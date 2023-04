The Telltale Signs: 12 Clues That a Movie Is Not Worth Your Attention

Do you want to avoid watching bad movies that leave you disappointed and unfulfilled? Let me let you in on a little secret: bad movies exhibit telltale signs that they won't be worth your time. The next time you turn on a flick and want to quickly figure out whether it's worth two hours of your Friday night, look for these twelve signs.

1. It's a Remake of an Old Classic That No One Asked For

Have filmmakers unfamiliar with the saying, “If it ain't broke, don't fix it”? We're currently in a stunted period of cinema — an era where most motion pictures are sequels, reboots, or old rehashings of stories that have already been told a thousand times. We don't need Hollywood to remake every story that's ever been conceived, especially when it's already been done before to the audience's satisfaction. This is a telltale sign that studios are looking for a quick cash grab rather than being passionate about the story.

2. The Trailer Spoils the Entire Movie

I love movie trailers; it's one of my favorite aspects of seeing a film. I like to get excited about what I'm going to see and get at least some idea of what I'm in for. However, a movie trailer shouldn't give away the entire film's plot, spoil central twists, or reveal the final act. The more confused you are and the less you know after watching a movie trailer, the better. You can catch this by looking at the comments on YouTube or other forums where trailers are posted. Other users will point out if the trailer contains spoilers.

3. Your Friend With Terrible Taste in Movies Thinks It Looks Great

We all have that one friend or family member in our lives who has terrible taste in movies. If you know you have polarizing tastes between this person and they boast about how good it is, that's a good sign that it's not for you. Don't get me wrong, some films are so faultless that all universally love them, but these are like finding a diamond in the rough. Take your friend who thinks Transformers 4 was the best movie ever's recommendations with a grain of salt.

4. “We're Pleased to Announce Our Next Live-Action Remake Will Be….”

I have a rule: any of these movies that are a 5 out of 10 is a pleasant surprise if it's a live-action remake. My expectations are on the ground, if not below it, at this point. It's not that it's impossible to make a high-quality live-action adaptation that's worthwhile; I just haven't seen one grace our screens in the past twenty years.

5. One Character Spoon Feeds All the Exposition

Sometimes there's no way around it — you need to explain the film's subtext by explaining the preceding events that led to the current setting. However, there's a proper way to do it and a wrong way to do it. If, by listening to the dialogue, I can instantly tell that a character is lazily spoon-feeding us exposition when there were other more creative and less obvious ways to inform the audience, I instantly hate your movie. It's terrible writing, plain and simple.

6. Advertising for the Film Disappears During the Opening Weekend

Films need to market films so that audiences see them, especially bigger-budget movies that need to justify the amount of money the studio just dropped on making the film. If you've seen advertisements for the film months before its release, but when it's time for the film to come out, this marketing campaign has gone radio silent, it's probably a dud movie.

The same goes for the reverse situation — where the ads come out immediately before releasing the film but not any sooner. A great example of this is A24's desperate attempt to bury all promotion of Under the Silver Lake and dump the film on Video On Demand after they bit off more than they could chew in terms of marketing the movie to audiences. After seeing the movie, I can understand why.

7. The Film Is Part 3 in a Movie Series That's Based on a Short Children's Book

This goes for any book adaptation, not just children's books. I won't claim that there aren't exceptions to this rule, but do we need three or five-part franchises based on incredibly short source material? Unless the director and screenplay writer are creative geniuses, a rare commodity these days, it's likely just another example of Hollywood milking the cash cow until it runs dry. Another cinephile adds that it's even worse if the Director quits halfway through the project.

8. Over Explaining & Underestimating the Audience's Intelligence

Someone tell filmmakers to stop underestimating their audience's intelligence. Even if spoon-feeding information and over-explaining things results in fewer people understanding what's going on, you'll at least save your dignity and creative integrity while you're at it.

One film buff says, “Exposition of the upcoming disaster where the hero says, “In ENGLISH please, Professor!” is one of the worst offenses they can think of in a movie. It's always something that's extremely easy to understand, too. God forbid a film require a shred of brain cell activation and isn't just “good guy wins, bad guy defeated.”

9. Bad Acting & Terrible CGI in the Opening Scene

Two conditions must be met for me to enjoy a movie, and that's for the acting not to suck and for there to be minimal or at least tasteful use of CGI. Unfortunately, the majority of movies coming out of Hollywood fail this test. Can someone explain why CGI looked better 30 years ago than today? You'd think a requirement for being an actor would be to have some genuine acting talent, but some nepo babies (kids of famous actors) with model faces squeeze through the cracks to ruin what could have been an otherwise good film.

10. The Critic Reviews on Rotten Tomatoes Are High, but the Audience Score Is Low

This one is so reliable — look at the Rotten Tomatoes score. Are the critics score incredibly high and the audience score incredibly low? Listen to the audience. I generally prefer IMDb ratings to gauge the quality of a movie, but it doesn't separate critic and audience ratings. When there's a stark contrast between what critics are saying and what audiences are thinking, it's usually because critics are trying to push something and shame audiences for not buying into it.

11. Cringe Dialogue in the First Ten Minutes



I get it; not every line is going to be Aaron Sorkin or Quentin Tarantino level, but if the first ten minutes have come and gone and you're feeling more cringe than entertained, it's time to turn it off. The first ten minutes should be engaging and pull the viewer in, not turn them off. If this is the “engaging” part of the movie, then I don't even want to see the rest.

12. The Movie Is Set to Be Released in January

January is so notorious for being the time of year when studios drop their dud movies that it's been nicknamed “dump month” — a time when studios dump the movies they expect to be commercial failures. This is for a few reasons. Domestic audiences during this month are smaller than the rest of the year because consumers are cutting back on their spending following the holidays and because of the unpredictable winter weather.

It also has to do with the timing of two major film industry award ceremonies — The Golden Globes, which takes place in January, and the Academy Awards, which takes place in late February or early March. Films released during January and February miss the cutoff date to be contenders for the Oscars. If a movie performs poorly in screen tests, studios tend to drop these films during the quieter periods of the year, like January. However, there are sometimes some great hidden gems released in January!

This thread inspired this post.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.

More From Wealth of Geeks – The 13 Movies So Awful They Scored Zero on Rotten Tomatoes

Receiving a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes is a sought-after accomplishment all directors and filmmakers hope to achieve. But do you ever wonder what happens when a movie is so bad that it totally tanks at the box office?

Perhaps more difficult are those movies so awful they reach a zero on the Tomatometer, meaning no critic liked a single aspect of the film. So instead, they watched each dire moment, waiting for something decent to occur, but it never did.

Here are 13 movies that achieved a perfect zero on Rotten Tomatoes.

More From Wealth of Geeks – 10 TV Shows That Should Have Quit While They Were Ahead

What TV show started great but ruined its reputation by staying entirely too far past its prime? I can think of a few, but I don't want to spoil the ending.

After being surveyed, the Internet responded with these television series that should have quit while they were ahead.

10 TV Shows That Should Have Quit While They Were Ahead

More From Wealth of Geeks – 10 Surprising Movies That No One Cares About Anymore

Someone recently expressed they were searching for movies that exist but aren't a big deal anymore, despite a massive appeal and success initially.

They gave these examples, “Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves. The Bodyguard (two huge Kevin Costner films with enormous hit songs that no one has watched since 1997). The Revenant (Leo gets an Oscar, but can you remember anything besides the bear scene?). Seabiscuit. What else?” Here are the top responses.

10 Surprising Movies That No One Cares About Anymore

More From Wealth of Geeks – 10 Most Hated Characters on The Big Bang Theory

Recently someone online asked, “Who do you consider the most unlikable on the show?” Do you think you know who took the number one spot on the list?

Here are the ten top-voted responses from the show's fans.

10 Most Hated Characters on The Big Bang Theory

More From Wealth of Geeks – 10 Awesome Obscure 80s Movies No One Seems To Remember

Are you tired of the same well-known films on every 80s movie list? You're not alone.

An online discussion inquires, “What obscure 80s movie did you love that no one else seems to remember?” Here are the top responses.

10 Awesome Obscure 80s Movies No One Seems To Remember