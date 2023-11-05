12 Glaringly Obvious Movie Mistakes That Keen-Eyed People Noticed

On a movie set, the script supervisor is responsible for the continuity of any scene, ensuring that props remain in place, backdrops match the action, and actors deliver their lines accordingly. However, they are only human and sometimes miss their cue — it is a tough job. Here are 12 obvious on-set mistakes that went unnoticed.

1. Indiana Jones and the Snake Pit

Steven Spielberg’s epic Reaganite action thriller, Raiders of the Lost Ark, has many famous set pieces, including the Well of Souls scene where Indy and Marion are locked into an Egyptian pit of snakes. At one moment, you can see the glass screen separating the actors from the reported 5,000 live snakes (harmless, legless lizards, actually) that surrounded them.

2. Legolas' Eye Change

I still remember the original Lord of the Rings trilogy, with Orlando Bloom’s courageous Legolas making teenage girls swoon. However, in the Hobbit trilogy (preceding the Lord of the Rings story), Legolas has bright blue eyes, whereas years later, they are darker. This oversight might be forgivable with a different director, but Peter Jackson helmed every film.

As a massive fan of Tolkien and both movies, here's the inside scoop- the makeup and costuming departments would remember to put Orlando's blue contacts in on and off throughout the production of the original trilogy. When Bloom returned for The Hobbit's second and third installments, costuming was extra sure to put his contacts in.

3. Hitch Has an Allergic Reaction

Hitch, Will Smith’s early-millennium romantic comedy about a sophisticated relationship coach, features a scene where he suffers an allergic reaction. In a panic, he searches for an antihistamine before discovering his face has swollen up. Cut to a later scene; his makeup is on the opposite side of his face. I am guessing the script supervisor sat in silent rage or lost his job soon after.

4. Tears of Gravity

Gravity is a captivating science-fiction thriller with a side-dose of scientific inaccuracies. One scene shows astronaut Ryan Stone weeping as her teardrops float into the air. However, space has an extreme surface tension, meaning real tears would stay attached to a real astronaut’s face.

5. Brad Pitt’s Eating Continuity

The Ocean’s Eleven saga remains one of Steven Soderbergh’s greatest movie accomplishments, and Rusty Ryan’s trademark action is eating — in several scenes, Brad Pitt’s character munches on various snacks. However, the fourth wall comes down briefly when a shrimp cocktail goes from a cup in one shot but changes to a plate in the next.

6. Tarantino’s Ventriloquism

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood had people marveling at Quentin Tarantino’s love letter to the golden age of Hollywood. However, in one random scene, Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt, again) asks a ranch hand whether he’s been to Houston. His answer, “Of course I have,” comes without him moving his lips — it was dubbed in during post-production.

7. A Titanic History Gaffe

During a scene in Titanic, young Jack foreshadows his eventual demise, telling Rose about ice fishing with his father on Lake Wissota, Wisconsin. Unfortunately, Lake Wissota was formed in 1917, five years after the ship famously sank. James Cameron must have blown a gasket when someone broke the news after the film's release.

8. Rohan’s Spear Shame

The final Lord of the Rings movie won many Oscars, sweeping the board in several departments, including Best Costume Design, Best Visual Effects, and Best Production Design. So, it was ironic when someone noticed a Rohan cavalry rider holding aloft a floppy rubber spear during the Siege of Gondor.

9. Your Kids Are Gonna Love It

We all love Marty McFly’s iconic Johnny B. Goode performance, capped off with an Eddie Van Halen-inspired guitar solo. Sadly for Back to the Future director Robert Zemeckis, Marty plays a Gibson ES-345, which didn’t hit the retail market until 1959 — four years after the story takes place.

10. Macaulay Culkin’s Rip Tide

Kevin McCallister’s ill-fated staycation in Home Alone is a great life lesson for the youngster, and his new-found responsibility sees him shopping for groceries, including a pack of Tide washing detergent. Cut to him walking home when the bags split, scattering its contents — all except the missing Tide.

11. Get That Stormtrooper Some Advil!

Perhaps the most famous untouched blooper is during the opening scene of the original Star Wars debut, Episode IV. When the Empire’s stormtroopers breach the rebels’ escape ship, the second actor bangs his head on the door frame. I am sure “Second Stormtrooper” still loves telling his story at his local bar.

12. What’s Noah Doing in the Maze?

The Maze Runner is not the greatest young adult fiction movie adaptation; I won't lie. Perhaps its reputation suffered after sharp-eyed viewers caught a glimpse of on-set screenwriter Noah Oppenheim’s reflection in a glass door panel. You must wonder whether Oppenheim received royalties for his unintended walk-on role.