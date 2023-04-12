12 Films That Will Have You Belly Laughing Throughout the Whole Thing

Laughter is the best medicine; sometimes, you need a good comedy film to lift your spirits. A film enthusiast took to a movie forum to ask fellow cinephiles for their comedy recommendations that will have your sides splitting with laughter. These 12 comedies are a must-see!

1. Shaun of the Dead (2004)

This horror-comedy film follows two best friends, Shaun and Ed, as they try to survive a zombie apocalypse in London. With its clever script, hilarious jokes, and over-the-top gore, Shaun of the Dead has become a cult classic and a must-watch for fans of the zombie genre.

2. Rat Race (2001)

In this madcap comedy, a group of strangers compete in a race across the country to win a $2 million prize. Along the way, they encounter all sorts of zany characters and absurd situations. With its all-star cast, including Rowan Atkinson, Whoopi Goldberg, and John Cleese, Rat Race is a laugh-out-loud riot.

3. Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story (2007)

This parody of biographical music films follows the rise and fall of fictional rock star Dewey Cox. With its spot-on send-ups of music industry tropes and a hilarious performance by John C. Reilly in the lead role, Walk Hard is a must-watch for music fans and comedy lovers alike.

4. Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

After his girlfriend breaks up with him, Peter (Jason Segel) takes a trip to Hawaii to try to forget about her. But when he finds out she's staying at the same resort, things get awkward – and hilarious. With its cringe-worthy humor and endearing characters, Forgetting Sarah Marshall is a romantic comedy that's genuinely funny.

5. Tommy Boy (1995)

Chris Farley and David Spade star in this classic buddy comedy about a bumbling heir who has to save his father's company from bankruptcy. With its physical comedy, quotable one-liners, and heartwarming moments, Tommy Boy is a feel-good movie that will have you in stitches.

6. Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan (2006)

Sacha Baron Cohen's breakout film follows the titular character, a journalist from Kazakhstan, as he travels to the United States and encounters all sorts of unsuspecting Americans. With its crass humor and biting satire, Borat is not for the faint of heart. But for those who can handle it, it's one of the funniest movies of all time.

7. The Other Guys (2010)

Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg play mismatched cops who stumble upon a major financial crime. With its hilarious banter, absurd action sequences, and clever social commentary, The Other Guys is a buddy cop movie that breaks all the rules.

8. Blazing Saddles (1974)

This classic Mel Brooks comedy takes aim at Western movie tropes and racial stereotypes in a way that was groundbreaking for its time – and still holds up today. With its raunchy humor, whip-smart writing, and unforgettable performances by Gene Wilder and Cleavon Little, Blazing Saddles is a comedy everyone should see at least once.

9. Role Models (2008)

In this buddy comedy, two misanthropic salesmen (Paul Rudd and Seann William Scott) are sentenced to community service and are assigned to mentor two troubled kids. With its raunchy humor, heartwarming moments, and unexpected cameos (including one by Kiss frontman Gene Simmons), Role Models is a hilarious and surprisingly sweet comedy.

10. Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975)

This absurdist comedy classic follows King Arthur and his knights as they embark on a quest for the Holy Grail. With its surreal humor, irreverent satire, and unforgettable set pieces (including the infamous killer rabbit), Monty Python and the Holy Grail is a timeless comedy.

11. O Brother, Where Art Thou (2000)

Set in Depression-era Mississippi, O Brother, Where Art Thou follows three escaped convicts as they embark on a journey to find hidden treasure. With its hilarious hijinks, witty banter, and fantastic soundtrack, this Coen Brothers film is a comedic masterpiece that's both smart and silly.

12. Young Frankenstein (1974)

Mel Brooks strikes again with this spoof of classic horror films. Gene Wilder stars as the grandson of the infamous Dr. Frankenstein, who inherits his family's castle and decides to carry on his grandfather's work. Young Frankenstein is a truly electrifying comedy with its brilliant writing, spot-on performances, and hilarious set pieces.

This thread inspired this post.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.

READ MORE FROM WEALTH OF GEEKS:

10 Movies That Were Huge Once but Have Been Forgotten by Most People

Some masterpieces get lost with the tides of time. But every true piece of art is timeless. It remains relevant decades later — movies like Titanic and The Sound of Music are huge testaments of this.

Though these timeless films may remain as significant as the years they were made, newer films are rolling out daily. New and more brilliant movies take the world by storm, each release inching away at older films people grew up watching. Here are 10 movie masterpieces that people have forgotten about.

10 Movies That Were Huge Once but Have Been Forgotten by Most People

12 Movies People Didn’t Expect to Like but Were Actually Really Good

Movies have the power to surprise us in unexpected ways. Sometimes, we go into a film with low expectations, only to thoroughly enjoy it.

In this article, we've compiled a list of 12 movies people didn't expect to like but were pleasantly surprised by. These movies range in genre, style, and era, but they all share one thing in common: they exceeded expectations.

12 Movies People Didn’t Expect to Like but Were Actually Really Good

15 Movies With Plot Twists You'll Want to Watch Immediately

Are you a fan of films that twist you, turn you, and blow you away with their insane plot twists? We got you covered. An online discussion asks, “I wanna watch a movie with a massive plot twist. Something that makes you go holy cow by the end.”

They continued, “I remember watching a movie with my ex. I don't know the title, but it was the biggest ‘holy [Sugar-Honey-Ice-Tea] what the fridge was that?' of my life. I needed a moment to process what even happened.” Here are the top film nominations for insane plot twists.

15 Movies With Plot Twists You'll Want to Watch Immediately

10 Movies That Were Masterpieces Right After You Watched It but Now They're Just Alright

Sometimes, movies are only great for one watch.

Here are 10 movies that used to be epic but are now just meh.

10 Movies That Were Masterpieces Right After You Watched It but Now They're Just Alright

10 Movies With the Worst/Dumbest Premises That Were Not Trying To Be Silly

If you watch movies, you've inevitably stumbled across a premise so bad it distracts from the film.

With a lousy script, not even talented actors can save the story. Here are 10 films the internet says tried to cement a serious story but fell flat due to a bad premise.

10 Movies With the Worst/Dumbest Premises That Were Not Trying To Be Silly