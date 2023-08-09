15 Underrated Movies That Deserve More Recognition for Their Brilliance

Filmmakers put a lot of effort into getting a film out into the world, yet sometimes they don't get all the credit they deserve for their genius. Some movies captivate audiences with compelling stories, stunning performances, and breathtaking soundtracks, and here, we uncover 15 of those movies that never got the credit they deserved.

1 – Moonrise Kingdom (2012)

Moonrise Kingdom is a whimsical coming-of-age tale about a 12-year-old orphan who falls in love with another young girl. The movie chronicles their love life as they both run away to a secluded cove on an island, prompting the entire town to begin a search.

This movie, directed by Wes Anderson, stars young talents Jared Gilman and Kara Hayward as Sam and Suzy, the two star-crossed lovers on the run.

2 – Eternal Sunshine of The Spotless Mind (2004)

Here's a movie that explores the complexities of love and memory. The film has Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet starring in mesmerizing performances. It tells the story of Joel and Clementine, who are both tangled in a little affair after a train journey together. However, with their memories clinically erased, they struggle to remember their past.

3 – In Bruges (2008)

Ralph Fiennes' brilliant and unforgettable performance in this mind-blowing movie alone should have made it rank in the list of most phenomenal movies.

The darkly comedic crime film tells the story of two hitmen hiding in the picturesque city of Bruges. With its razor-sharp wit, this movie is an underrated gem.

4 – Before Sunrise (1995)

Lovers of Ethan Hawke, it might surprise you have never heard about this. With a heartfelt screenplay by legendary Richard Linklater, this story proves some masterpieces do not get the accolades they deserve. The story is of two strangers who meet on a train and spend a magical night together in Vienna.

5 – The Fall (2006)

This visually stunning epic follows the adventures of a stuntman and a little girl in a fantastical world. Lee Pace and Catina Untaru delivered exceptionally in this film. Even with a mesmerizing score by Krishna Levy herself, this movie remains a gem.

6 – Children of Men (2006)

“I do not think the movie got what it deserves,” one fan says. You would agree if you've seen it. This Alfonso Cuaron's masterpiece will take you on a thrilling journey through a world where humans face infertility and chaos reigns.

7 – Scott Pilgrim vs. The World (2010)

This movie is an inventive adaptation of the Scott Pilgrim series by Bryan Lee O'Malley. It stars Michael Cera as the titular character, who must defeat the seven evil exes of his girlfriend. With a killer soundtrack and a blend of vivid actions and humor, this film reaches the peak of entertainment.

8 – The Assassination of Jesse James by The Coward Robert Ford (2007)

Here's one film you should judge from the title. Brad Pitt delivers a mesmerizing performance as the outlaw Jesse James and Casey Affleck as the complex Robert Ford. The film's premise is brilliant, featuring idolization, jealousy, and betrayal themes.

9 – The Fall of The House of Usher (1960)

On the screen, we see a haunting adaptation of Edgar Allan Poe's classic story, directed by Roger Corman, and starring Vincent Price as Roderick Usher, the chilling character in whose world the story takes a stand.

One could appreciate many things about this film, including its presentation of the Gothic atmosphere, striking visuals, brilliant performances, and an eerie score by Les Baxter.

10 – A Single Man (2009)

Colin Firth stars brilliantly as the “single man” who struggles to navigate a world without his partner. It explores grief in a stylistic and emotionally resonant manner. The movie's visuals are also compelling, and hearing Abel Korzeniowski's evocative scores is also an experience of its own.

11 – Whiplash (2014)

I found Whiplash very intense and fierce. The movie navigates through a fierce battle between a young jazz drummer and his demanding music teacher. Miles Teller plays the student, and Oscar-award-winning actor J. K. Simmons plays the teacher.

With its electrifying jazz soundtrack and gripping storyline masterfully told, I'd rank this movie as a cinematic masterpiece, even if it didn't get the recognition.

12 – The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (2013)

“I don't think it [the movie] did too well and seems largely forgotten, but I think it's a beautiful and inspiring film,” one cinephile writes. Another viewer says, “Fantastic soundtrack and a great story.” That says it all.

The movie is the second film adaptation of James Thurber's 1939 short story of the same title and gained positive reviews from critics, even without being so well known.

15 – Kiss Kiss Bang Bang (2005)

This movie is a tale of mistaken identities, when a petty thief in New York City accidentally walks into a casting call audition, he is taken to Hollywood where he trains with a detective for a role he might be up for. But while working with the detective, he gets pulled into a real investigation and someone from his past.

14 – Treasure Island (2002)

Based on the classic story of Treasure Island, this Disney-animated tale is a science-fiction take on the story. Jim Hawkins wants a life of adventure, and when he gets his hands on a treasure map from a dying pirate, he sets off to find the legendary, Treasure Planet.

15 – Gattaca (1997)

This movie was voted one of the most underrated movies of all time. In a future where genetics plays a role in everything you do, one man decides he's going to cheat the system and create a better life for himself. Little does he realize, it's a dangerous game to play.

