy lobbies, and merry-go-round-esque traffic circles,” explains a thread member. “It's familiar yet surreal.”

6. The Dark Crystal (1982)

I was petrified of Jim Henson's puppet fantasy-horror movie and am still reluctant to watch it. However, I can appreciate Henson's use of miniature sets, colorful animatronic characters, and heroic puppets. “The magic of Jim Henson permeates an otherworldly realm full of mountains and caves,” agrees one contributor.

7. The Shining (1980)

Stanley Kubrick was one of those strange, otherworldly characters in real life, so his filmography containing strange worlds inhabited by otherworldly characters is apt. The Shining‘s cold, forbidding hotel is the perfect space for long, tension-building bodycam shots — that carpet still gives me nightmares.

8. Mishima: A Life in Four Chapters (1985)

Taxi Driver screenwriter Paul Schrader directed and co-wrote this fictionalized account of the Japanese writer Yukio Mishima. With a set design by the revered Eiko Ishioka, the movie follows the writer's tribulations as he writes his four renowned novels. According to a fan, the film “evokes the feeling of reading a book while watching a movie.”

9. Samsara (2011)

The movie title refers to Indian philosophy related to one's soul — or metempsychosis. The film took five years to shoot in over 25 different countries. Like Godfrey Reggio's Koyaanisqatsi, Samsara is a dialogue-free docu-film that captures humans in their most beautiful and ugly forms. The photography and visual narrative are stunning.

10. Romeo and Juliet (1996)

Baz Luhrmann's genius in Romeo and Juliet is reimagining Middle Ages Verona as modern-day California. The fact he did this almost entirely in Mexico City is remarkable; his post-modern interpretation of Shakespeare's romantic tragedy is breathtaking. And don't even talk about that soundtrack!

11. Brazil (1985)

Terry Gilliam's filmography is a litany of hard hits and loose misses, though he hit a cinematic home run with Brazil, a dystopian fable set in an authoritarian 1984-esque future. “Every time I watch Brazil, I'm absolutely blown away by its production design and depth,” comments a Gilliam fan. “Every time I watch it, I notice something new.”

12. Apocalypto (2006)

Anyone who hasn't seen Mel Gibson's Apocolypto (disclaimer for squeamish people — don't watch this) will be amazed. This movie takes viewers on a gut-wrenching, Darwinian battle for survival in 13th-century Mexico. The dizzying, primeval scale of the film is so convincing that you cannot look away.

What films would you add to this list?

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.