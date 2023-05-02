Emotional Rollercoaster: 12 Movies That Will Leave You Crying for Days

As someone who is a soft touch, many movies make me cry. Some movies are so devastatingly sad that they leave viewers in tears. On a popular movie forum, users wonder what films affect other fellow moviegoers in this way. As it turns out, I'm not alone.

1. Les Misérables (2012)

The 2012 film adaptation Les Misérables is as profound, moving, and heartbreaking as the beloved stage musical. Given the melancholy, often devastating tale of broken men and women during the French Revolution, it's unsurprising.

Les Misérables is a musical that more than lives up to its title. The songs are brought to gripping life by the talents of Hugh Jackman, Anne Hathaway, Eddie Redmayne, and Amanda Seyfried. It's a toss-up which makes me sob more: Fantine's (Hathaway's) raw and heart-wrenching “I Dreamed A Dream,” or Valjean's (Jackman's) final words to (Cosette) Seyfried. I vividly remember my heaving sobs during his last moments.

2. Love Story (1970)

The 1970s tearjerker is known for the memorable line, “Love means never having to say you're sorry.” As untrue as the thought is, Love Story is still a seminal film for its generation. And it's an exceedingly sorrowful film.

Love Story is the age-old tale of a man and woman from opposite backgrounds who fall hopelessly in love and take on the world together, only for tragedy to strike. Starring Ali McGraw and Ryan O'Neil, Love Story will undoubtedly make many cry. And hearing the iconic theme music by Francis Lai will bring those feelings right back.

3. Penny Serenade (1941)

On the brink of separation, a woman begins to reflect on her life with her husband. The couple experiences many joys and devastating losses, so their marriage has not been easy. Still, she wonders if love can bring them back together. Penny Serenade is a tough film to watch without crying, especially for parents or those who wish to be so. But Cary Grant gives one of his most tender performances in this drama.

4. Atonement (2007)

Nothing is happy about this WWII British drama about a misunderstanding and one massive lie that forever changes several lies.When Briony is a child, she doesn't comprehend what she sees between her older sister, Cecilia, and Robbie, the son of their family's charlady. A lie she tells sends Robbie to prison, and upon release, he enters the war. In adulthood, Briony attempts to atone for her wrongdoing. But sometimes it's too late.

Atonement is the type of film that will elicit many intense emotions: anger, frustration, and utter devastation. It's a compelling film that stars Keira Knightley, James McAvoy, and Saoirse Ronan.

5. Titanic (1997)

Titanic is an impressive film for a multitude of reasons. It's massive in scope, features a sweeping love story, and is a grand technical achievement. The romance between the charming but poor Jack and the fiery upper-class woman Rose is one for the ages. And no doubt, their story will bring on tears.

But beyond the fictional tale, one must remember that Titanic tells a real tragedy in shocking and heartbreaking detail. One person says, “You realize that this was real, [and] those people were terrified.” You cry for Jack and Rose, yes. But even more so, you sob for the more than 1,500 souls who perished on that fateful night in 1912.

6. One Day (2011)

Much like Atonement, One Day is a film that brings forth intense emotions of both anger and profound sorrow. But it's a film whose sadness comes in the most shocking way imaginable. It is a story of two would-be lovers who keep missing each other throughout life. The viewer can see they are meant for each other, but there is always an obstacle.

The final one comes when happiness is finally in sight. One viewer asserts, “You spend the entire movie hoping, and then bam.” Without spoiling the film, I never wanted to throw something more at my screen than at this film's end.

7. The Green Mile (1999)

This absorbing and severe drama tells the story of a man on death row, with whom the guards witness miracles and believe in his innocence. A gentle giant, John Coffey would not hurt a soul. In truth, he's a mystical being who takes the pain away from others.

The Green Mile is a profound and moving film that several people note as one that made them cry like no other. One individual notes, “The Green Mile was the first movie to ever truly make me sob.” Another person claims, “I never ugly cried so hard at a movie til I saw The Green Mile.”

8. A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001)

Steven Spielberg's futuristic fable is a film I recall uncontrollably sobbing during its final moments. It's the story of an artificial intelligence robot boy that can truly feel emotions. The strongest is the love for his adoptive mother.

But this A.I. is merely a placeholder until a cure can be found for her real son, who is kept in a cryogenic state. The day that comes, she abandons her robotic son, and he spends the rest of the time trying to get back to his “mother.” The desire for a parent's love is a deeply rooted emotion. As a result, tears will flow profusely with this movie. It's a sorrowful and potentially traumatic film for many, especially those with abandonment issues.

9. Bridge to Terabithia (2007)

This family film is also a punch to the gut for viewers. But it's also a moving look at how we deal with grief. Sorrow and loss know no age, which is the heartbreaking lesson Bridge to Terabithia explores.

It's a story of an unlikely friendship between Jesse, a boy who feels neglected by his family, and Leslie, the free-spirited girl who becomes his best friend. The two create a fantasy world named Terabithia together where no bullies can hurt them, and the two of them reign supreme. When their fantasy works come crashing down, Jesse must deal with the harsh reality of life. Fair warning: Children will undoubtedly sob with the one.

10. City of Angels (1998)

City of Angels is a romantic drama that elicits tears on numerous occasions. The film follows a lonely, vulnerable doctor (Meg Ryan) and the angel (Nicolas Cage) who gives up his immortality to be with her. There are moments so heartbreaking throughout the film that they'll likely stay with you long after. If you have seen this film, you know what comes next. If not, needless to say, tears will flow, and then some.

11. Million Dollar Baby (2004)

What makes Million Dollar Baby such a sad film is that it lulls the viewer into a false sense of security. The movie follows the aspiring boxer Maggie (Hilary Swank), who wants the old and gruff Frankie (Clint Eastwood) to be her trainer. Resistance proves futile on his part. And soon, Maggie rises in the ranks as the two form a solid father-and-daughter-like bond.

It's moving to watch Maggie and Frank fill the empty holes in their respective hearts. It's a movie that feels like an inspirational tale until one crucial blow takes it in an unfathomable direction. It's the type of movie that should come with a warning label: may cause deep sobs and unshakable emotions.

12. Schindler's List (1993)

Schindler's List is a difficult but imperative watch. Steven Spielberg has an uncanny ability to portray a specific setting and time with accuracy and gravitas. And this film is a masterful example. The engrossing story of the man who tirelessly tries to rescue as many Jewish community members as possible during the Holocaust is compelling.

One user expressed, “Schindler's List made me cry more than anything I've watched before. It was an intense experience.” Indeed, the entire film is gut-wrenching and impactful, especially when Schindler feels he did not do enough. Only those made of stone would dare not be moved to tears by this masterpiece.

This thread inspired this post.

