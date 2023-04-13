12 of the Craziest TV Plot Turns That Left Us Gasping

Television series have the power to captivate and shock their audience with unexpected twists and turns. From jaw-dropping plot twists to heart-wrenching character deaths, these moments leave a lasting impact on viewers long after the episode ends. We'll be taking a look at the 12 most shocking moments in a TV series ever. Warning: spoilers ahead!

1. The Red Wedding – Game of Thrones

The Red Wedding is considered one of the most shocking moments in TV history. The scene depicts the brutal massacre of several main characters at the hands of the treacherous Walder Frey during the wedding of Edmure Tully and Roslin Frey. Fans were left stunned and heartbroken as characters they had grown to love were ruthlessly slaughtered in a single scene, leaving a lasting impact on viewers of Game of Thrones.

2. Ben's Death – Scrubs

In the eighth season of Scrubs, viewers were shocked when beloved character Ben Sullivan, the brother of Dr. Cox's ex-wife, dies suddenly. The episode ends with Dr. Cox in denial, refusing to accept that his best friend's brother has died. This emotional moment was made even more shocking by the show's use of a lighthearted tone up until that point, making Ben's death all the more unexpected.

3. Kate's Death – NCIS

In the second season of NCIS, viewers were stunned when Agent Kate Todd was shot and killed by a terrorist during a mission. Kate had been a main character on the show since its inception, and her sudden death left fans in shock and mourning. One viewer watched this tragic scene when they were in fifth grade. Having grown up watching this show ritualistically, it deeply shook them, as they had not realized shows could kill off main characters. This was also during an era of T.V. when this was less common.

4. Season 1 Finale – Severance

In the season 1 finale of the Apple TV+ series Severance, viewers were left reeling as the true nature of the company's sinister operations was revealed. The finale culminated in a shocking twist that left viewers questioning everything they thought they knew about the show's characters and their motives.

5. Adriana's Death – The Sopranos

In the fifth season of The Sopranos, viewers were shocked when Adriana La Cerva, the girlfriend of Christopher Moltisanti, was murdered on orders from Tony Soprano. Adriana had been a main character on the show since its inception, and her sudden and violent death was a stark reminder of the brutal realities of the show's world.

6. Howard's Death – Better Call Saul

In season 5 of Better Call Saul, viewers were shocked when Howard Hamlin, a major character and one of the show's primary antagonists, was suddenly killed at the hands of Lalo Salamanca as a result of Kim and Jimmy's actions. Howard had been a complex and multi-layered character, and his death left viewers questioning the true nature of his character and the impact he had on the show's overall narrative. This pivotal moment puts Kim and Jimmy's relationship to the test, as Kim becomes riddled with guilt and realizes they are destructive together.

7. Hank's Death – Breaking Bad

In the fifth season of Breaking Bad, viewers were left stunned when fan-favorite character Hank Schrader was shot and killed in a violent confrontation with the show's protagonist, Walter White. Hank had been a beloved character throughout the show's run, and his sudden and violent death was a shocking reminder of the show's dark and violent themes.

8. Luke Skywalker Saves the Day – The Mandalorian

In a shocking moment that left Star Wars fans cheering, Luke Skywalker made a surprise appearance in the second season finale of The Mandalorian, single-handedly taking down a group of enemies to rescue the show's main characters. Luke's appearance was a fan-pleasing moment that was unexpected and thrilling, leaving viewers in awe of the Jedi Master's power and skill.

9. Wyatt & Darlene Snells' Relationship – Ozark

In the second season of Ozark, viewers couldn't believe it when it was revealed that Wyatt and Darlene Snell were in a romantic relationship. The revelation was unexpected and controversial, considering the large age gap between the two. Wyatt was barely out of high school and suddenly getting into an intimate relationship with a woman in her 60s, especially because fans had anticipated that if Wyatt would end up with anyone, it would be a woman his age, like Charlotte.

10. William Revealed as the Man in Black – Westworld



In the first season of Westworld, viewers were stunned when it was revealed that William, a seemingly innocent guest at the park, was the show's main antagonist, the Man in Black. The twist was unexpected and left viewers reeling as they realized that they had been following two timelines all along and that William's transformation into the ruthless Man in Black had been years in the making.

11. Michael Kills Anna Lucia & Libby – Lost

In the second season of Lost, viewers were shocked when one of the show's main characters, Michael Dawson, betrayed and murdered fellow survivors Anna Lucia and Libby. Michael's actions were unexpected and caused a ripple effect throughout the show's narrative, leaving viewers questioning the show's characters' true nature and motivations.

12. Walter White Accepts His Fate – Breaking Bad

In the series finale of Breaking Bad, viewers were struck with awe when the show's protagonist, Walter White, finally accepts his fate and dies from the bullets of his machine gun, which he uses to kill the men holding Jesse captive. As he gets shot in the abdomen, he caresses his lab equipment, forming a perfect W in blood.

As he's dying, we can see a sense of peace and contentment in his eyes as “Baby Blue” by Badfinger plays. Walter lost everything, but he got what he wanted — he created a legacy. The ending was unexpected and emotionally satisfying, as fans watched a once-innocent chemistry teacher transform into a ruthless drug kingpin and finally into a man at peace with his own mortality.

