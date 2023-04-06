12 Movies So Crazy It’s Hard To Believe They Even Exist

From over-the-top action flicks to bizarre comedies, some movies are so wild and outlandish, it's hard to believe they were ever made. Here are 12 of the craziest movies ever made, according to film enthusiasts.

1. Swiss Army Man (2016)

This creative indie film tells the story of Hank (Paul Dano), a man stranded on a deserted island who befriends a flatulent corpse named Manny (Daniel Radcliffe). As Hank tries to find a way back to civilization, Manny proves to be more useful than he first appears, with the ability to shoot things out of his mouth and provide Hank with various survival tools. As they journey through the wilderness, the line between reality and fantasy becomes increasingly blurred, leading to a surreal and unforgettable conclusion.

2. Being John Malkovich (1999)

This film follows the life of Craig Schwartz (John Cusack), a struggling puppeteer who discovers a mysterious portal that allows him to enter the mind of actor John Malkovich (playing himself). As Craig becomes increasingly obsessed with the portal and the power it grants him, he finds himself caught up in a twisted love triangle with his wife (Cameron Diaz) and a fellow portal traveler (Catherine Keener). The film's surreal premise is matched only by its sharp humor and biting social commentary.

3. Gummo (1997)

Directed by Harmony Korine, this film is a disturbing and often surreal look at the lives of impoverished teenagers in a small Ohio town. Through a series of interconnected vignettes, we witness the characters engage in bizarre and often disturbing behavior, including killing cats, stealing from a disabled boy, and engaging in sexual acts with various objects. Despite its controversial content, Gummo has become a cult classic for its unique and unflinching depiction of American poverty.

4. The VelociPastor (2018)

This low-budget indie film follows the adventures of Father Doug (Gregory James Cohan), a priest who gains the ability to turn into a dinosaur after a trip to China. As he grapples with his newfound powers, Father Doug becomes embroiled in a battle with a corrupt ninja clan and a drug lord. The film's intentionally cheesy special effects and tongue-in-cheek humor have made it a favorite among B-movie fans.

5. Rubber (2010)

Rubber‘s absurd premise and self-aware humor have made it a cult favorite. This surreal horror-comedy tells the story of a sentient tire named Robert, who discovers he has the power to make objects explode with his mind. As he embarks on a killing spree through the California desert, a group of spectators (played by actual actors) watch from a distance, becoming increasingly involved in the bizarre events.

6. The Men Who Stare at Goats (2009)

Loosely based on real-life military experiments, this film follows journalist Bob Wilton (Ewan McGregor) as he investigates the U.S. military's attempt to create psychic super-soldiers. Along the way, he meets Lyn Cassady (George Clooney), a former soldier who claims to have psychic powers and a connection to the experiments. The film's blend of absurd humor and political satire has made it a cult classic.

7. Tusk (2014)

This horror-comedy tells the story of podcaster Wallace Bryton (Justin Long), who travels to Canada to interview an eccentric recluse named Howard Howe (Michael Parks). But when Wallace disappears, his friend and co-host (Haley Joel Osment) set out to find him, only to discover that Howard has transformed Wallace into a walrus. The film's bizarre premise and unsettling body horror have divided audiences and cemented it as one of director Kevin Smith's most polarizing works.

8. Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

This high-octane action film takes place in a post-apocalyptic wasteland where the only currency is gasoline. When the tyrannical ruler Immortan Joe (Hugh Keays-Byrne) learns that his prized wives have escaped, he sends a group of War Boys, led by the fanatical driver Nux (Nicholas Hoult), to bring them back. But when Nux is thwarted by the rogue warrior Imperator Furiosa (Charlize Theron), he joins forces with her to lead a daring escape across the desert.

9. Titus (1999)

Based on Shakespeare's Titus Andronicus, this film tells the story of a Roman general (Anthony Hopkins) who becomes embroiled in a cycle of revenge and violence after he sacrifices his own son to appease the gods. As he becomes more and more consumed by his quest for vengeance, Titus begins to lose touch with reality, leading to a shocking and bloody climax.

10. Sharknado (2013)

This made-for-TV movie has become a cultural phenomenon for its over-the-top premise: a series of tornadoes pick up sharks from the ocean and deposit them onto the streets of Los Angeles. As these deadly creatures besiege the city, a group of survivors, including surfer Fin (Ian Ziering) and his estranged wife (Tara Reid), band together to stop the “sharknadoes” before they destroy the entire city.

11. Cocaine Bear (2023)

In Cocaine Bear, the tranquil setting of a Georgia forest is disrupted when a 500-pound black bear ingests a significant amount of cocaine, triggering a wild and drug-fueled rampage. As chaos ensues, an eclectic group of individuals, including cops, criminals, tourists, and teenagers, converge in the forest to confront the unpredictable beast. With a bizarre premise and a cast of quirky characters, the film promises to be a surreal and unforgettable ride.

12. From Dusk Till Dawn (1996)

Directed by Robert Rodriguez and written by Quentin Tarantino, this horror-action film follows two criminal brothers (George Clooney and Tarantino) as they kidnap a family and flee to a Mexican strip club. But when the club turns out to be a haven for vampires, the brothers must team up with the survivors to fight their way out. With a cast that includes Harvey Keitel, Juliette Lewis, and Salma Hayek, From Dusk Till Dawn is a blood-soaked thrill ride that defies genre categorization.

This thread inspired this post.

