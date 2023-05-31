12 Nostalgic Saturday Morning Cartoon Series From The 80s. Bring Them Back!

Kids in the 80s remember what it's like to wake up on a Saturday morning: school was done for another week, and you could relax in front of the TV with your favorite ‘toons. But, unlike today, where you can stream whatever show piques your interest, what you watched back then was dictated by the channels that aired the cartoons.

Lucky for many of us, we had fan favorites that would have us glued to the set each weekend like clockwork. Here

are some of the most popular according to the internet.

1. The Smurfs

Before Lord of the Rings, we had the animated fantasy world of happy blue creatures known as the “Smurfs.” Kids would watch, mesmerized as they, yet again, fended off the evil Gargamel in his quest to capture them. Unfortunately, this show had a much less successful live-action movie made starring Katy Perry and Hank Azaria in 2011.

2. Inspector Gadget

The namesake of this was inspired by the clueless spy of “Get Smart” fame. His niece Penny solves all the missions while Gadget provides the comedy relief with his multitude of failed gadgets, which he attempts to activate with the phrase, “Go go gadget.”

3. Bugs Bunny AKA The Looney Toons Comedy Hour

This Saturday morning show was a collection of characters and cartoons popular with kids in the 1960s. No matter what generation, when you hear the words “Bugs Bunny,” your immediate reaction will be, “What's Up, Doc!”

4. The Original Scooby Doo

Scooby and the gang delighted us with both the silliness of Shaggy and constantly proving that the plot's spooky mystery was just a trick by an adult with bad intentions. Most people will remember the catchphrase, “And I would have gotten away with it too if it wasn't for you meddling kids.”

5. Peewee's Playhouse

Kids in the late 80s remember the crazy fun of PeeWee Herman and his distinctive playhouse.

6. Mighty Mouse: The New Adventures

There was just something appealing about a superhero mouse. Unfortunately, while 80s kids have fond memories of watching this, it only ran for two seasons. It was based on a 40s cartoon called Mouse of Tomorrow.

7. Adventures of The Gummi Bears

This Disney classic was another cartoon set in a medieval fantasy world. It featured a family of bears with the name derived from Gummy Bear candy. The show's premise was that they were the last of their kind and were learning about their history with the help of a human who had to keep their secret.

8. Garfield

Everyone knows this orange lasagne-loving cat from memes and comics, but 80s kids had the fund of watching the animated series every Saturday as Garfield got up to various antics, frustrated his owner, and tormented the dog, Odie.

9. Thundercats

Animated sci-fi was prominent in the 80s, and these humanoid cats from the planet Third Earth were a great example of what kids really enjoyed back then. The series was originally animated in Japan and then voiced in America. Several revivals were attempted in the 2000s, but nothing really took off.

10. Captain Caveman

You know you were an 80s kid if seeing the name “Captain Caveman” prompts you to yell, “Captain Caaaaveman!” to the bemusement and confusion of those around you. This crime-fighting defrosted superhero was much loved by the three female characters who discovered him and how helped his efforts to defeat evil.

11. Josie and The Pussycats

The adventures of this cool all-female pop band were popular in the 80s despite this cartoon originally coming out in the 1960s. The characters came straight out of Archie comics and interacted with the Scooby Doo gang in various cross-over episodes.

12. He-Man

The premise of a shy prince who has the power to transform into a crime-fighting strong man with a tiger sidekick was pretty popular in the 80s. This show also had a spin-off based on Prince Adam's twin sister called She-Ra Princess of Power. This one was revived in 2018 as She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, which ran for five seasons.

Source: Reddit