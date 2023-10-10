12 Major Etiquette Differences Between the US and UK

You might think the differences between one English-speaking country and another wouldn't be so noticeable, but it can feel like a completely different world. Numerous distinctions exist between the United States and the United Kingdom that people should be aware of before making the trek.

Whether you're contemplating relocating from the US to the UK (or vice versa) or simply planning a visit, here are some invaluable pointers to assist you in proper integration.

1. Greeting

In the United States, greetings often involve a firm handshake, eye contact, and a warm smile. Hugging and cheek kissing may be reserved for close friends and family. In the United Kingdom, handshakes are common but tend to be less firm, and maintaining a polite distance is more customary. Additionally, addressing someone by their first name in the UK may require a closer relationship than in the US, where informality is often embraced sooner.

2. Tipping

Tipping is expected and customary for most services, such as restaurants, bars, taxis, and hairdressers in the US. The standard tip is usually 15% to 20% of the bill. In the UK, tipping is not as common and often optional, depending on the quality of service. Some places may include a service charge in the bill, in which case no extra tip is required.

3. Drinking

The legal drinking age is 21 and drinking in public is generally prohibited in the US. In the UK, the legal drinking age is 18, and drinking in public is more acceptable, especially in parks and on public transport. Pubs and bars are also more prevalent in the UK than in the US.

4. Driving

In the United States, people drive on the right side of the road and use miles per hour as the speed unit. In the UK, people drive on the left side of the road and use miles per hour as the speed unit. The United Kingdom also has more roundabouts and fewer traffic lights than the US. Additionally, most cars in the US are automatic, while most cars in the UK are manual.

5. Language

In the US, people speak American English, which differs from British English in spelling, pronunciation, vocabulary, and grammar. For example, Americans say “color,” “apartment,” “soccer,” and “pants,” while Britons say “colour,” “flat,” “football,” and “trousers.” Americans also tend to use more slang and informal language than Britons, who are more likely to use euphemisms.

6. Humor

In the United States, humor tends to be pretty straightforward, often involving sarcasm and poking fun at oneself. Think of stand-up comedy and sitcoms cracking sharp jokes and making fun of everyday life.

In the United Kingdom, their humor has a different flavor. It's all about wordplay, dry wit, and a love for satire. British comedy enjoys getting a bit absurd and isn't afraid to dive into the weird or awkward, especially on panel shows and in dark comedies.

7. Food

Food is often served in large portions and with various options and flavors in the US. In the UK, food is often served in smaller portions with a more limited and traditional range of choices. Americans also tend to eat more fast food, snacks, and desserts than Britons, who prefer more home-cooked meals, tea, and biscuits.

8. Fashion

The fashion is more casual and relaxed in the US, with people wearing jeans, t-shirts, sneakers, and baseball caps daily. In the UK, fashion is more formal and conservative, with people wearing trousers, shirts, jackets, and hats regularly. Fashion differences between the United States and the United Kingdom are influenced by climate, culture, and trends. In the US, fashion tends to be diverse and regionally influenced.

9. Politeness

Apology etiquette varies between the United States and the United Kingdom. In the US, people often use “I'm sorry” to express empathy and politeness, even in minor situations. In the UK, while politeness is valued, excessive use of apologies for minor matters is common, and the phrase “I'm sorry” may be employed as a form of courtesy or to diffuse awkward situations.

Also, Americans tend to be more direct and assertive than Britons, who are more indirect and subtle. For example, Americans say “I want” or “I need,” while Britons say “I would like” or “I wonder if.”

10. Personal Space

Personal space is relatively large, and people tend to keep a distance of at least an arm's length from each other in the USA. In the UK, personal space is relatively small, and people tend to stand closer to each other, especially in crowded places. Americans also tend to touch and hug each other more than Britons, who are more reserved and restrained.

11. Cutlery Skills

In the US, people usually hold the fork in their right hand and switch to the left hand when they need to use the knife, while in the UK, people usually hold the fork in their left hand and the knife in their right hand throughout the meal.

Another difference is that in the USA, people tend to cut one piece of food at a time and then eat it, while in the UK, people usually cut several pieces of food and then eat them. Also, you'll notice Americans often rest their cutlery on the edge of the plate when they are not using them, while in the UK, people often cross their cutlery on the plate when they are not using them.

12. Holidays

In the US, holidays are often celebrated with family, friends, and neighbors and involve parties, parades, fireworks, and gifts. In the UK, holidays are often celebrated with family, friends, and colleagues and include meals, drinks, cards, and crackers. Americans also tend to celebrate more holidays than Britons, such as Thanksgiving, Halloween, and Independence Day.