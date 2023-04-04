12 Popular Movies That Absolutely Traumatized the Children Who Watched Them

Movies have always been a source of entertainment for people of all ages, but some movies can leave a lasting impact on our minds, especially on children. Certain movies are not just scary or sad but can also traumatize children who watch them. These 12 movies made a lasting impression on the kids that watched them –and not for the better.

1. E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

Steven Spielberg's sci-fi classic follows a young boy named Elliott who befriends a stranded alien and helps him return home. However, the emotional climax, where E.T. appears to die, left many children in tears and traumatized. For other young children like myself, E.T. was visually terrifying. I recall having nightmares about that wrinkly brown alien hovering over my bed at night, giving me the creeps.

2. Jaws (1975)

Directed by Steven Spielberg, Jaws follows a giant great white shark that terrorizes a beach community. The film's graphic violence and intense suspense, especially during the famous beach attack scene, made it a nightmare-inducing experience for many young viewers. Sadistically, my family had a tradition of watching the Jaws films every time we would take a beach vacation. That film made a lasting impression on my father, who is terrifed of himself or his children being attacked by a shark.

3. The Exorcist (1973)



Considered one of the scariest films of all time, The Exorcist follows a young girl who becomes possessed by a demon, and the attempts of a priest to exorcise the demon from her body. The film's explicit depictions of violence, sexual content, and blasphemy made it highly controversial, and many children who watched it were left traumatized by the horrific imagery.

4. The Ring (2002)

The Ring is a horror movie about a cursed videotape that causes anyone who watches it to die seven days later. The film's creepy atmosphere, disturbing imagery, and the iconic character of the ghostly Samara made it a terrifying experience for many young viewers. For some reason, my parents (aka my dad) let me watch this movie when I was about five years old, and I'm not sure I ever recovered.

5. Signs (2002)

Directed by M. Night Shyamalan, Signs tells the story of a family who discovers crop circles on their farm and begins to witness strange phenomena. The film's tense atmosphere, jump scares, and creepy aliens left many children scared of the dark and convinced that aliens were real. Admittedly, Signs is more of a sci-fi thriller than a horror movie, but it has a quite creepy ambiance that will spook young children and likely leave them paranoid about crop circles.

6. It (1990)

Based on Stephen King's novel, It follows a group of kids who are terrorized by an evil entity that takes the form of a clown named Pennywise. The film's graphic violence, creepy imagery, and the unforgettable performance of Tim Curry as Pennywise made it a nightmare-inducing experience for many children. Fearing clows seems to be a popular phobia, making It an unwatchable experience for many, let alone kids.

7. The Wizard of Oz (1939)

A beloved classic, The Wizard of Oz follows a young girl named Dorothy as she travels to a magical land called Oz. However, the film's darker elements, such as the Wicked Witch of the West and the creepy flying monkeys, left many young viewers scared and traumatized. Even though I loved watching this film as a kid, the green Wicked Witch of the East always creeped me out, especially when she melted.

8. The Birds (1963)

Directed by Alfred Hitchcock, The Birds is a horror film about a town that is suddenly attacked by birds. The film's tense atmosphere, graphic violence, and the terrifying sound of birds screeching made it a frightening experience for many young viewers at the time. Beware, this movie might leave you phobic of birds.

9. Bridge to Terabithia (2007)

A heartwarming story about two friends (played by AnnaSophia Robb and Josh Hutcherson) who create a magical world called Terabithia, Bridge to Terabithia takes a dark turn when tragedy strikes. The film's unexpected emotional gut punch left many children devastated and traumatized.

10. Bambi (1942)

A beloved Disney classic, Bambi follows the life of a young deer and his animal friends. However, the film's tragic death of Bambi's mother, depicted off-screen but still traumatizing, left many children in tears and devastated. This one's a real hard blow to the animal lovers out there.

11. Child's Play (1988)

Child's Play is a horror film about a doll named Chucky that is possessed by a serial killer's spirit. The film's graphic violence, creepy doll imagery, and the fact that the villain is a toy made countless children across the world terrified and paranoid of their own toys.

12. Poltergeist (1982)

Directed by Tobe Hooper and produced by Steven Spielberg, Poltergeist is about a family who discovers that their home is haunted by malevolent spirits. In addition to graphic scenes of violence, possession, and creepy imagery, the mysterious sudden death of child star Heather O'Rourke added to the mysticism surrounding the movie. O'Rourke wasn't the only one involved in the film to die under mysterious circumstances. Four other cast members also faced an unexplainable fate, which has since been deemed the “Poltergeist curse.”

This thread inspired this post.

This article was written and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.

The 13 Movies So Awful They Scored Zero on Rotten Tomatoes

Receiving a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes is a sought-after accomplishment all directors and filmmakers hope to achieve. But do you ever wonder what happens when a movie is so bad that it totally tanks at the box office?

Perhaps more difficult are those movies so awful they reach a zero on the Tomatometer, meaning no critic liked a single aspect of the film. So instead, they watched each dire moment, waiting for something decent to occur, but it never did.

Here are 13 movies that achieved a perfect zero on Rotten Tomatoes.

10 TV Shows That Should Have Quit While They Were Ahead

What TV show started great but ruined its reputation by staying entirely too far past its prime? I can think of a few, but I don't want to spoil the ending.

After being surveyed, the Internet responded with these television series that should have quit while they were ahead.

10 TV Shows That Should Have Quit While They Were Ahead

10 Surprising Movies That No One Cares About Anymore

Someone recently expressed they were searching for movies that exist but aren't a big deal anymore, despite a massive appeal and success initially.

They gave these examples, “Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves. The Bodyguard (two huge Kevin Costner films with enormous hit songs that no one has watched since 1997). The Revenant (Leo gets an Oscar, but can you remember anything besides the bear scene?). Seabiscuit. What else?” Here are the top responses.

10 Surprising Movies That No One Cares About Anymore

10 Most Hated Characters on The Big Bang Theory

Recently someone online asked, “Who do you consider the most unlikable on the show?” Do you think you know who took the number one spot on the list?

Here are the ten top-voted responses from the show's fans.

10 Most Hated Characters on The Big Bang Theory

10 Awesome Obscure 80s Movies No One Seems To Remember

Are you tired of the same well-known films on every 80s movie list? You're not alone.

An online discussion inquires, “What obscure 80s movie did you love that no one else seems to remember?” Here are the top responses.

10 Awesome Obscure 80s Movies No One Seems To Remember