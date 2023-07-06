12 Ridiculously Terrible Movies From Otherwise Incredible Directors

Everyone has their off days, as these renowned directors prove. Next time you get negative feedback from your boss, fail to hit your weightlifting record, or fall short in another way, remember these directors who produced a steaming pile of cinematic disappointment despite an otherwise stellar record.

1. Coen Brothers: The Ladykillers (2004)

It's difficult to explain cinephiles' excitement when they discovered that the Coen Brothers were making a heist movie starring Tom Hanks. Yet, The Ladykillers was downright strange and remained the Coen Brothers' least acclaimed movie.

2. Steven Spielberg: Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)

It's one thing to make a bad movie. It's a whole other level of sin when you make a terrible movie as part of a beloved franchise. As many a recent Star Wars director can attest, if you mess with the wrong franchise, you'll never hear the end of it.

Steven Spielberg has enough cache that fans overlook Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, but they don't forget. More like Kingdom of the Crystal Dull.

3. Ridley Scott: The Counselor (2013)

A movie directed by Ridley Scott starring Brad Pitt, Penelope Cruz, Michael Fassbender, and Javier Bardem, written by Cormac McCarthy, should have been epic. Yet, somehow, it manifested as a snooze fest with jarring instances of gratuitous violence. Not Ridleys' best work, not by a longshot.

4. Michael Mann: The Keep (1983)

Heat. Collateral. The Last of the Mohicans. The Keep. Ali.

Which of these Michael Mann movies is not like the others?

5. Sidney Lumet: A Stranger Among Us (1992)

Watching Sidney Lumet's A Stranger Among Us felt, well, strange. After movies like Serpico, The Network, and Dog Day Afternoon, how could Lumet produce such underwhelming fare?

6. John Carpenter: Ghosts of Mars (2001)

A movie about a Martian space force in 2176 proved that even a legendary horror director like John Carpenter could enter the realm of too weird.

7. Spike Lee: Oldboy (2013)

It's tough to take source material as strong as the original Oldboy, plus Josh Brolin and Elizabeth Olsen, and end up with a movie as bizarre and disappointing as Spike Lee's Oldboy.

8. Francis Ford Coppola: Jack (1996)

A fifth grader is literally Robin Williams because of a reverse Benjamin Button disorder. That's the premise of Jack.

Fortunately, Coppola bounced back with The Rainmaker, but Jack is not what fans expected after The Godfather III and Dracula.

9. Christopher Nolan: Tenet (2020)

How could a movie with an IMDb rating of 7.3 be considered “ridiculously terrible?” When we're talking about Christopher Nolan, anything but perfection is terrible. Tenet was far from perfect.

10. Taika Waititi: Thor: Love and Thunder (2022)

Thor fans thought their beloved franchise was safe in the hands of Taika Waititi, who'd directed several acclaimed films, including Boy. They were wrong, as Natalie Portman's portrayal of a butt-kicking fighter of gods was less than convincing, as was the movie as a whole.

11. Rob Reiner: North (1994)

While we don't often mention Rob Reiner among the elite directors of his era, that's primarily because we think of post-North Rob Reiner. The critically panned film about a young boy searching the world for better parents than his own was a critical disaster.

Following several Reiner classics like This Is Spinal Tap, The Princess Bride, A Few Good Men, Stand By Me, and Misery, it was a shocking flop.

12. Ang Lee: Gemini Man (2019)

Ang Lee caught Will Smith when everything Smith touched was turning to mush. However, the acclaimed director known for Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, and Brokeback Mountain must take some blame for failed sci-fi thriller where Will Smith battles…Will Smith? Huh?